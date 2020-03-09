MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 13, Bryn Athyn 5: The Scots (2-3) won their second straight by opening up a 9-1 lead by halftime. Jason Dantona led the onslaught with five goals while Jacob Hryzan scored three, Nate Distasio potted a pair and Dawson Tozier, Billy Biegun and Dan Arthur all scored one each.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Greenville 8, Gordon 1: Ezekial and Jonathan Frink each won at both singles and doubles to power the Scots (3-3) to their second straight win at Hilton Head, South Carolina. Will Jeffreys also grabbed two points and Richard Ryzi teamed with him in double play. Patrick Monahan grabbed a straight set singles victory as well.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon drops pair: In Florida, Gordon (0-6) nearly got its first win of the year in a 6-4 setback against Penn State Altoona and then got blanked by Simmons, 7-0. Arianna Ramsaran knocked her first homer of the spring in the Penn State bout while Lily Rivera had two hits and scored twice. Against Simmons, only a single by Kristen Brown prevented Gordon from being no-hit.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Greenville 5, Gordon 4: Emily Ontiveros took her singles match and teamed with Anne Carsey for a doubles win but the Scots (8-9) dropped a close decision in their spring trip to South Carolina. Madison West and Anna Mullane also picked up straight set victories in singles play.
