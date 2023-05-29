SOFTBALL
Peabody 4, Tewksbury 2: Junior Abby Bettencourt struck out 15 batters over the final six innings of a resumed game on the road to earn her 500th career punch-out and the Tanners (18-1, 16-1 for MIAA seedings) ended the regular season with a marquee win against the No. 3 ranked team in D2.
With the game tied 2-2, freshman Lizzy Bettencourt tripled and came home on a Kiley Doolin groundout. Senior Bo Bettencourt added a sac fly in the seventh for an insurance run and Abby did the rest in the circle. Penny Spack, Avery Grieco and Logan Lomasney (double) also had hits for Peabody.
BASEBALL
Beverly 3, Andover 2: Noah Staffier's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh plated Ian Visnick (single) with the walk-off run and Beverly (15-5) came from behind to top the No. 11 ranked team in Division 1. Casey McGrath hit a solo homer to tie the game and Noah Guanci threw all 2 2/3 innings played Monday to earn the win as the game was suspended due to rain last week and resumed Memorial Day morning.
Lynn Tech 5, Salem Academy 1: Jordan Libby threw the ball well and Danny Silk hit a double but the Navs couldn't get much going offensively and finished the regular season at 10-10.
St. John's Prep 2, St. Mary's Lynn 1: Jack Sarno (5 1/3 with six strikeouts) and Will Shaheen combined to limit the Spartans to two hits and the Eagles ended the regular season at 12-8. Cam LaGrassa had two hits including a triple for St. John's with Shaheen driving home a run and James Willett also recording two hits.