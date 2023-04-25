GIRLS TENNIS
Beverly 3, Danvers 2: The Panthers won their first match of the season Monday as Rebecca Curley pulled out a three-set triumph at second singles, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, to help seal the victory. Emily Jeremiq (6-0, 6-1) also won in singles play for Beverly, as did the tandem of Hannah Minasian and Abby Ruggieri (6-1, 6-3) in doubles.
Danvers got a win from Madison Savage (6-3, 6-1) in singles action and another from the duo of Kelly Huyh and Cali Coffin (2-6, 6-2, 6-4) in doubles.
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Pentucket 0: The Generals ran their record to 5-0 while dropping just four games the entire afternoon. Sky Jara and Naomi Provost won at first and second singles, respectively, by 6-0, 6-0 scores, as did the first doubles team of Abby Simon and Sienna Gregory. Maddie Minich won her first varsity match, 6-3, 6-0, playing at third singles, and the second doubles team of Alle Benchoff and Sofia Montoya completed the sweep for H-W with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph.
Bishop Fenwick 4, Cardinal Spellman 1: The Crusaders moved to 3-1 behind singles wins from Nora Elenbaas (6-1, 6-0), Madelyn Leary (6-0, 6-0) and Gwen Schroeder (6-1, 6-2). The first doubles team of Lacey Murphy and Ari Summa also won, 6-3, 6-1.
Swampscott 4, Winthrop 1: Winning for Swampscott (2-3) was Laine Foutes (6-0, 6-2), Ana Eccles (6-1, 6-1) and the doubles teams of Anna Ratner/Victoria Quagrello (6-1, 6-0) and Tessa Pendergast/Noelle Diehl (6-1, 6-2).
BOYS TENNIS
Masconomet 5, Salem 0: Senior captain Jackson Wessel played well at first singles for the Witches (now 0-2), as did fellow senior captain Aiden Clark at second singles.
Swampscott 5, Winthrop 0: Charles Schepens, Sam Schepens, and Maxim Zeissig all won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0 to help the Big Blue improve to 3-2 on the season. Nick Custer and Trevor Talebian picked up a 6-1, 6-1 victory at first singles, while Julian Flacke and Szymon Wabno did likewise at second doubles, 6-0, 6-0.
St. John's 5, BC High 0: The Eagles (7-0) swept behind singles wins from Paul Neal (6-1, 6-5 (ret.)), Jack Prokopis (6-3, 6-2) and John DeAngelis (6-3, 6-1). Doubles wins came from Ben Liptak/Luke Prokopis (6-1, 6-2) and Luke Free/Mark McDuffee (6-0, 6-2).
GIRLS TRACK
Peabody 103, Beverly 33: Lindsey Wilson took top honors in both the high jump (5 feet 4 inches) and triple jump (32-5 1/4), Sarah DiVasta doubled in the 800 and mile while Tanner teammate Alessandra Forgione also won twice in the discus (109-6) and javelin (118-4) to power their squad to a runaway victory. Other winners were Mimi Batista (long jump), Aaliyah Callahan (shot put), Savanna Vargas (100), Ava Chimpigny (400) and Kyra Buckley.
Beverly's Meredith Pasquarosa took first in both the high hurdles and 200 and Vanessa Weiderhold won the low hurdles.
Masconomet 102, Swampscott 34: Lauren Boughner (long jump), Caroline Losee (100) and Alice Beringer (low hurdles) all won events and ran legs of winning relays to power the Chieftains. Other winners included Brooklyn Odoardi (triple jump), Cali Haberland (javelin), Shaye Trodden (low hurdles), Ella Alberta (mile), Jenna Lindsay (400), Savannah Stevens (800) and Amanda Schneider (200).
BOYS TRACK
Masconomet 106, Swampscott 29: The Chieftains won 13 of the 16 events for the going-away victory. Winners included Owen Riley in the 400 hurdles (69.1 seconds), Dawson Romito in the 2-mile (10:49), Tyler McMahon in the triple jump (39-4 1/2), Colin Moran in the 110 hurdles (20.1), Arbri Halilaj in the 100 meters (11.66), Drew Bartram in the mile (4:45.7), Kenny Pyburn in the 400 (56.2), Noah Demers in the 800 (2:16), Nathan Molina in the 200 (23.01), and both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Peabody 92, Beverly 44: Alex Jackson, Justin Franco and Logan Tricia were all double winners for the Tanners, who doubled up their Northeastern Conference rivals. Jackson finished atop the podium in both the discus (157-11) and shot put (54-4 3/4); Franco did so in the 100 (10.6) and 200 (22.4); while Tracia was first in both the 800 (2:07.4) and 2-mile (10:22.8). Other Peabody winners included Harry Silva in the long jump (20-4 1/2), Evan Bedard in the triple jump (40-11 1/2), Domenic Scalese in the javelin (138-8), and Brian Stevens in the 400 hurdles (1:04.3).
The Panthers picked up first place finishes from Leo Sheriff in both the high jump (5-10) and the 110 hurdles (16.5), in addition to Ray Kwiatek in the 400 (53.1) and Misha Krygin in the mile (4:51.1).
BASEBALL
Marblehead 15, Manchester Essex 0: Captain Shane Keough added to his North Shore leading RBI total with four more as the Magicians (4-0) cruised in non-league action. Brooks Keefe scored three and drove home two while Charlie Sachs scored three and Jake Scogland scored twice with a double. Ian Maude tossed three shutout innings to earn the win.
Pingree 16, Cambridge of Weston 0: Ryan Mittleman and Dan Ferris combined for eight strikeouts and the shutout to help the Highlanders (6-3) stay unbeaten in league play. Ethan Rich went 3-for-4 with a double, Drew Mullaney drove home three runs, John Ogles drove home two and scored three and Avery Sheets also provided two RBI.
Beverly 4, Tyngsborough 2: Noah Staffier went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Graham Gavin struck out seven over five innings of work with Matt Roy grabbing the win in relief. Captain Logan Petrosino had two hits with a triple and an RBI and Ian Visnick also doubled and picked up an RBI as the Panthers improved to 6-2.
SOFTBALL
Masconomet 12, Haverhill 0: Amber Goudreau struck out nine batters while junior catcher Juliana Galeota went 3-for-3 with two runs batted in as the Chieftains won handily.
Peabody 8, Marblehead 2: Freshman Lizzy Bettencourt hit a late homer all the way to the roof of the school as the Tanners rallied from one run down in the sixth to remain unbeaten in Northeastern Conference action.
SAILING
BOYS LACROSSE
Danvers 9, Peabody 8 (3 OT): Sean Rivard's second goal of the game came in the third overtime to give the Falcons (3-5) a much needed win. Colby Dunham paced the offense with four goals and two assists; Aidan Perry also had two goals and Lucas Rotker one; Brady Tersolo had three assists and Tommy Cyr added one; and Danny Vatousios came up big in net with 13 saves.
Ashton Sousa and Johnny Lucas both had three goals for Peabody (now 4-5) while Matt Bettencourt scored once and assisted on four others. Danny Barrett added both a goal and an assist, with teammates Connor Anezis and Derek Collins earning solo assists. Anthony Anzalone was stellar in net with 16 saves.
Wakefield 7, Beverly 6: The Panthers saw their three-game winning streak snapped despite three goals and two helpers from Mason Simpson and 11 saves from goalie Colby Vaccaro. Cam Smith (goal, 2 assists), Matt Maloblocki (goal, assist), and John Maloblocki (goal) also got on the scoresheet for the Orange-and-Black.
Gloucester 13, Salem 3: Mikey Curtin scored a pair of goals and A.J. Alessi had one for the Witches, who played a strong four quarters in the setback. Vincent Milano had a career high 14 saves for Salem, which also received two assists from Miguel Arcila.
Pentucket 18, Hamilton-Wenham 2: The Generals won virtually every faceoff but managed less than a half-dozen shots on goal in their Cape Ann League setback. Ben Woods finished with 14 saves and Mike Pitkin had three in relief. Lucas Hunt and Brady Scudder were the H-W goal scorers.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 12, Bishop Fenwick 11 (4 OT): The Hawks (7-1) outlasted Fenwick in a four overtime classic behind six goals and an assist from standout senior Maddie McDonald. Katie Comeau added a goal and an assist while senior captain Ava Allaire was phenomenal defensively and added a goal. Junior Carrie Martinez also had a strong game, while senior captain Molly McLeod was the player of the game.
Masconomet 23, Beverly 11: The Chieftains rolled in NEC play behind nine goals and four assists from Emmy Clark. Taylor Bovardi also had a tremendous game, finishing with six goals and six assists, while Sarah Bernier added another six goals with two assists. Bella Juliano added two goals and three assists in the win.
For Beverly, Joselyn Silva stayed hot, scoring six goals in defeat. Lauren Caley added four goals, Jenna Schweizer had one and goalie Madeline Reynolds made 10 saves.
Pentucket 18, Hamilton-Wenham 10: Leading 6-4 at the half, the Generals (2-4) ran out of gas against their CAL counterparts. Freshman Evelyn Bernard continued her strong play, scoring six goals and winning 16 draw controls. Stewart Bernard added two goals while Dylan Whitman and Grace Glidden each had one. Freshman Maddie Graber had a strong overall game defensively as well.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Collegiate Charter School of Lowell 0: Senior opposite/middle blocker Ryan Lovasco and senior outside hitter Ryan Cole each finished with 10 kills as the Hawks swept their foes, 25-14, 26-24, 25-14. Sophomores Barrett Cross at setter (19 assists, 7 aces, 4 kills) and Charlie Reed at middle blocker (6 kills, 1 block) also turned in strong performances for the winners.
St. John's Prep 3, Winchester 0: Callum Brown (.280) and Ben Hennessy (.400) had big nights at the net wrong and Michael Wagner had eight digs with three aces in a 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 triumph.
Lowell Catholic 3, Salem 1: Jake Fritz delivered 17 kills with two aces plus 12 digs but the Witches (3-3) fell 25-27, 25-20, 11-25, 18-25. Opposites Chris Qirjazi (five kills) and Kaiden Brewster (nine) also played well offensively.