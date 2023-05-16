GIRLS TRACK
Beverly 86, Winthrop 43: Meredith Pasquarosa broke her own school record in the 100 with a time of 14.7 while some other highlights for the Panthers were a 1-2 in the discus by Bella Jiminiez and Isadora Friedrichs, a sweep that 100 meter race, a sweep of the 400 led by Allison Prasse (66.1), a win in the 800 by Emma Judge (2:44) and freshman Lydia McCarthy's second place in the 2-mile.
Marblehead 94, Salem 14: Keira Sweetnam won both the high jump (5 feet) and triple jump (33 feet 8 inches) while Rachael Albert also had wins in the shot put (28-4 3/4) and discus (99-4 1/4) and Arielle Kahan doubled in the 100 (14.2 seconds) and 400 (67.5) to propel Marblehead to victory.
Other winners for the Magicians included Claire Davis (long jump, 15-6 1/2), Seinna Leinberry in the javelin (73 feet), Elise Burchfield (110 hurdles, 18.3), Cora Gerson (200, 28.8), Max Arbo (3:07.9), Maren Potter (mile, 6:16.1), and the 4x100 relay (58.1).
BOYS TRACK
Beverly 107, Winthrop 27: The Panthers won 14 of the 16 events to finish the dual meet season 6-1. Charlie Silva, a freshman, won both the low hurdles and long jump while other notable winners were Logan Gomes in the discus, Christian Claiborne in the 2-mile, Emanuele Geronimi in the mile, Ryan Whiting in the 800, Shane Barker in the triple jump and Anthony Rust in the high hurdles.
Marblehead 88, Salem 40: Alex Hersey secured victories in both the 110 hurdles (16.0 seconds) and 400 (55.2 seconds) to give the Magicians the boost they needed. Other winners for MHS were Thomas Carlson (long jump, 18-10), Justin Gonzalez (shot put, 37 feet), Asher Oren (javelin, 106-6), Ryan Thompson in the 400 (61.7), Jacob Bobowski (100, 11.7), David Di Costanzo (200, 24.0), Nathaniel Simons (800, 2:27.7), Peter Sullivan (mile, 5:30), and Elian Colon (2-mile, 12:17.6)
Terry Ndemaze finished in first place in the high jump (5-0) for Salem, as did Adonis Sargsyan in the triple jump (32-5), Mathyas Beckford in the discus (99-5 1/4), and and both the 4x100 (49.5) and 4x400 (4:11.7) relays.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Collegiate Charter 0: Senior Ryan Cole had 14 kills and the Hawks swept up 25-11, 25-15, 25-19. Sophomore Jack Booth added five kills and sophomore Barrett Cross had 28 assists. At the net, Charlie Reed and Troy Fisher impressed for the Hawks.
BOYS LACROSSE
Danvers 11, Wakefield 8: Colby Dunham had an explosive showing on Senior Day with five goals and two assists and Aidan Perry (3 saves) earned his first win as a goalie as the Falcons (6-8) picked up a much-needed victory. Michael Arcari was excellent defensively and on ground balls for the Blue-and-White, while fellow defender and captain Jaxson Vogel scored a huge man-up goal with 2:42 to go to put Danvers up by three goals. Other scores came from Lucas Rotker (3 goals, assist), Brady Tersolo (goal, assist), and Sean Rivard (goal), with Trevor McNeill adding one assist.
Essex Tech 16, Gloucester 12: Trailing at the half, the Hawks picked up arguably their best win of the season by outscoring the Fishermen, 10-3, over the third and fourth quarters. Damian Biersteker had nine of his 16 saves in the final quarter to preserve the win, with Fisher Gadbois (5 goals, 3 assists), Dominic Tiberii (4 goals), Armani Booth (3 goals, 3 assists), and Bryan Swaczyk (3 goals, 2 assists) guiding the offense. Timothy Tavares added a goal and one assist, with additional helpers coming from P.J. Norton (2), Dominic Cieslik and Colin Holden (who was outstanding on faceoffs in the second half). Gadbois now has 63 goals and 102 points on the season.
Pingree 18, Landmark 5: Ryan Kavanagh had a career high four goals and Quinn Donovan added three tallies and two helpers to give the Highlanders (19-1) their 14th straight victory. Max Becker needed to make only three saves to earn the win in net, with plenty of scoring help from Jack Abramson (3 goals, assist), Teddy Whipple (3 goals), Matt Tersolo (2 goals, assist), Max Guertin (goal, 2 assists), Nick Moulison (goal) and Jake Hiltz (3 assists). Colin McLoy won two of his three faceoff attempts as well.
Bishop Fenwick 14, St. Mary's Lynn 2: Captain Manny Alvarez-Segee hammered home four goals to go with three assists and fellow captain Joey Marshall, a junior, had a goal and a season-high five assists to propel the Crusaders (8-7) to a blowout win under the lights at home. Anthony Sasso added three goals of his own, Aidan Byrne had two, and single scores came off the sticks of Tyler Mullen, Nathaniel Ricciuti, Matt McDonald, and Michael Anthony. Assists went to Tom Swanton, Byrne (2) and Anthony, and senior goalie William Gibbs made 15 saves while Brady McCormick added a pair of his own.
Winthrop 13, Salem 0: Goalie Vincent Milano had 14 saves for the Witches (1-13), with Alfred Ferroli scooping five ground balls in the home loss.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Beverly 15, Peabody 8: Joselyn Silva (6 goals) Lily Shea (3 goals, 4 assists) and Lauren Caley (4 goals) poured it on offensively for the Panthers (12-4) in their Northeastern Conference triumph. Claire Brean and Samantha Sprissler added single scores for the winners, with Jenna Schweizer finishing the day with five draw controls, six ground balls, and exceptional work in transition and on the draw. Goaltender Madeline Reynolds was also terrific in making 11 saves.
Brooke Lomasney had five goals and an assist to lead Peabody, giving her 200 career points in the process. Madi Barrett added a goal and two assists, Ally Bettencourt had a goal and an assist, McKenna Forni had one goal, and Caitlin Snow stopped 14 shots in net.
Swampscott 19, Saugus 4: On Senior Day, Coco Clopton had four goals and three assists while Abby Eichler and Brooke Waters each scored four goals (with Eichler adding an assist) to push the Big Blue to 10-3 on the spring. Avery Laundry (3 goals, assist), Sophia Ciciotti (2 goals, assist), Lilly Johnson (goal, assist) and Maddie Goldman (goal) also contributed offensively, with netminder Lilah Caplan stopping four shots.
Bishop Fenwick 10, St. Mary's Lynn 8: Kiley Bloom finished with two goals and a pair of assists while teammates Molly Sullivan and Kayla Carlin added two goals apiece to power the Crusaders to victory. Breanna Genzale, Frankie Herbert, Hannah Bettencourt, and Lauren Woods each finished with one goal and one assist for the winners, with Courtney MacKenzie making it stand up by turning aside 11 shots in net.
BASEBALL
Pingree 5, Landmark 4 (9 innings): Down by one in the eighth, Jimmy Keck saved Pingree with a 2-out, 2-strike RBI single and then Chris Giordano scored on a wild pitch to win it in the ninth. Hudson Weidman threw the last 2 1/2 scoreless to earn the win and Cole Perkin fanned seven in five solid innings. Max Jacobsen also drove in two for Pingree, which ends the regular season 12-8.
Beverly 2, Pentucket 1 (8 innings): Captains Anthony Mastroianni and Noah Gunaci executed a double steal to score the former and break the tie in extra's with Guanci then striking out the side in the bottom half for a save as the Panthers improved to 12-4. Mastroianni earned the win with a scoreless seventh and Graham Gavin punched out five in a four-inning start. Offensively, Logan Petrosino went 3-for-3 and Casey McGrath and Noah Staffier had two hits each.
St. John's Prep 2, Catholic Memorial 1: Henry Hebert struck out five in three shutout innings and the Prep (8-6) took the lead in the bottom of the fifth thanks to runs drives in by Johnny Tighe and James Willett. Aidan Driscoll had two hits for St. John's and Christian Rosa and Anthony Cianciaruso pitched well.
Salem Academy 16, Cathedral 6: Kegan LeClare went 3-for-4 with four RBI and the Navigators punched a ticket to the MIAA playoffs by improving to 9-7 with two games to go. Azriel Taguiam and Jasper Casinelli Tarasuik each collected two RBI and Gami Rosario collected the win on the mound.
Marblehead 6, Swampscott 4: Bodie Bartram had three RBI and Matt Mahan had a pair as the Magicians (9-6) scored four in the fourth to rally for their fifth straight win. Swampscott (2-14) took the lead in the third thanks to big hits by Nick Berube, Ben O'Brien and Connor Chiarello. Ian Maude settled in on the hill for Marblehead with 6 1/3 solid frames and Chris Cannuscio earned his third consecutive save.
Salem 4, Essex Tech 2: Riley Fenerty fanned seven and went the distance to help the Witches (12-3) get back to their winning ways. Corey Grimes drove in a pair of runs for Salem while sophomore Jordan O'Malley threw very well for five innings for the Hawks (8-8). Senior Harry Lynch and sophomore Xavier Parsons had multi-hit games for Essex.
Bishop Fenwick 11, Lynn Tech 1: John Horgan struck out nine in a complete game victory as the Crusaders (12-4) cruised. Senior Costa Beechin was a homer short of the cycle and had two RBI. Andrew McKenzie and Jacob Behn also had two RBI for the winners.
Masconomet 10, Peabody 1: Catcher Anthony Cerbone drove in four runs while Chase Caron had two hits and two RBI and Logan Keune had two knocks and scored twice to help the Chieftains (11-4) prevail in NEC action under the lights. Jacob Shirley threw five strong to earn his fifth win of the season. The Tanners dipped to 6-9 with Jariel Tolentino going 1-for-3 and scoring the run and Noah Crocker hitting a double.
GIRLS TENNIS
Beverly 5, Saugus 0: The Panthers officially clinched a spot in the in the Division 1 state tournament with their eighth win in 14 matches this spring. Winners were Adeline Kontos (6-4, 7-6), Rebecca Curley (6-0, 6-0), and Emily Jeremiq (6-1, 6-1) in singles play, and Abby Ruggieri and Hannah Minasian (6-3, 6-1) plus Ella McAleer and Danielle Smith (6-4, 6-0) in doubles.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Archbishop Williams 0: The Crusaders (now 9-1) continued to roll behind the singles play of Nora Elenbaas (6-0 6-1), Madelyn Leary (6-2, 6-2) and Gwen Schroeder (3-6, 6-4, 10-2). Doubles winners were Aoife DeClercq and Liz Champagne (6-4, 6-3), and Lacey Murphy and Ari Summa (6-3, 6-0).
Ipswich 3, Rockport 2: Freshman Abbie Allen picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win at second singles and junior Tess O'Flynn did likewise at third singles, 6-3, 6-1, to help the Tigers (now 5-6) pick up a road victory. Senior captains Beylen Curtis and Maggie McCormick sealed the match for Ipswich with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph in doubles play.
Swampscott 5, Salem 0: The Big Blue evened their record at 6-6 with the straight set sweep. Veronika Isagulyan (6-1, 6-0), Laine Foutes (6-0, 6-0) and Sydney Antonelli (6-0, 6-1) breezed to wins in singles play, as did the doubles teams of Anna Ratner with Victoria Quagrello (6-0, 6-1), and Ana Eccles with Tessa Prendergast (6-0, 6-0).
Marblehead 5, Peabody 0: Pauline Geissler (6-0, 6-1), Andrea Potvin (6-4, 6-4) and Charly Cooper (6-0, 6-0) each won in straight sets in singles action for the Magicians, who improved to 10-1 in NEC play. Doubles wins came from Courtney Yoder and Aviva Bornstein (6-2, 6-0), as well as Aoife Bresnahan and Lucia Levin (6-2, 6-1).
BOYS TENNIS
Swampscott 5, Salem 0: The Big Blue won every match by 6-0, 6-0 scores to improve to 7-3 on the season. Charles Schepens, Sam Schepens, and Lucas Beread were the victors in singles play, as were doubles partners Tex Graff with James Dicker and Matt De La Puente and Elijah Stadtlander.
Marblehead 5, St. Mary's Lynn 8: The Magicians had no problem toppling the visiting Spartans in a non-league matchup. Sophomores Austin Bacon and Leo Winocour (6-2, 6-0) and Ben Zaltsman and Quinn Fletcher (6-1, 6-1) both beat a pair of senior duos in doubles action, while Marblehead picked up singles wins from Jayden Janock (6-1, 6-4), Luke Miller (6-4, 3-6 11-9), and Jack Wykes (6-1, 6-1).
Rockport 3, Ipswich 2: The Tigers dropped to 2-9 on the season despite wins at both doubles spots. Charlie Jepsen and Nate Brady prevailed at first doubles (6-2, 6-2), while A.J. Schoonover and River Smith also won in straight sets at second doubles (6-2, 6-4) for IHS.
St. John's Prep 4, Catholic Memorial 1: The doubles teams of John Deangelis and Luke Prokopis (6-0, 6-0) and Mark McDuffee and Wade Evitts (6-2, 6-0) helped the Eagles (14-1) stay unbeaten in league play. Singles winners for St. John's were Alex Melville and Boris Kouzmanov.
SOFTBALL
Bishop Fenwick 10, Reading 1: Gigi Aupont spun a two-hitter and struck out 13, enabling the Crusaders to even their record at 7-7 with a road triumph. Maisie Dunn (3-for-3 with two doubles), Sophia Longo (1-for-1, 2 RBI) and Lilli Bonacorsi (3-for-4, 2 RBI) powered the Fenwick offense.
Lexington 18, Beverly 10: In a high scoring affair, sophomore Elsa Reulet went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple while captain Noelle McLane went 3-for-5 with four RBI to power the Panthers. Also, Meredith Johnston went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs.
Woburn 14, Marblehead 2: The Magicians suffered a tough loss at home.
Newburyport 5, Masconomet 2: Tied going to the bottom of the sixth, the Chieftains saw the Clippers plate three and then shut the visitors down in the top half of the seventh to win.
Wakefield 10, Danvers 9: The Falcons dropped a tough one in walk-off fashion despite late 2-run homer by Sadie Papamechail that helped them build a lead.
Pingree 7, Lexington Christian 4: The Highlanders (10-6) rallied from four runs down with Antonella Najmin throwing three innings of scoreless relief and also adding two hits and two RBI. Marah Goldman went 2-for-4 while Caitlyn Dion was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Jessica Garron added two hits and drove home one.