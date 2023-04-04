GIRLS TRACK
Beverly 116, Salem 13: The deeper Panthers were superior with big performances by double-winners Vanessa Wiederhold (triple jump, low hurdles) and Bella Jiminez (discus, javelin) and Meredith Pasquarosa (high jump, high hurdles) plus Julia Guanci (long jump), Olivia Griffin (100), Kaitlyn Burgess (400), Grace Williams (800), Tatum Panjwani (mile) and Mary Hauck (2-mile).
For Salem, Isabella Cunha won the 200 and Madjune Moisse won the shot put.
Peabody 112, Saugus 17: Brianna Ewansiha doubled up in the high jump and triple jump, Lindsey Wilson won both the hurdles races (100/400) and Savanna Vargas won the long jump . Other winners were Aaliyah Callahan (shot put), Jess Richards (discus), Allessandra Forgione (javelin), Mimi Batista (200), Ava Champigny (400), Jane Haight (800), Cailyn Buckley (mile) and Sarah DiVasta (2-mile).
BOYS TRACK
Beverly 119, Salem 13: Event winners for the Panthers were Shane Barker (triple jump), Shane Callahan (long jump), Harry Silva (high jump), Colin Burns (shot put), Junior De Los Santos (discus), Anthony Dixon (javelin), Osmon Soloano (low hurdles), Leo Sherriff (high hurdles), Daniel Conant (100 and 200), Ray Kwiatek (400), Riley McGoldrick (800), Calvin Barrett (mile) and Mysha Krygin (2-mile).
Patrick Conn was second in both the 100 and high jump to lead Salem in the scoring column.
Peabody 130, Saugus 1: The Tanners nearly pulled off a shutout with event wins by Patrick Senfuma (high jump), Evan Bedard (long jump, triple jump), Alex Jackson (shot put, discus), Matt Richards (javelin), Sebastian Pizzaro (low hurdles), Peyton Smith (high hurdles), Justin Franco (100), Eli Batista (200), Charlie Alviti (400), Ryan Faletra (800, 2-mile) and Owen Brennan (mile).
SOFTBALL
Beverly 9, Masconomet 8: Noelle McLane shined for the Panthers (1-0), picking up the win on the mound while going 2-for-4 with three RBI including a 2-run homer at the plate. Mya Perron added a two-run shot of her own in the fifth inning, while Reese Kwiatek had a pinch hit RBI double and Carly Jones knocked her in for the game-winning run.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Manchester Essex 7, Marblehead 5: The Magicians fell to 0-2 despite two goals and an assist from Gretchen Smith. Sydney Langton (goal, assist, 4 caused turnovers and 3 ground balls), Maddie Forbes (goal, 3 ground balls), and Neely Payne (ground ball) also played well in the loss while Addie Lydon made eight saves in net.
Beverly 11, Bishop Fenwick 7: Lily Shea scored four times and dished out three assists while Joselyn Silva had a hat trick to help power the Panthers to victory. Lauren Caley added two goals and two assists while dominating the draw circle at 76 percent, and Jenna Schweizer and Lindsey Kaszynski each had one goal. Beverly was a man down from seven minutes left in the first but were able to control the play with no cards.
For Fenwick, Kiley Bloom and Hannah Bettencourt each had two goals. Molly Sullivan, Ruby Cahill and Lauren Woods added a goal apiece and goalie Courtney McKenzie made 15 saves.
Essex Tech 15, Shawsheen 10: Strong defense by senior Delanie Leblanc and seven goals from senior captain Maddie McDonald paced the Hawks to a satisfying season opening triumph. Fellow senior captain Katie Comeau added a goal and an assist for the winners, who also got two goals each from senior captain Molly McCleod and junior Olivia Isidro.
GIRLS TENNIS
Swampscott 5, Saugus 0: The Big Blue got off on the right foot behind sweeps by Veronika Isagulyan (6-1, 6-1), Laine Foutes (6-1,6-1), Sydney Antonelli (6-0, 6-2) and the teams of Anna Ratner and Victoria Quagrello (6-0, 6-0) as well as Tessa Prendergast and Ava O'Donnell (6-0,6-1).
BOYS TENNIS
St. John's Prep 5, Lynnfield 0: Paul Neal (6-4, 7-6, 7-5) and Mikey Prokopis (4-6, 6-4, 10-3) each pulled out three-set victories and Alex Melville made it a clean sweep in singles play. Luke Prokopis teamed with John DeAngelis (6-1, 6-1) and Ben Liptak and Luke Free (6-1, 6-0) also cruised.
BOYS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 9, Shawsheen 7: Damian Biersteker came up with 13 big saves in net while Fisher Gadbois paced the offense with four goals and two assists in an opening day win for the Hawks. Dominic Tiberii (3 assists) and Bryan Swaczyk added two scores apiece for Essex Tech, which also got a goal from Colin Holden as well as three helpers from Ryan Colbert. The Hawks' defense gave up only two even strength goals on the day.
Grafton 15, Ipswich 6: Christian Gianakakis and Sam Majors were strong in the faceoff circle for the Tigers in their season opener, winning 13 draws. Henry Wright powered the offense with three goals, with Will Harrington, Eliot Donovan and Finn Wright scoring one each and Ryan Orroth stopping eight saves between the pipes.
Manchester Essex 11, Bishop Fenwick 7: Despite three goals from Manny Alvarez-Segee and a dozen stops in net from Will Gibbs, the Crusaders dropped their 2023 opener. Tyler Mullen and Nathaniel Ricciuti each had two goals, with Anthony Sasso dishing out one assist.
Pentucket 15, Swampscott 5: Despite two goals each from Liam Keaney (who also had an assist) and Jason Codispoti, the Big Blue fell to 0-2 on the young season. Jason Rothwell also ripped the twine for Swampscott, with goalie Timmy Sheehan making nine saves.
BASEBALL
Georgetown 10, Ipswich 0: The Royals took it to the Tigers on opening day with Matt McGowan pacing Ipswich with a pair of hits.
Pingree 9, St. Paul's 2: Max Jacobsen went 3-for-3 with four RBI and a run scored to power the Highlanders' offense in the big season opening win. Tejas Prakash went 2-for-4 with two runs and a steal while Chris Giordano had a pinch hit 2-RBI single. Defensively, Cole Perkin was strong in the start on the mound, going four innings while allowing two runs on three hits with eight Ks. Hudson Weidman picked up the win with two clean innings of relief.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Bridgewater State 6, Gordon 3: Ben Chase had two hits including a double and two RBI while Jonathan McIntyre added two hits in the Scots' (8-14) loss.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Eastern Nazarene 5, Gordon 4: Ezekiel Hall and Joshua Noel earned the Scots' (7-6) only doubles win with an 8-4 decision. In singles action, three out of six Gordon players went into a tie break, with Jeffrey Bodner (6-1, 1-6, 10-8) and former St. John's Prep standout Carleton Riester (6-3, 2-6, 10-8) picking up marathon wins. Additionally, Lucas Barnes won his matchup at No. 6 singles with a score of 6-2, 6-4.
MONDAY, APRIL 3
HIGH SCHOOL
Softball — Salem Academy at Cambridge Charter School (3:30); Salem at Georgetown (4:30).
Volleyball — Salem at KIPP Academy (4:30); St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (5:30).