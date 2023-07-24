LEGION BASEBALL
Beverly/Salem 8, Belchertown 3: Post 331 stayed alive in the state championship tournament by racking up 12 hits and scoring in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Logan Petrosino went 2-for-4 with two RBI while other run-producing knocks came by way of Sam Armbruster, Josh Demers, Casey McGrath (2-for-3), Rocco Ryan (2-for-4) and Jack Doyle.
Demers turned in an outstanding effort on the hill to keep Beverly/Salem (now 17-5-1) alive. They'll now play Franklin in an elimination game on Tuesday.
NECBL
Bristol 5, North Shore 3: Though the Navs had 10 hits they converted them into just three runs in their first game back from the NECBL All-Star break. Jacob Jarrell went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored and Brandon Drapeau posted a 4-for-4 effort. Cooper Smith fanned five in six innings of excellent work, Swampscott's Pierce Friedman tossed a scoreless frame and Kaden Humphrey punched out five.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 10, Rowley 1: DJ Brooks, Jon Cahill and Tyler Petrosino all had two hits each and the Pub rolled. Scott Weismann tossed five innings of one-hit ball and neither Beckett Slayton or Zach Begin allowed a hit in relief. Mike Mabee drove in a pair for Champs as well.
Northeast Tide 4, Swampscott Sox 3: Jorge Burgos homered but the Sox were limited to only five hits in a Sunday night setback. Joe Ford and Griffin Kelley combined for six strikeouts in an admirable pitching effort.