LEGION BASEBALL
Beverly/Salem 11, Leominster 0: The bats stayed hot in the state playoffs at Qunicy, where Beverly/Salem is the lone undefeated team left and has now scored 34 runs in its three victories. Brennan Frost's RBI single in the first got Beverly/Salem off on the right foot while Nick Fox, Noah Guanci, Tyler Petrosino and Logan Petrosino continue to pile up the big hits. Will Foglietta also had a great for Beverly/Salem, which topped Natick 9-4 in a come from behind win led by Guanci and Frost on Sunday night.
Beverly/Salem will face Bridgewater on Tuesday at 7 p.m. back in Quincy.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Delaware 7, Marblehead 5 (7 innings): The Massachusetts state champions bowed out of the East Regional championship in Bristol in an exciting extra innings bout. In the top of the 7th, Delaware struck for four runs and Marblehead battled back with two in the bottom half before Delaware retired to side to win. Lucy Rogers drove in two runs and had a triple for Marblehead while Tessa Andriano had two hits, a double and scored two runs. Tessa Francis also doubled and scored with other hits coming from Hailey Schmitt and Nora Mahan.
Francis threw all eight innings for Marblehead, striking out 12 with only two of the seven runs against her being earned.
NECBL BASEBALL
Keene 8, North Shore 3: The Navigators were outhit 11-4 and got outscored by a wide margin in the late innings to fall to the Swamp Bats Monday night on the road. Matthias Haas had two of his team's four hits on the day while local products Logan Bravo and Jake Gustin had one hit and one RBI each. Austin Amaral struck out eight over five innings in a quality start.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 5, North Shore Freedom 2: Justin Haley struck out eight and allowed only one hit in five innings of work to power the Pub on Sunday night. Pete Messervy had a pair of hits for Champs (13-2-2) and Joh Cahill and D.J. Pacheco each had RBI.
Swampscott 4, Kingston 2: The Sox eked out a solid victory Monday night, improving to 10-8 by knocking off the second place Night Owls.