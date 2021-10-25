GIRLS SOCCER
Swampscott 3, Haverhill 0: Laine Foutes had a pair of goals and Abby Eichler had two assists as the Big Blue (9-2-4) remained unbeaten in their last ten games. Lilian Goesslin had another shutout in net with Mia Schena scoring a goal and Jess Ford handing out an assist.
Salem 2, Salem Academy 1: Leena Sarhan finished off a corner kick from Isabella Cunha for the game-winner to help the Witches get their second straight win. Sierra Clawson also scored, with an assist from Sophie Fritz, and Kylie Michard and Mia Martinez provided some strong defense.
The Navigators (now 8-9) got great play from seniors Mackenzie Russell and Sabrina Zemlyansky, as well as a goal from junior Cindy Shehu.
Bishop Feehan 1, Bishop Fenwick 0: In the semifinals of the Catholic Central League Cup playoffs, the Shamrocks handed Fenwick (8-1-6) their first loss of the season.
The Crusaders got strong all-around play from Bella DelVecchio, Amy Hatfield and Ella Morgan and now await next week's Division 3 state tournament seeds. Sam Sharp, Amy Hatfield, Ava Bellanchini and McKenna Gilligan were strong defensively, while Ella Demakes and Sky Demsey shined up top.
Pingree 3, Rivers 1: Lucca Kloman had a pair of goals and Pingree (10-2-1) took down one of New England's top squads and the defending champs from 2019. Lexi Garcia had a pair of assists, Waters Lloyd also scored, Maggie Warner earned the shutout and the Highlanders had an outstanding all-round team effort, coach Doc Simpson said.
Covenant Christian 7, CSW 0: Liza Minogue and Mari Walters had two goals each with single markers from Anne Hammond, Anna Jukanovich, Peace Olatunde and a five save effort in net from Izzy DeCotis.
Marblehead 4, Melrose 0: The NEC Lynch champion Magicians (12-3-1) grabbed a nice non-league win thanks to a pair of goals from Lydia Bailey plus a goal and an assist from Cait Mullins. Samantha Dormer also scored with assists going to Carlin McGowan and Annie Sheridan. Captain Catherine Comstock also had her eighth shutout of the year in net.
Ipswich 5, Rockport 1: The Tigers celebrated their senior class -- Carter King, Colby Filosa, Jennie Tarr, Maddie Farris, Cathryn Lally and Eleyna Dubrow -- in the impressive win. King and Filosa each scored once, junior Olivia Novello scored her first goal of the year and junior Baylen Curtis scored her first two goals of the season. Defensively, Dana Farladeau, Victoria Harper, Izzy Wetter, Decha Peron and Amelia Mooradd all played well.
BOYS SOCCER
Covenant Christian 6, BTA 0: Bennett Plosker had a hat trick while Josh Pekari scored and Jacob Libby had his second "dead ball" goal in two games to lead CCA. Anthony Reis had a goal as well and Eli Pekari collected his eighth shutout.
Cardinal Spellman 11, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Crusaders were routed in the CCL Cup quarterfinals by a talented Spellman team.
Salem 3, Salem Academy 1: The Witches picked up the win behind two goals from Jordan Pimentel and one from Chris Qirjazi.
For Salem Academy, Henry Shehaj scored the lone goal while Ivan Paredes made seven saves in net. Lenin Antutebeh and Carlos Campos also played well in the setback.
Natick 2, Peabody 0: The Tanners (6-8-1) controlled play for the majority of the game but couldn't find the back of the net. Matt Calver, Kyle Lobao and Cam Collins all had strong games for Peabody, which will need to beat both Beverly and Saugus in its final two regular season games to qualify for the state tournament.
FIELD HOCKEY
Peabody 5, Everett 1: Senior captains Gina Terrazzano and Jackie Scopa both netted a pair of goals to give the Tanners (now 5-10) a solid road victory. Shelby Racki, a sophomore, also scored and added an assist for the winners while Gianna Digianfelice stopped four shots.
VOLLEYBALL
Masconomet 3, Essex Tech 0: Camryn Wettstone had 12 kills, six service aces and seven digs to help the Chieftains (9-9) knock off the Hawks 25-11, 25-21, 25-8. Vanessa Latam also had an outstanding match with 22 assists and a block. It was only the second loss of the season for Essex Tech, now 16-2.
Ipswich 3, Lynnfield 2: Trailing by seven points in the fifth set, the Tigers (15-1) rallied to win 17-15 to win their ninth straight match. Grace Sorenson had 14 kills and 16 digs to led the Tigers in the 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 18-25, 17-15 decision. Ella Stein had 10 kills, six aces and nine digs, Meghan Wallace chipped in six kills, three blocks and two aces and Elizabeth Linkletter had 10 digs with seven helpers. Setter Kendra Brown had 19 assists plus eight digs.