FIELD HOCKEY
Ipswich 2, Lynnfield 0: Morgan Bodwell stopped all four shots that came her way, earning her eighth shutout of the season as the Tigers (9-1-1) broke a scoreless tie with two second half goals against their Cape Ann League rivals. Halle Greenleaf got the scoring started with a third quarter tally assisted by Julia Moseley (her first point of the season). Chloe Pszenny gave the hosts some insurance by converting a pass from Linde Ruitenberg in the fourth quarter.
Both Greenleaf and Pszenny (a team-best 8 points) are now tied for the Ipswich lead in goals (4) with teammate Ashton Flather. Meanwhile, Ruitenberg's assist gave her the team lead in that category with five.
Pentucket 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The visiting Sachems broke open a close game by scoring three times in the second half. Playing well for Hamilton-Wenham (now 2-8) wee Marley Shea and Riley Campbell on defense.
BOYS SOCCER
Salem 2, Salem Academy 1: Salem High won its first game of the season by capturing the 'Witch City Derby' against their crosstown rivals. Chris Qirjazi and Brandon Hopkins had the two goals in the tight triumph.
Marcelo Queiroz had the goal for the Navigators of Salem Academy, with Ateh Njinju assisting. Lenin Anutebeh and Ryan Shehaj both played well in the setback.
Beverly 3, Swampscott 0: Nick Braganca scored two goals, one coming on a penalty kick, to power the Panthers to victory. Iuan Williams scored the other while adding an assist, and Teo Berbic had the other assist. Nick Gribbins and Matt Roy split the shutout in net.
Bishop Fenwick 2, Arlington Catholic 0: The Crusaders prevailed on the road behind a goal and an assist from Ryan Noci. Kieron Murray also scored for the winners, with Luke Murray assisting on Noci's tally.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beverly 1, Swampscott 1: Mia Bilotti's goal, with Izzy Sullivan assising, enabled the Panthers to earn a tie on the road. The host Big Blue (now 6-2-3) saw Sophie DiGrande score off a feed from Laine Foutes Lillian Gosselin finished the contest with eight saves.
Salem 1, Salem Academy 0: The Witches earned their second win of the year by blanking the Navs. Lizzy Reid scored the game's only goal with an assist from Sierra Clawson. Malloy McCarthy and Isabella Cunha played well defensively while keeper Kate Heppner earned her second shutout of the season in net.
VOLLEYBALL
Salem Academy splits a pair: Playing a pair of back-to-back matches against KIPP Academy, the Navigators rallied to in the opener in a five-set thriller, 25-13, 20-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-10 before dropping the rematch in three sets, 25-23, 25-17, 25-12. Emilyse Minaya starred for Salem Academy, particularly in the decisive fifth set.
GOLF
Swampscott takes two: The Big Blue (7-5) topped Winthrop, 45-27, and Northeast Metro, 63.5-8.5, in a tri match at Winthrop Golf Club. Lou Spellios, Ben O'Brien, Nate Maercklein, Dawson DiBarri, Connor Correnti and Dakoda Langervain all won both their individual matches, while Jason Bouffard and Will Roddy took their bouts against Northeast Metro.
Beverly 52.5, Danvers 19.5: The Panthers improved to 12-0 on the season with another convincing home win. Seven of Beverly's eight players won their matches, led by a 33 from Jack Ryan, a 35 from Will Ryan, and 36's from Aidan LeBlanc, Cam Cook and Ian Paddock.
For Danvers, Bobby Fish tied his individual bout, 4.5-4.5.
St. John's Prep 224, Catholic Memorial 251: The Eagles had all six of their golfers break 40 for the first time this season, led by Ian Rourke's 1-under par 35 with four birdies. Terry Manning and Eli Tripodis each fired 36, while Alex Landry, Brendan O'Holleran and Emmet Phelan all shot 39.