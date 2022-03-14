COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State wins pair: Peabody native Traverse Briana smashed a pair of homers and had five RBI as the Vikings (3-2 overall) began their spring trip to South Carolina with a sweep of Albertus Magnus. Briana's bombs came in a 7-2 win that saw Jake Serfino strike out nine in six shutout innings.
Salem's Bobby Jellison had two RBI in a 9-1 win and Christian Burt went 3-for-3 with a homer and a double and Wilbur Rosario Morel also hit a round tripper. Brock Pare earned the win with six K's over 5 2/3.
Endicott 6, Franklin & Marshall 2: Successive RBI singles by Jake Nardone (3-for-5), Kyle Grabowski and Nicholas Notarangelo (2-for-4) helped Endicott (5-1) score five times in the bottom of the seventh to emerge victorious. Matt McKinley also went 2-for-4 and relievers Chris Jenkins, Alex Zaiser, Max Tarlin and John Connolly combined for 4 1/3 shutout innings.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott splits: In Florida, the Gulls (2-2) topped Carroll 2-1 and fell to Amherst, 5-2. Lauren Misasizek put the ball in play in the bottom of the seventh of the victory, leading to the go-ahead run on an error and she also scored earlier in the game. Maria Hanchuk had two innings of strong relief to earn the win.
Katie Watts of Swampscott had an RBI against Amherst, which limited Endicott to four hits to win it.
Franklin & Marshall 11, Salem State 1: Dawn Eisnor had the lone RBI for Salem State (0-1) and Salem native Hannah Magee delivered one of the team's three hits.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 7, Goucher 2: The doubles teams of Ripley Uyeda and Lejla Guster plus Olivia Martinelli and Shelby Henry cruised to victories and Olivia Berler won her singles match 6-0, 6-1 to help Endicott win its spring opener. Uyeda (6-0, 6-1) and Henry (6-0, 6-2) also added singles wins.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Goucher 5, Endicott 4: Janith Madhok, Brennan Nick and Daniel Rinkert had singles victories for the Gulls (2-5) while the tandem of George Danes and Zachary Lane picked up one at third doubles, 8-7 (8-6).