Monday's area roundup: Burr helps Fenwick cross country run to a pair of victories 

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Bishop Fenwick sweeps: The Crusaders ran their record to 4-1 on the season with easy wins over both Arlington Catholic (19-42) and Salem Academy Charter School (15-50). Fenwick junior Wyatt Burr paced the field with a winning time of 18:13. He was followed by teammates Matt Gerdenich in third place (19:45), Tyler DeClerq in fourth (19:47), Ethan Tran in fifth (20:34) and Matt Cinelli finishing in sixth place (20:57).
Essex Tech 15, Notre Dame Academy 50: Anthony Iannalfo ran to a winning time of 19:03 as the Hawks easily prevailed. Griffin Adams took second place for the winners (19:47), while Kevin Rush was third (20:54), Aidan Burke fourth (21:07) and Dennis Downing came in fifth (21:09).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Tech 15, Notre Dame Academy 45: Makayla Vigneaux crossed the finish time in a winning time of 22:50 to power the Hawks to victory. Maddie McDonald took second place (23:26), followed by Lily Robinson in third (23:29), Sofia Visconti in fourth (23:53) and Ellie Clark in fifth place (24:13).
Hamilton-Wenham 22, Ipswich 34: For the Tigers, sophomore Amelia Stacy finished in second place overall (20:29) while senior Carina Jones took fourth (21:29). Fellow seniors Melanie Powers (8th, 23:59) and Teaghan Duff (9th, 24:31) also ran well for Ipswich, as did junior Hannah Clapp (11th, 25:12).
Arlington Catholic 27, Bishop Fenwick 29: Despite a first place finish from Shannon Bresnahan (20:54), the Crusaders were shaded at home by their Catholic Central League rivals. Catherine Carter (23:32) finished in fifth place for Fenwick (now 3-2), while Elizabeth Gauthier was sixth overall (23:47), Sarah Fogarty placed ninth (24:38) and Julia Loescher took 12th place (26:42).
GIRLS SOCCER
Ipswich 0, Newburyport 0: Maddy Farris was stellar in net for the Tigers, stopping a dozen shots while handling crosses throughout to earn a vital road point for her team. Ipswich (3-4-2) also got a terrific performance from Lauryn Whynott at center back, who helped corral the Clippers' attack, and outside midfielder Lauren Waters and center mid Carter King also stood out.
Essex Tech 4, Shawsheen 1: Freshman center midfielders Samantha Harrison (goal) and Carrie Martinez both played all 80 minutes and were stellar to help the Hawks improve to 6-3-1. Senior Hope Miller and Kaitlin Flaherty netted the other goals for Essex (6-1-1 in CAC action) with assists going to Emily Enes and Ava Allaire.
Manchester Essex 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Junior Jane Maguire blasted a long shot that hit home in the 65th minute to tie the game just after M-E took the lead, but the Hornets scored again soon after to hand the Generals (6-1-2) their first loss of the season. H-W had its share of chances, including one rung off the post by Claire Nistl, but M-E's defense held strong.
BOYS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 1, St. Mary's 0: The Crusaders improved to 9-1-2 on the season and recorded their 11th straight win or draw against their conference rivals. Ryan Noci scored the game's lone goal in the opening minutes of the second half on an assist from Jack Andrews. In addition, Ryan Arneil and Andrew McKenzie both did very well as full backs; Tyler Mullen was strong at defensive mid; and Liam Foley came up big in net with seven saves.
Newburyport 3, Ipswich 0: Despite the final score's suggestion, the Tigers turned in a strong effort for the second consecutive game, showing major improvements since the beginning of the season. Keeper Peter Bauman made some big saves, Thatch Phypers, Cooper Norton and Theo Norton each turned in strong performances, as did Jake Scruton, Brian Milano and Cade Wetters.
FIELD HOCKEY
Masconomet 3, Swampscott 0: Maggie Sturgis scored two more goals and Julia Graves also scored to keep the Chieftains (6-0) unbeaten. Cecily Paglierani, Graves and Sturgis all had assists, with Ainsley Gruener earning the shutout with three saves. Ana Tello was outstanding in the back for Masconomet while using her quick hands to deliver poke checks and break up plays, especially in the fourth quarter.
Chloe Rakauskas had a strong game in net for Swampscott, keeping it a one-goal contest into the fourth quarter and finishing with 20 saves for the Big Blue (now 2-4-1).
Gloucester 1, Danvers 0: The Falcons gave up an early goal, then controlled play most of the way, putting 15 shots on the Gloucester cage but couldn't put one in the back of the net. Brigid Churchill had three saves in net for Danvers, as did freshman Megan McGinnity in her only quarter of work. Sophomore defenseman Sophie Papamechail played well for the Blue-and-White, as did juniors Ashley Clark and Grace Brinkley.
GOLF
Salem 41, Essex Tech 31: The Witches won a tightly contested match in cold and windy conditions at Olde Salem Greens, getting a medalist performance from Ethan Doyle. The senior captain won his match and shot a 36. In addition, Joe Parr and Brady Tremblay were 7-2 winners, Jack Doyle was a 5-3 winner, and both Bobby Jellison and Jayren Romero tied their individual matches.