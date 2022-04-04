GIRLS LACROSSE
Beverly 16, Woburn 9: The Panthers came out on top in their season opener thanks to four goals and an assist from both Lauren Caley and Lily Shea.
Kayleigh Crowell added a hat trick and two helpers, Joss Silva had two goals and three assists and Sammy Spissler, Jenna Schweizer and Angelina Mazzone each scored once.
Essex Tech 16, Lowell Catholic 4: Junior midfielder Molly McLeod had three goals and played some terrific defense to help the Hawks improve to 2-0. Senior captain Libby Grayson added two goals and two assists while Katie Comeau had a hat trick and four assists. Maddie McDonald added another hat trick and seven assists in the win.
Manchester Essex 12, Marblehead 4: The Magicians fell to 0-2 on the season despite two goals apiece from Hadley Wales and Sydney Langton. Gigi Lombardi added an assist while Maddie Forbes, Courtney Houget and Kate Burns also played well.
BOYS LACROSSE
Marblehead 11, Melrose 5: The Magicians got four goals from senior Josh Robertson and two apiece rom Cole Gallup and Carter Laramie to pick up their first win of 2022. Finn Maniaci stopped 10 shots in goal in the road victory. Charlie Grenier, Giio Garibotto and Connor Sheridan also had goals for Marblehead (now 1-1), with Connor Cronin earning an assist.
Lowell Catholic 12, Essex Tech 11: Junior Bryan Swaczayk had his second 4-goal, 5-assist contest of the season while senior captain David Egan had four goals and four assists, but the Hawks (1-1) were felled by too many dropped passes and a lack of fundamentals. Jonathan Daley was a monster in the circle, winning 20 draws for Essex Tech, while Joshua Heath and Lucas Goulet were terrific defensively. Wyatt Clopton (2 goals, 4 assists) and Dominic Tiberii (1 goal, 2 assists) also found the scoresheet.
Bishop Fenwick 8, Bedford 7: The Crusaders won their season opener at home.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John's Prep 4, Manchester Essex 1: In their season opener, the Eagles took second and third singles and both doubles matches to stamp out the Hornets. Paul Neal (6-1, 6-1) and Charles Kirby (6-1, 6-1) were triumphant in singles play, with the tandems of Jack Prokopis/Luke Prokopis (6-0, 6-0) and Luke Free/Ben Liptak (6-0, 6-1) making similarly quick work of their foes in doubles.
BASEBALL
Manchester Essex 12, Marblehead 0: The Magicians (0-1) gave up 10 walks and hit three batters as the Hornets took full advantage in the season opening rout. Senior Liam McIlroy had the lone Marblehead hit in the loss.
Danvers 4, Pentucket 0: Mike Moroney struck out six over six shutout innings and helped himself with two hits and two RBI in the Falcons win. Danvers managed five hits off a really tough Ethan Hunt (8 Ks) with big knocks by Zack Hamel and John Curran.
St. John's Prep 5, Walpole 4: Victor Harrington had a triple and three RBI to help the Eagles edge a strong Walpole squad. Dylan Wodarski added two hits while Connor Remley threw two perfect innings in relief for St. John's (1-0).
Cathedral 11, Salem Academy 10: Waldy Sanchez went 4-for-4 at the dish for the Navigators (now 0-2) while Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik added three hits. Kegan LeClare knocked in two RBI while also striking out eight in four innings of mound work, allowing just two runs.
SOFTBALL
Amesbury 3, Peabody 1: The defending Northeastern Conference champion Tanners managed just a sixth inning run in a season opening road setback as Abby Bettencourt singled and came around on a wild pitch. Amesbury scored twice in the bottom of the first and added another in the fourth.
Winthrop 13, Salem Academy 11: Trailing by nine early in their season opener, the Navigators battled back to within a run but couldn't get the equalizer. Kaedynce Kauth blasted a solo home run, knocked in another run and spun a complete game on the hill with three punchouts. Cindy Shehu also knocked in a pair of runs, and Sintia Nunez had two hits and scored three times.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State 7, Worcester State 6: The Vikings improved to 10-7 behind two RBI from Bobby Jellison, who also smashed one of his team's five doubles on the day. Derek Angell, Edward Field and Tim Catalano also had knocks while Juan Hurtado (6 innings, 4 hits, 0 earned runs) picked up the win on the mound.