WRESTLING
St. John's Prep sweeps: The Eagles improved to 23-0 on the season with wins over Maimonides (24-0), Saugus/Peabody (57-3) and Essex Tech/Masconomet (60-16). Head coach Manny Costa, who has coached for 32 years, recorded his 800th career win in the process.
"Special thanks to Steve Ring who got me to coach and whose son, Ben, was my first state champion," said Costa. "And to Jim O'Leary for being my boss for 30 years and believing in me."
Going undefeated on the day for St. John's was Braedon Goes at 106 pounds, Alex Shaeublin at 113, Tyler Knox at 126, Adam Schaeublin at 138, Rawson Iwanicki at 152, Matt Mitchell at 170, Dylan Greenstein at 195, Jack Blizard at 220 and Charlie Smith at 285.
Essex Tech/Masco went 2-1 on the day with wins over Saugus/Peabody (48-36) and Maimonides (30-0). Key wins came from Jack Flinn and Garrett Hunter against Saugus/Peabody and David Hashley and Collin McAveney against Maimonides. Against St. John's, Miles Darling and McAveney won by decision, Ian Darling won by major decision and Drew Howard won by fall.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 5, Shawsheen 2: The Hawks shot out to a four-goal lead and improved to 6-1-2 with a big road win over their Commonwealth Athletic Conference rivals. Logan Casey had two goals and an assist to power the offense while Nick LaConte scored once and assisted on two others and captain Jonathan Daley dished out three assists. Bryan Swaczyk, who earned the team's 'Hard Hat' as player of the game, added a goal and an assist. Captain David Egan also found the back of the net, and teammates Chris Maher, Larry Graffeo, and Riley Sobezenski all added solo assists. Kyle Mahan stopped 23 shots in net to give Essex Tech control atop the league standings.
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Swampscott 0: Freshman Cooper Miller recorded his first career shutout, stopping 18 shots to power the Generals (5-3) to their fourth victory in the last five games. Drew Dolan and Will Stidsen each had a goal and two assists to guide the H-W offense, with Charlie Collins getting one goal and one helper and Rafi Santomenna also scoring. Solo assists came off the sticks of Aidan Donovan, Leo Kagan and Evan Haughey.
Fellow freshman goaltender Jason Bouffard had 21 saves for an undermanned Swampscott squad, which fell to 2-7-1.
Bishop Fenwick 2, Bishop Feehan 2: Junior linemates Chris Stevens of Peabody and Gerry Visconti both scored the first goals of their varsity careers to stake Fenwick (now 3-5-1) to a 2-0 lead before Feehan stormed back to tie it, and overtime solved nothing. Dillon Bloom had 16 saves between the pipes for the Crusaders, who got assists from Manny Alvarez-Segee and Stevens.
Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Masconomet 2: In an up-and-down, fast paced game between a pair of one-loss teams, the Chieftains allowed just 17 shots against the Division 1 Warriors but fell one goal short of earning the two points. Sophomores Ben Merrill (a one-timer from the top of the circle) and A.J. Sacco (on the power play) connected for Masconomet (now 8-2), with assists going to Mike Berrigan, Matt McMillan and Josh Brann. Netminder Tristan Dillion had 14 saves for the Tri-Towners, with Joe Young and Jack Mertz also turning in strong performances.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Peabody 8, Medford 1: Defenseman and captain Catherine Sweeney had a goal and two assists and the Tanners (5-2-1) scored six in the first period to get back in the win column. Shirley Whitmore scored twice, senior Lauryn Millar had her first goal of the year, freshman Alexa Pepper had her first career goal and Penny Spack, Jenna DiNapoli and Catie Kampersal also lit the lamp. Chloe Considine had two helpers and 11 skaters recorded at least one point.
Methuen/Tewksbury 8, Masconomet 1: Freshman Maddie Kenney got the Chieftains (3-6) on the board with an unassisted goal but a strong Red Rangers squad proved too much in the non-league bout. Goalies Maddie Dupuis and Mackenzie Cronin split time and combined for 27 saves.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peabody 74, Revere 29: The Tanners (8-1) rolled behind a balanced attack that saw Abby Bettencourt (14 points), Taylor Bettencourt (13), Janelle Baetzel (12) and Emma Bloom (10) all reach double figures in the scoring column. Also playing well in the win was Gina Martinello, Gina Terrazzano, Jess Richards and Alli Bettencourt.
Salem Academy 46, KIPP Academy 40: Kianny Mirabal Nunez poured in a career high 24 points to give the Navigators (now 7-3) a big victory at home. Junior captain Cindy Shehu added 16 points for the winners.
Austin Prep 50, Ipswich 39: Down 15 at the half, the Tigers opened the third quarter with a 16-0 run behind Jennie Tarr setting the defense. Ipswich ultimately fell short down the stretch despite 14 points from Carter King and 10 from Maddie Duffy.
SWIMMING
Triton tops Ipswich: The Tigers boys swimming team fell to Triton, 88-77, while the girls team dropped a 64-45 decision to the same team.