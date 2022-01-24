BOYS BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian Academy 63, Newman 46: Beverly native Daniel Cherning made 10-of-15 shots from the floor and racked up 21 points to help the Cougars (4-4) to their second straight win. Center Josh Pekari scored 15 while Andrew Gergely, Eli Pekari, Jacob Beckwith, Jude Douglas and Noah DeJesus all played well on both ends of the floor.
Triton 58, Ipswich 55: The Tigers led by eight at halftime and 10 after three quarters, but fell victim to a strong push from Triton in the final frame. Ray Cuevas scored 14 points in the setback while Toby Adams and Charlie Henderson each added 12.
BOYS HOCKEY
Pingree 3, North Yarmouth Academy 2: Sophomore winger Ryan Kavanaugh scored twice — including the game-winner — and added an assist to give the Highlanders (5-10-1) a home victory. Defenseman Cody Plaza of Danvers also lit the lamp and added an assist f0or the winners, who got two assists from blue liner Tommy Tavenner and another from captain Michael Lynch. Matt Cusolito, a senior from Wenham, picked up the win in net by turning aside 33 NYA shots.
SKIING
Masconomet 96, Austin Prep 39: Junior Charlotte Hill took the first slalom race of the season with an impressive time of 27.70. Strong runs also came from Megan Riley (4th, 28.80) and freshman wins Amanda and Nicole Schneider, who finished with identical 29.34 times to tie for fifth.
GYMNASATICS
Masconomet 148.2, Danvers 127.05: Sunday, the Falcons had some standout performances including freshman Maddie Wescott's 9.4 on vault and 9.0 on bars. Senior captain Emily Tobin added a 9.0 on vault as well.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Worcester State 83, Salem State 68: Liz Zaiter played fearlessly for Salem State (3-12), getting to the line 12 times and totaled 27 points along with a dozen rebounds. Kylie Gates also scored 13 and pulled down nine rebounds.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 88, Worcester State 82: The Vikings (9-7) outscored Worcester by 16 in the second half to secure the tight victory. Sean Bryan went for a game-high 29 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in the win while fellow starter Conner Byrne added 20 points and seven boards.