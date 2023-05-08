BOYS LACROSSE
Marblehead 19, Gloucester 4: Connor Cronin finished with 10 points, including six goals, and surpassed 200 points for his career as the Magicians (11-0) remained unbeaten with a road blowout. Carter Laramie also had a big offensive day with five goals and two assists, while Charlie Grenier (3 goals, 3 assists) and faceoff ace Baxter Jennings (2 goals, 2 assists) were other offensive stars. Also scoring goals were Cam Waldman (2) and Nick Whitaker, with Gio Garobatto and Reece Moore picking up one assist apiece. Junior defenseman JJ Pollender had a strong game in front of goalies Finn Maniaci (6 saves) and Finn Gallup (1 save).
Masconomet 12, Winthrop 7: The Chieftains climbed to within a game of .500 as Owen McNally scored a career high six goals to go with an assist. Will Mitchell assisted on five goals for Masconomet (6-7), while also got two goals each from Miles Mireault (plus an assist) and Cooper Easley, one goal and two assists from Griffin Halecki, a goal from Tristen Dillon, two assists from Mike Rossi and one helper from Jack Wexler. Richard Jacavanco stopped eight shots for the win in net.
Essex Tech 12, Minuteman 2: Fisher Gadbois increased his North Shore goal scoring lead to 48 with five more goals Monday while Matthew Tavares and Dominic Tiberii had two each as the Hawks stayed atop the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. Armani Booth (2 assists) and PJ Norton also scored for the winners, with Timonthy Tavares (3), Dominic Cieslik (2), Bryan Swaczyk, Colin Holden, Lucas Goulet, and Mason Gadbois earning assists.
Lynnfield 9, Hamilton-Wenham 5: Ben Woods stopped 16 shots and Lucas Hunt scored three goals at the other end, but the Generals couldn't muster much more against Lynnfield's zone defense. Solid tallies came from Aidan Glovsky and Will Stidsen, with Brady Scudder, Marks and Charlie Burns all earning assists.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Pingree 15, Lexington Christian 1: Waters Lloyd led a balanced Highlanders' attack with three goals and three assists. Olivia Melei, Annie Smith and Mackenzie Taylor each added two goals while Lauren Collins had one goal and four ground balls.
Hamilton-Wenham 20, Lynnfield 9: The Generals improved to 8-4 on the season behind 10 goals, two assists, 10 draw controls and two loose balls controlled from freshman standout Evie Bernard. Sophomore Maisie Leland added four goals and an assist while Claire Veenema was a force in the circle with five draw controls. Maddie Graber (3 caused turnovers) was a defensive wall in front of goalie Ava Vautour (9 saves).
Marblehead 16, Gloucester 6: The Magicians (3-10) rolled behind five goals and a caused turnover from Ramona Gillett. Lucy Wales added a hat trick with an assist, Maddie Forbes had two goals and two assists, Sydney Langton had four goals and three assists, Caroline Scroppe added a goal and four helpers and Isabelle Ferrante had a goal and one dime.
Essex Tech 13, Georgetown 12: The Hawks (10-1) got eight goals and an assist from Maddie McDonald to pull out a tight win over their future CAL competitor. Carrie Martinez chipped in two goals including the game winner with under a minute to play, while Ava Allaire led the defense and goalie Kemberley Jean Louis stopped a number of huge free position shots.
Beverly 17, Salem 0: The Panthers got five goals from Claire Brean and two goals plus three assists apiece from Joselyn Silva and Lauren Caley in the big win. Caroline Hickey, Grace Gonzalez, Jenna Schweizer, Ava Middleton, Emily Baddershall, Abby Queenan and Lily Shea had the other goals while Abbie Kelley made three saves in net.
GIRLS TRACK
Swampscott 107, Salem 15: Lilian Gosselin (high jump, 5 feet), Kassadi Francis (long jump, 15-5), Morgan Bilodeau (triple jump, 32-2 1/4), Sofia Alvardo (shot put, 31-8), Anastasia Hayes (discus, 103-9), Caitlin Cauley (javelin, 79-8), Samantha Andrews (110, 18.43), Isabella Cunha (100 meters, 14.20), Aniyah Ross (200, 29.37), Evelyn Richardson (400, 1:20), Aileen Comwall-Brady (800, 2:39.2), Thela Giantis (mile, 6:09), and both the 4x100 (56.4) and 4x400 (4:52.8) relays.
Gloucester 76, Danvers 60: Cali Abbatessa was a double winner for the Falcons in both the shot put (34-3 1/2) and discus (101-11). Six other individual winners for the Blue-and-White (now 3-3) were Ava Newton (javelin, 64 feet), Amelia Bourdier (100 hurdles, 18.7), Georgia Prouty (400, 60 seconds), Olivia St. Pierre (800, 2:28.2), Emma Eagan (mile, 5:26.3), and Shea Nemeskal (2-mile, 13:01.1), plus the 4x400 relay of Sabina Sturgeon, Newton, Chloe Hertigan, and Prouty (4:26.3).
BOYS TRACK
Swampscott 87, Salem 48: George Hosking was dominant in the sprints, taking first in both the 100 (11.89) and 200 meters (24.87) to power the Big Blue to victory. Other Swampscott winners were Nakaeylen Davis (high jump, 5-4), Mathyas Beckford (long jump, 17-5 3/4), James Kimbro (triple jump, 32-2 3/4), Caleb Leopoldo (shot put, 40-4), Ethan Gee (discus, 124-1 1/2), Henry Beutter (javelin, 123-1), Joseph Marino (400 hurdles, 72.3), Brian Giarla (110 hurdles, 22.32), and Hunter Hersey (mile, 4:50.4).
Oscar Fernandez took top honors for Salem in the 400 (58.7), as did Nathaniel Simons in the 800 (2:33.8) and Colby Ryan in the 2-mile (12:19). The Witches also took top honors in both the 4x100 (50.5) and 4x400 (4:18.4) relays.
Gloucester 69, Danvers 67: The Falcons dropped a heartbreaker to their rivals despite getting first place performances from Dan Molina (triple jump, 40-7 3/4), Declan Smith (high jump, 5-10), Reagan Little (discus, 111-1), Aidan Crowe (javelin, 124-10), Owen Gasinowski (100, 12.4), Aidan Smith (200, 23.6), Sean Moore (2-mile, 10:14.8), and the 4x100 relay (51.5).
GIRLS TENNIS
Beverly 4, Salem 1: Sabrina Lopes-Licona picked up her first win of the season at third singles (7-5, 6-4) as all seven seniors played for the Panthers on Senior Day in a home victory. Rebecca Curley (6-0, 6-3) and Emily Jeremiq (6-0, 6-0) captured first and second singles, respectively, while the first doubles team of Hannah Minasian and Abby Ruggieri also prevailed (6-2, 6-0).
Marblehead 3, Danvers 2: The Magicians (7-1 in NEC play) took both doubles matches with Courtney Yoder & Aviva Bresnahan (7-6, 6-1) setting the tone in the first spot. Charly Cooper also won, 6-2, 6-3, while Danvers' winners were Madison Savage (6-1, 6-3) and Abby Lyman in a great match against Andrea Potvin, 6-3, 6-4 (10-8).
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Ipswich 0: Wins by Sky Jara (6-0 6-0), Naomi Provost (6-0, 6-1), Chloe Gern (6-1, 6-1) and the teams of Sienna Gregory & Abby Simon (6-1, 6-2) and Alle Benchoff & Laynee Wilkins (6-1, 6-1) made it a clean sweep for the Generals (10-1).
Bishop Fenwick 5, St. Mary's 0: The Crusaders (7-1) handled their rivals with the wins coming from Nora Elenbaas (6-1, 6-0), Madelyn Leary (6-0, 6-0), Gwen Schroeder (6-0, 6-1) and Aoife DeClercq & Liz Champagne (6-0, 6-0) and Lacey Murphy & Ari Summa (6-0, 6-0).
Swampscott 4, Peabody 1: The Big Blue (4-4) got solid play from Veronika Isagulyan (6-3,6-2) and Laine Foutes (6-2, 6-1) and the Tanners dipped to 5-3. Swampscott's doubles teams swept with wins by Anna Ratner & Victoria Quagrello (6-4, 6-2) and Tessa Prendergrast & Ana Eccles (6-4, 6-0).
Masconomet 5, Winthrop 0: The Chieftains sept behind singles wins from Kendal Skulley, Nina Klink and Teagan Skully (all 6-0, 6-0). Doubles victories came from Shaylee Moreno/Maya Klink (6-0, 6-1) and Chloe Ahern/Taylor Mastrogiovanni (6-0, 6-0).
BOYS TENNIS
Beverly 5, Salem 0: Frederico Clavarino, Matteo Quattrocchi, and Ryan Dunleavy each won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0 for the victorious. The first doubles pairing of Liam Timpone and Luca Pasquarella also won by the same score, while the second doubles team of Xander Alexeyev and Rae Gedongoni captured their match, 6-1, 6-1.
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Ipswich 1:
Toby Adams got the win for Ipswich (1-7) in third singles, rallying to take a 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 triumph.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Salem 3, Lynn Tech 0: Junior Luca Gais had seven kills while senior Alexander MacTaylor had three aces and three kills in Salem's 25-22, 25-18, 25-15 win. The Witches are now 7-5 on the season.
St. John's Prep 3, BC High 1: Tighe Lusk had 10 kills and six blocks while Cole Morrison had 39 helpers in the 25-12, 26-28, 25-15, 25-14 victory for the Eagles.
SOFTBALL
Pingree 9, Penguin Hall 1: Antonella Najim allowed just one hit and struck out five batters over the first three innings while bashing a triple offensively and knocking in three runs for the Highlanders (now 9-3). Lyla Campbell also struck out five in relief while scattering two hits and also hitting safely, finishing with two RBI. Pingree will take on Portsmouth Abbey Wednesday in a clash of undefeated Eastern Independent League squads.
Saugus 6, Salem 1: Liv Loux had a pair of hits for the Witches while Skylar Sverker doubled and scored the lone run on an RBY from Annie Thornett. Julia Gauther added a double for Salem.
Masconomet 7, Marblehead 5: Amber Goudreau struck out 13 batters and limited the Magicians to only two earned runs to power the Chieftains (8-7). Nora Achille had a huge day offensively, going 4-for-4 with five RBI.
BASEBALL
St. John's Prep 1, Xaverian 0: Sophomore Henry Hebert struck out nine in a complete-game, 2-hit shutout as the Eagles (7-5) swept their archrivals with a crisp home win. Will Shaheen (3-for-3) knocked in Nic Lembo (double) with the game's only run in the first inning. Johnny Tighe added two hits for St. John's and Marco Zirpolo and Aidan Driscoll had the others.
Ipswich 16, Rockport 4: Nate Baise scored three runs and big 2-run doubles by Dylan York and Matt McGowan helped Ipswich earn its second win. Drew Lane went 2-for-3 with two doubles and recorded a complete game 3-hitter on the hill, Jeremy Lathrop ripped a triple and Pat Restuccia recorded his first varsity base hit.
Gloucester 7, Essex Tech 1: Sophomore Jordan O’Malley threw well for five innings for the Hawks (5-7) in a non-league battle. Fellow sophomore Jack Tsoutsouras stayed hot at the plate with a hit and an RBI.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Pentucket 1: John Horgan threw six innings of one-run ball and the Crusaders (9-3) won their third straight. Chris D'Angelo had an RBI double while Costa Beechin recorded two hits and two RBI. Marco Carrillo threw a scoreless relief inning and added an RBI and a single and Andrew McKenzie scored a pair.
Danvers 5, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Evan Currie's 3-run homer and a five strikeout effort from Tyler O'Neill on the bump lifted the Falcons over .500 at 7-6 under the lights at home. Mike Moroney punched out five in a 3-inning save and Matt Callahan and Ty McCullough also drove in runs. Chris Feron and Jack Cooke combined for eight strikeouts pitching for the Generals (7-4) and Cole Scanlon had two hits.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Suffolk 13, Gordon 12: Beverly native Tim McCarthy knocked home his fellow Panther alum Sam Armbruster to tie the game in the ninth and Suffolk won it in the 11th in a Commonwealth Coast Conference playoff battle. McCarthy was 3-for-5 with three RBI for Suffolk while Gordon (13-25) was led by Jonathan McIntrye and Cody Dalton, who each had three RBI, and Fenwick grad Giannni Mercurio, who scored twice and drove home two.