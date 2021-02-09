GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ipswich 42, Triton 38: Senior captain Riley Daly erupted for 24 points to lead the Tigers (4-5) to victory on Senior Night in their final tune-up before the Cape Ann League playoffs.
Bishop Fenwick 57, Austin Prep 30: Junior guard Olivia Found scored 10 and handed seven assists to help the Crusaders improve to 8-4. Senior captains Veronica Tache and Liz Gonzalez scored eight each with Tache notching five assists and Gonzalez grabbing seven rebounds.
Masconomet 45, Danvers 32: Senior Morgan Bovardi had 15 points and a pair of steals to lead the Chieftains (9-1) to their sixth straight win. Fellow senior Liv Filmore had 13 with 10 rebounds and Paige Richardson was excellent all-around with 10 points, seven boards and nine steals.
Amesbury 64, Hamilton-Wenham 31: Jane Maguire had 11 of her 14 points in a superb first half that saw H-W lead 22-21, though Amesbury's Avery Hallinan caught fire with 21 points and the Indians closed out the victory. Kara O'Shea and Christa Coffey played well for the Gens.
Essex Tech 59, Fellowship Christian 12: The Hawks (3-2) rolled behind 10 points and six rebounds from Katie Napoli, eight points and 10 rebounds from Riley Mannion and eight points from Sofia Varga.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Beverly 3, Gloucester 2: Senior captain Catie Nemeskal's goal with 20 seconds left in the game capped a three goal rally for the Panthers (2-4-1). Kayleigh Crowell scored twice in the third period to even the score after Gloucester had two of its own in the second. Freshman goalie Megan McGinnity played well in net to earn her first varsity victory.
Winthrop 5, Marblehead 1: The Lady Headers (1-2-1) fell in their first action in three weeks despite a tally from Abigail Amigo assisted by senior captain Abby Kalinowski.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 62, Amesbury 50: The Generals (7-2) rolled behind a trio of double-doubles: Ryan Monahan poured in 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Ryan Hutchinson had 18 points and 13 boards and Markus Nordin scored 12 with 13 rebounds and nearly went triple with seven assists. The victory was the 100th career triumph for head coach Mike DiMarino.
St. John's Prep 64, Malden Catholic 62: An aggressive approach paid off for St. John's, which went 17-of-22 from the free throw line in the narrow league win. Jack Perry made three 3-pointers and was 6-of-7 at the line for 15 points and Aidan Callahan notched 10 of his 14 at the charity stripe. Kyle Webster chipped in with a dozen points and Rollie Castinyera had nine.
Lowell Catholic 65, Essex Tech 58: The Hawks were down by just two at halftime against the best team in the league, but couldn't close the gap down the stretch to pull out the victory. Junior Josh Berube had 15 points and seven rebounds; sophomore Rudy De Jesus had 10 points and 11 rebounds; senior Ian McBournie had 13 points with four threes; sophomore Shawn O'Keefe had eight points and 12 boards; and sophomore David Canedo chipped in with eight points, five boards and five assists in the loss.
BOYS HOCKEY
North Reading 6, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Despite 29 saves from senior goalie Grant Landon, the Generals (2-5-2) couldn't dent the scoreboard in a Cape Ann League loss to the Hornets at the Talbot Rink in Gloucester.
