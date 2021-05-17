BASEBALL
Danvers 1, Saugus 0: The Falcons (4-3) made it back-to-back walk-off wins when Zack Hamel's single in the bottom of the seventh plated John Curran (single) with the game's only run. Senior Tyler Robinson recorded a complete game shutout on the mound, allowing only four hits with four strikeouts. Nolan Hills and and Brandon Trohon also hit safely for Danvers.
Marblehead 5, Beverly 3: Caleb Michalowski came on for the final two outs and earned the save as Marblehead (3-2) rode a five run explosion in the third by Beverly (1-3). Shane Keough's 2-run single punctuated the inning, which also saw RBI knocks by Godot Gaskins, Charlie Titus and Andy Titus. James Doody threw 2 1/3 strong innings of relief of starter Ben Weed. Josh Demers drove in a pair of runs for the Panthers and threw two scoreless in relief, Brennan Frost threw two scoreless and had an RBI and other hits came from Nick Fox, Ryan Rushton, Sam Armbruster and Jackson Sumner.
St. John's Prep 5, BC High 2: D.J. Pacheco homered for the second straight game and Sam Beliveau struck out five in a complete game victory as St. John's improved to 4-1. Bealiveau picked off three runners while Nick Solitro, Eric Wing and Shane Williams also earned RBI. Pat D'Amico and Chris Dirks also had hits for the Prep.
Bishop Fenwick 8, Matignon 5: The Crusaders (4-3) made it back-to-back wins on the strength of 5 1/3 relief innings from Jack Viera. Shortstop Anthony Marino had two RBI for Fenwick while Alex Gonzlaez had two hits with an RBI and Scott Emerson, Brandon Bloom and Christian Loescher also collected RBI.
Gloucester 5, Peabody 1: Zach Abbott went the distance and struck out 16 for the Fishermen while the Tanners dropped to 3-2 on the year. Brendan Smith and Joey Raymond had Peabody's only hits on the day and Juan Tolentino scored the only run on a double steal. Sophomore Michael Geissler was saddled with three unearned runs but pitched well.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 15, Shawsheen 5: The Hawks (now 4-0) continued to soar as sophomore Madie McDonald scored seven goals and added an assist in the win. Eve Weiss, a senior goaltender, stopped nine shots to earn the victory while teammates Molly McDonald added four goals and Katie Comeau finished with a goal and three assists.
Masconomet 16, Peabody 6: Bella Juliano and Emma Flynn both scored four goals while Morgan Bovardi had a pair of snipes and dished out five assists as the Chieftains rolled to victory. Emmy Clark also had a big day with three goals and an assist for the winners, with Bitsy King and captain Emma Flynn having six and five draw controls, respectively.
Swampscott 17, Danvers 4: Megan McGinnity had a great game in net for Danvers with 10 saves but the Big Blue still overpowered the Falcons. Grace Brinkley (goal, assist) and Ashley Curcuru (goal, six draw controls) led Danvers.
Bishop Fenwick 19, Matignon 4: Karina Gyllenhaal had five goals and an assist to help Fenwick improve to 4-1. Hanna Goodreau, Brunn Bertucci and Mia Tsaparlis all had hat tricks for the Black-and-Gold and Lucy O'Flynn scored twice.
BOYS LACROSSE
Beverly 10, Winthrop 7: Junior middie Matt Mezza buried a pair of goals and dished out two assists while classmate Troy Morin responded with two goals and an assist of his own as the Orange-and-Black evened their record at 2-2. Sophomore goalie Quinn Fidler had 12 saves in the win while fellow 10th grader James Silva scored and won 18-of-20 faceoffs at the X. D.J. Bachini and Kyle Oliphant both finished with a goal and assist for the Panthers, who also got a goal from sophomore Mason Simpson and an assist from junior defenseman Jaxon Thomas. Freshman defender Bradley Griffin also had a stellar game for Beverly.
Bishop Fenwick 8, Matignon 6: Liam Hill singed the net four times while Brady McClung buried a pair of strikes to give Fenwick (1-3) its first win of 2021. Aiden Anthony finished with a goal and an assist, Manny Alvarez-Segee also tallied. Joey Marshall, a freshman, earned his first varsity point on an assist for the Crusaders, who picked up eight saves from goaltender George Kostolias.
St. John's Prep 14, BC High 5: Sophomore Jimmy Ayers scored five goals and added an assist while Kaden Quirk turned aside 11 saves in net as the Eagles improved to 4-0 on the season. In racing out to a 7-0 lead, St. John's also got two goals and an assist from Charlie Wilmot, two more scores from captain Michael Kelly, a goal and three assists from Tommy Sarni, and solo goals from captain Pat Atkins, Graham Tyson and Luke Surette as well as an assist from Tyee Ambrosh. Captain Michael Ayers, Drew Fietze and Conor Kelly were all defensive standouts for the winners.
Swampscott 10, Danvers 9: (OT): Vinny Palmer finished with a game-high five goals, including the game-winner off the faceoff in overtime, as the Big Blue (now 3-2) earned the dramatic win. Christian Pierro finished with three goals and an assist; Jack Russo had four assists; and Thomas Poska and Jayson Codispoti (assist) had the other Swampscott tallies. Goalie Aidan Breault earned the win, stopping seven shots.
Danvers (2-2) got two goals and assists apiece from Nick Tavares, Christian Harvey and Christian Burke, with single strikes from Jake Ryan, Jack Murphy and Jimmy Thibodeau. Colby Dunham had two assists for the Falcons and Lucas Rotker one. Donovan Biersteker stopped five shots in net.
Shawsheen 10, Essex Tech 3: Despite 17 saves from freshman goaltender Damian Biersteker, the Hawks (4-1) suffered their first loss after failing to cash in on 13 man-up opportunities. Calvin Heline (plus an assist), Matthew Powers and Bryan Swaczyk had the goals for Essex Tech.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marblehead 4, Saugus 1: The Magicians won second and third singles and both doubles matches in this Northeastern Conference clash. Cannan Whittier (6-0, 6-1) and Ava Ullian (6-0, 6-2) were victories in singles action while the tandem of Emily Clough and Lauren Podgur stayed unbeaten (6-0, 6-1) at first doubles. Rounding out the win was Libby Rosen making her varsity debut with partner Leah Saulnier and prevailing (6-1, 6-0).
Masconomet 3, Swampscott 2: The Chieftains remained unbeaten on the season after getting wins from sophomores Kendall Skulley at first singles (6-2, 6-2), Nina Klink at second singles (6-0, 6-4) and Shaylee Moreno at third singles (6-4, 6-0).
Lynnfield 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2: The Generals (now 2-2) were outlasted in a marathon match despite getting quality wins from Sky Jara at first singles (6-1, 6-4) and the second doubles team of Chloe Gern and Nora Gamber (6-4, 6-2). Brynn McKechnie was in the match of the day for H-W at second singles, battling back from a 5-2 second set deficit to bring her match to three sets before ultimately falling, 5-7, 7-5, 3-6.
Ipswich 3, North Reading 2: The Tigers went on the road and came home with their first triumph of the spring. Anastasiya Kozak won in straight sets at first singles, while the doubles teams of Ella and Ava Borgman, as well as Jill Gregory and Ava Doran, finished off the win.
Bishop Fenwick 5, St. Joseph's Prep 0: Playing pro sets on Monday afternoon, the Crusaders cruised behind victories from Nora Elenbass (8-1), Madelyn Leary (8-1), Sam Summa (8-0) and the doubles teams of Kristina Rusha and Julianna Camozzi (8-1) as well as Sabrina Bottholf and Liz Champagne (8-3).
Bishop Fenwick 5, Cardinal Spellman 0: On Friday, the Crusaders rolled past their CCL opponents as Nora Elenbaas (6-0, 6-1), Madelyn Leary (6-2, 6-2) and Sam Summa (6-2, 6-1) prevailed in singles action, while in doubles Kristina Rusha and Julianna Camozzi (6-1, 6-2), in addition to Anna Strazzula and Liz Champagne (6-0, 6-1) completed the straight sets sweep.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John's Prep 4, BC High 1: The Eagles knocked off their previously unbeaten Catholic Conference rivals as Hunter Wolters (6-2, 7-5) and Charles Kirby (6-4, 7-6 (7-4)) earned victories at first and second singles, respectively. St. John's also picked up two more wins in doubles as Jack Kiely and Scott Daley (6-4, 6-4) and Kurt Plakans and Mark McDuffee (6-1, 6-4) completed the win.
Ipswich 3, North Reading 2: The Tigers took both doubles matches behind Wes Lathrop/Brian Milano (6-7, 7-6, 6-4) and Jack Totten/Charlie Jepson (3-6, 6-0, 6-4). Aidan O'Flynn also won at first singles, 6-4, 6-1.
SOFTBALL
Amesbury 12, Ipswich 0: The Tigers lost a tough one.
BOYS TRACK
Peabody 84, Marblehead 52: Joel Lisoma took first in the high hurdles, low hurdles and the triple jump as the Tanners opened with an impressive win. Brandon Glass won both the shot put and the discus and Shea Lynch took the javelin while Daviel Canela doubled in the long jump and the 100. Shaun Conrad won the 400, Tyler Surman won the 200 and Logan Traccia won the mile. Loeden Rodrigues topped the 2-mile for Marblehad with Cam Heafitz winning the high jump and Ciro Martin winning the 800.
Triton 86, Ipswich 50: Despite the setback, the Tigers picked up wins from Aiden Lewis in the shot put, Nick Elward in the discus, Colin Hansen in the 800, Paul Wertz in the 400, and the 4x400 relay team of Hansen, Wertz, Rex Geller and Dom Morello.
St. John's Prep 106, Malden Catholic 30: Jarrett Young won the 100 with a new school record of 10.6 second and also won the 400 and Quinn Curtin topped the high jump and the triple jump to pace the Eagles. Other winners included Peter Depasuqale (long jump), Ryan Petryszyn (shot put), Chase Moylan (discus), Jason Bois (hurdles), Connor Perault (200), Marco Bussone (800), Graham MacDonald (mile) and both relays.
GIRLS TRACK
Peabody 70, Marblehead 34: Double winners Sadai Headley-Mawasi (triple jump, 400), Dado Nasso (long jump, low hurdles), Arlene Davile (shot put, discus) and Jolene Murphy (100, 200) sparked the Tanners. Aaliyah Alleyne won the javelin and Sarah DiVasta was first in the 800. Caroline Johnson won the 2-mile for Marblehead and Claire Tips won the mile with Devin Whalen picking up first in the high hurdles.
Triton 78 1/2, Ipswich 63 1/2: Olivia Novello had a huge day for Ipswich, taking first place in the 400 hurdles, 100 hurdles and triple jump. Other Tigers picking up wins included Reagan Amazeen in the shot put, Lydia Comprosky in the discus, Chloe Pszenny in the 100, Colby Filosa in the 400, and the 4x400 relay team of Pszenny, Filosa, Maddy Farris and Decha Perron.
Marblehead 99, Swampscott 37: Clare Davis won both the long jump (13-9) and 400 hurdles (78.2) while Teagan Master was a winner in the 100 (13.21) and 400 (64.5) as the Magicians defeated their arch rivals on Friday. Other winners for Marblehead included Catie Wager (high jump, 4-6), Cara Grazado (triple jump, 29-7 1/4), Mae Genovese (discus, 74-10), Devin Whalen (110 hurdles, 16:21), Cate Trautman (200, 27.54), Lydia Bailey (800, 2:35), Claire Tips (mile, 5:50) and Caroline Johnson (2-mile, 13:26.6).