GIRLS TRACK
Danvers 78, Winthrop 49: Haley Murphy won three events and broke her own Falcons' school record in the 400 hurdles (66.7 seconds) to keep her team unbeaten in Northeastern Conference South competition at 3-0. She was also victorious in the 400 dash and the high jump
Other winners for Danvers included Courtney Hinchion (2-mile), Emma Eagan (mile), Katie Walfield (800), Cali Abbatessa (shot put, discus), Madeline Little (javelin and the 4x100 relay team of Molly Emery, Caitlin Emery, Alexia Hnatowicz, and Kaitlin Lennox.
Masconomet fares well at State Relays: The Chieftains earned 27 points as a team, its best showing in over 15 years, and finished eighth out of 19 squads at the Division 3 state relays on Sunday. Masconomet finished third in both the 4x800 relay (Alexa Calabrese, Sarah McVey, Perl Defeo and Maddy Puglisi) and the long jump (Sarah Aylwin, Olivia Guerriero and Cecily Paglierani). The high jump trio of Bryn Cohen, Riley Trodden and Caroline Losee were fourth, as was the triple jump squad of Losee, Brooklyn Odoardi and Kenna Miyazaki.
Earning fifth place accolades for the Chieftains were Grace Ciaccio, Sophia Dumas and Pascale Moon) in the discus team, and the shuttle hurdles quartet of Aylwin, Trodden, Odoardi and Isabel Bruce. The javelin team of Cali Haberland, Ciaccio and Moon took sixth place, and the sprint medley foursome of Brooke Applestein, Aylwin, Toomey and Maddy Demers also placed sixth.
BOYS TRACK
Danvers 112, Winthrop 27: The unbeaten Falcons (5-0 overall, 3-0 NEC South) continued to roll, with 12 different athletes picking up first place finishes in a dominant performance Monday.
Winners included Will Sheehan (400 hurdles), T.J. Glowik (2-mile), Jacob Reardon (100), Daniel Huynh (400), Mack Eon (800), Chase Kassiotis (mile), Ryan McHale (110 hurdles), Adam Ellington (long jump), Colin Kelter (triple jump), Paul Canning (shot put), Nick Homze (discus), Jonathan Leventhal (javelin).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Marblehead 13, Winthrop 2: Maddie Erskine had an excellent all-around game for the Magicians (now 6-2) by scoring six goals, adding two assists, scooping three ground balls and having five draw controls in the victory.
Molly Forbes added a pair of goals and three ground balls in the victory, with Marblehead teammates Josie Poulin (2 assists, 3 ground balls), Abby Kalinowski (assist, 2 draw controls), Hadley Wales (2 ground balls, 1 caused turnover, 2 draw controls), Sydney Langton (1 ground ball, 1 caused turnover, 1 draw control) and Lucy Wales also scoring. Mae Colwell finished with a team-high five ground balls and two interceptions, and goalkeeper Elizabeth Driscoll stopped 13 of 15 shots for the Magicians.
BOYS LACROSSE
Bishop Fenwick 14, Matignon 5: Jake Connolly scooped a career high 11 ground balls as Fenwick (now 4-4) won impressively on the road. Liam Hill (6 goals, assist) and Manny Alvarez-Segee (5 assists) helped pace the offense, with Aiden Anthony contributing three goals and an assist.
Single tallies came from Tyler Mullen, Max Grenert, Anthony Sasso, Ryan McGann and Brady McClung, while goaltender George Kostolias stopped eight shots.
BASEBALL
Xaverian 2, St. John's Prep 1: The Eagles (8-2) outhit the Hawks 6-3 but committed two costly errors and were swept by their arch rivals to fall two games back in the Catholic Conference standings. Sam Belliveau allowed only three hits with one walk over six innings. Matt Mitchell scored the Prep run after he doubled and came around on an error. Shane Williams and Nick Sollitro each had two hits for St. John's, which stranded four on base and struck out eight times.
Gloucester 5, Salem 4: Bobby Jellison pitched well and knocked in a run but the Witches (2-7) fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first at Salem State and never truly recovered. Salem did threaten late in the game, but NEC North leading Gloucester got a save from Zach Abbott.