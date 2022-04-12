GIRLS TENNIS
Danvers 5, Peabody 0: Madison Savage, Abby Lyman and Amanda Tinkham swept up the singles points for the Falcons with Jenny Patel/Sophie Sanidas and Lucy Dumont/Ali Griffin doing the same in doubles action.
Swampscott 5, Saugus 0: The Big Blue (1-2) picked up their first win led by Veronika Isaguylan (6-2, 6-1), Clara Power (6-0, 6-1) and Anna Ratner (6-3, 6-2) in singles play. Doubles teams Meggi Jensen and Anastasia Shub (6-1, 6-1) and Madison Diehl and Franc Southan (6-1, 6-2) also swept.
Marblehead 4, Beverly 1: Maddie Conlin (3-6, 6-2, 10-7) pulled it out for the Magicians with Charly Cooper (6-2, 6-4) also winning with the doubles teams of Courtney Yoder/Ella Kramer (6-1, 6-1) and Aoife Breshanan/Andrea Potvin (6-2, 6-0). Beverly's Elsie Carney took first singles, 6-2, 6-4.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John's Prep 3, St. John's Shrewsbury 2: Freshman Luke Free and sophomore Mark McDuffee won the last point of the day, 6-4, 6-2, to lift the Eagles (3-0) over their rivals. Senior Charles Kirby also won in singles play (6-3, 6-0) and the first doubles team of junior Ben Liptak and Jack Prokopis prevailed (6-3, 6-0).
Marblehead 5, Beverly 0: The Magicians swept behind wins by Mika Garber (6-0, 6-2), Guillermo Jimenez-Herreria (6-1, 6-2), Matthew Sherf (7-5, 6-0) and the teams of Jack Donovan/Dwight Foster (6-1, 6-4) and Ethan Farfel/Jayden Janock (6-1, 6-2).
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Ipswich 0: The Generals swept their arch rivals.
BASEBALL
St. John's Prep 6, St. John's Shrewsbury 1: Joe Williams threw five innings and fanned five and Connor Remley threw two more spotless innings out of the pen to help the Eagles move to 3-1. Doubles by Dylan Wodarski and Victor Harrington sparked the offense while Aidan Driscoll, Cam LaGrassa (2-for-4) and Tucker Larson delivered RBI.
Salem Academy 16, Excel 5: Jacob Redican tossed four scoreless innings and struck out seven batters to help the Navs even their record at 2-2. Waldy Sanchez and Jacoby Casinelli Tarasuik led a balanced offensive attack with three hits each.
Austin Prep 11, Bishop Fenwick 1: Nick Villano hit two doubles and drove in the lone run for Fenwick (0-4). Captain Chris Faraca had two singles and scored while Costa Beechin and Andrew McKenzie hit safely and Mike Faragi reached twice. Anthony Hebert fanned four in three innings of work.
Saugus 12, Ipswich 2: The Tigers fell in their opener against an NEC foe.
SOFTBALL
Austin Prep 8, Bishop Fenwick 0: Gigi Aupont struck out 13 more batters, but the Cougars made the most of their six hits as the Crusaders dipped to 1-2. Arianna Costello had a nice day at the dish for Fenwick with two hits.
Swampscott 20, Hamilton-Wenham 6: Miranda Moscoso's five hits and five RBI led the Big Blue (2-0), who got at least one hit from everyone in the lineup. Tiara Teel added three hits with three runs scored and Jocelyn Spickard earned her first win the circle.
Danvers 16, Gloucester 6: The Falcons rolled behind a 3-for-3, four RBI performance from Lauren Ahearn at the plate. Kristina Yebba went 2-for-2 with two RBI and Emily Goddard had two doubles and three RBI. Defensively, starting pitcher Makayla Cunningham struck out three in 6 1/3 innings of work.
BOYS LACROSSE
Pingree 17, Brooks 4: Jack Savoie (goal, 4 assists) and Jack Feeks (2 goals, 3 assists) both had five points while Riley McClure (3 goals, assist) had four as the Highlanders (now 4-3) rolled. Bodie Cannata and Mekhi Taylor both added three goals, with Dylan Feeks (assist) adding two, and Charlie Faldi, Colin McLoy and Quinn Donovan netting one each. Nick Moulison contributed an assist and Max Becker picked up the win in net with nine saves.
Reading 14, Marblehead 9: Three goals from Cole Gallup and two strikes and two helpers from Connor Cronin weren't enough for the Magicians (2-2) to overcome some miscues in a road setback. Charlie Grenier (2 goals, assist), Josh Robertson (goal, 2 assists), Gio Garabotto (goal) and Carter Laramie (assist) also got on the scoresheet while Finn Maniaci had a dozen saves.
Saugus 12, Salem 2: Freshman Michael Curtin scored two more goals for the Witches (now 0-4) and Jayden Cannon and T.J. McCarthy added assists. Goalie Maher Kokonezis turned aside 10 shots as well.
Gloucester 11, Swampscott 9: Jack Russo finished with three goals and two assists and teammate Liam Keaney also had three goals plus one assist, but the Big Blue (1-2) ultimately dropped a shootout on the road. Jason Codispoti (assist), Zack Pierce and Cole Hamernick also scored for Swampscott and Christian Urbano added an assist, with Joey Pilotte making six saves between the pipes.
Austin Prep 6, Bishop Fenwick 4: A tight defensive battle went against the Crusaders (now 2-2) in this Catholic Central League battle. Tyler Mullen had a goal and two assists for Fenwick, with Manny Alvarez-Segee adding two goals and Jake Westin one. Anthony Sasso earned an assist, and Will Gibbs was again stellar in net with 14 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salem 6, Saugus 5: The Witches (2-1) secured their second straight win and surpassed their win total from the last three seasons combined in the process. Mei Li Hannig had three goals, Sierra Clawson had two goals and an assist and Breanna Stead had a goal and two assists in the win. Jestiny Torres played strong defensively, causing eight turnovers, while Arrene Kenney made 11 saves in net.
Swampscott 15, Gloucester 0: The Big Blue (2-0) rolled behind six goals and an assist from Broghan Laundry. Coco Clopton added a hat trick and an assist, Abby Eichler had two goals and an assist, Brooke Waters had two goals and an assist, Scarlett Ciciotti had a goal and an assist and Maisie Russo had a goal.
Marblehead 12, Winthrop 6: The Magicians (1-3) picked up their first win of the season thanks to five goals and two assists from Hadley Wales. Lucy Wales (2 goals, 2 assists) and Gigi Lombardi (2 goals, 1 assist) also played well, as did Sydney Langton (goal, assist), Molly Cronin (goal), Ramona Gillett (goal) and Caroline Scroope (assist). Kate Santeusanio made 10 saves in net for the win.
Pingree 21, Lexington Christian Academy 0: Brooke Hintlian scored five goals and dished out an assist to help the Highlanders (4-0) roll. Schuyler Lloyd added two goals and an assist while Cameron Traveis, Ashley Smail and Mia Shuman each scored twice.
Bishop Fenwick 17, Arlington Catholic 10: Offensive captain Karina Gyllenhaal scored five times and won 10 draws to power the Crusaders to another victory. Freshman Jenna Oliver added another goal while goalies Sedona Lawson (8 saves) and Courtney McKenzie (7 saves) both played well in net.
GIRLS TRACK
North Reading 109, Ipswich 35: Colby Filosa had a standout day for Ipswich, winning the 100, 400 and was the anchor on her team's winning 4x400 relay along with Lily Harper, Decha Perron and Chloe Pszenny. Olivia Novello also won for the Tigers in the 100 hurdles.
Triton 92, Hamilton-Wenham 23: The Generals were paced by second place finishes in both the 100 hurdles and high jump by Grace Roebuck. Charlotte Madden (mile), Annie Moynihan (long jump), Claire Payne (shot put) and Georgia Wilson (100) also scored second place showings for H-W.
BOYS TRACK
North Reading 93, Ipswich 52: James Robie was a triple winner for the Tigers, capturing the long jump, high jump and 110 hurdles. Other winners included Keith Townsend (400 hurdles), Colin Hansen (800), the 4x100 relay team of Chase Hansen, Cam Townsend, Elijah Bergner and Colin Hansen; and the 4x4 relay quartet of Colin Hansen, Townsend, Tyler Rafferty and Paul Wertz.
Triton 105, Hamilton-Wenham 39: Ian Castracane earned a first place finish in the pole vault, as did Cooper Blatz in the 800, to pace Hamilton-Wenham. The Generals' 400 meter relay team of Max Almeida, Eli Labelle, Clark Glidden and Blatz also crossed the finish line first.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Salem 3, Pioneer Charter 1: Junior captain Jake Fritz had eight kills and served up 12 aces to help the Witches (1-2) earn their first win, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19. Setter Eli Ferreria paced the offense with 21 assists and had eight digs.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Salem State 16, Gordon 10: Taylor Sujko's game-high six goals with two assists powered the Vikings (4-6) in a matchup of North Shore rivals. Suzanne Stefanik added two goals with three assists and Megan Parthum and Madelynn Plourde had a pair each. Gordon (6-6) was led by Abigail Mansfield's four goal effort.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Salem State 6, Wentworth 3: Andrew Muttiah and Cody Cherico both picked up wins in singles and doubles play to help Salem State win at home. Parker Andreoli and Giacomo Graziani also won doubles and Adam Stanneck won a singles match.