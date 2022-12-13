BOYS HOCKEY
Danvers 2, Lunenberg/Ayer-Shirley 1 (SO): Junior goalie Braedyn Oteri stopped the last three shots he faced in a shootout while teammates Nick Robinson, captain Trevor McNeill, and Ty Langlais all scored as the Falcons captured the Cobblestone Invitational Tournament championship in Lowell for the second straight season.
Danvers, which outshot their opponents, 45-18, saw Langlais tie the game with a third period goal, his third of the young season. His brother Jake Langlais and fellow freshman Cooper Dunham assisted on the tally. The Falcons improved to 3-0 in the process.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lynnfield 68, Bishop Fenwick 56: James Meklis continued his strong start to the season, finishing with 31 points for the Crusaders (0-3) in defeat. Kurtis Bruch added five points and 10 rebounds while freshman Ben Zaniboni had seven points and seven boards.