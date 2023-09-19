VOLLEYBALL
Danvers 3, Beverly 0: Maddie McClearn, a libero, led an excellent defensive effort for the Falcons with seven digs in a 25-18, 25-17, 25-21 triumph over their rivals. Abby Sullivan paced the offense with six kills while teammate Kate Kelter had three aces and three assists for Danvers, which stayed unbeaten in the Northeastern Conference at 3-0 (3-3 overall).
For Beverly, setter Gabriella Wickeri was errorless from the service line and had a dozen assists. Tehya Killam, a right side hitter, had both three aces and kills, while libero Sam Despres was errorless from the service line.
Peabody 3, Masconomet 0: Ava Ruffing (six kills), Kayla Landry (five kills, three aces) and Emma Lynch (four kills) led a balanced offense as the Tanners (5-1) remained unbeaten in NEC play with Wednesday's bout against fellow league unbeaten Danvers looming. Lizzy Bettencourt delivered 17 kills for Peabody, which took the sets 25-11, 25-18, 25-16, and Abby Bettencourt handed out 28 assists with five aces.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Newburyport 1: Liv Garron had 13 kills while Helene Phelan recorded a match-high 26 assists to power the Crusaders to a 25-23, 24-15 22-25, 25-23 decision. Calli Symond added four aces and Louise Marchetti had 15 digs for the winners, with Kylie Murphy and Caitlin Boyle collecting three blocks apiece.
Swampscott 3, St. Mary's Lynn 0: Senior captain Jamilia Oriakhi had an strong game setting and fellow senior captain Sofia Comfort had a 12-point serving run to close out the 27-25, 25-16, 25-13 victory for the Big Blue.
Woburn 3, Marblehead 1: Mari Modrzynska had nine kills and Deysha Amadis added four with four blocks but the Magicians fell 16-25, 25-19, 16-25, 17-25. Megan Parkman added seven digs and Sydney Faris had a great game returning serves.
Essex Tech 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Hawks (3-2) snared a 25-18, 25-12, 25-18 win. Senior setter Elsa Richards had 14 assists and four aces, senior opposite hitter Christine Mbachi had five kills and two blocks, and junior outside hitter Kaylin Potter had four kills and five aces in the win.
Montrose 3, Covenant Christian 1: Covenant fell by a 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 18-25 score.
FIELD HOCKEY
Essex Tech 6, Hamilton-Wenham 2: Brooke Shaughnessy was an offensive machine, scoring five of her team's six goals as the Hawks tripled up the Generals in the rain. Gigi Barrows also scored and had an assist, with teammates Ella Tucker (2), Caitlyn Collins, and Mei Mei Winslow also picking up assists. Natalie Partelow made five saves in net for Essex Tech (now 3-0).
Ava Vautour had her second goal of the young season and Annie Soleimani notched her first career goal for Hamilton-Wenham (now 0-2-1).
Danvers 2, Marblehead 0: Senior captain Bobbi Serino scored both goals for the Falcons (4-0) with assists coming from Gabby Griffin Fetsch and Clara Cary, to keep their team unbeaten. Senior goalie and captain Megan McGinnity was terrific in net with seven saves.
Marblehead (now 1-3) got 10 saves from goalie Maggie Beauchesne, and head coach Mia Maccario was pleased with how her team stuck their systems and played very well overall.
Lynnfield 3, Ipswich 0: Despite a magnificent 23-save performance from sophomore goalie Abbie Allen, the Tigers dropped to 2-2-1 on the season.
BOYS SOCCER
Marblehead 2, Peabody 1: The Magicians (1-2-2) picked up their first win while handing Peabody its first loss of the season thanks to a pair of first half goals from Kyle Hart. Captain Jack Burke assisted on both goals, with goalie Rory Zampese making some key saves in front of a stout defense.
For Peabody (2-1-1), Abu Kaba scored his team's lone goal while A.J. Forte, Luke Murray and Derek Collins all turned in strong performances.
Swampscott 3, Salem 1: For Salem, Gabriel Pereira scored on an assist from Woudson Pierre. Nile McManus and Lucas Dias both played well in the loss.
GIRLS SOCCER
Danvers 3, Beverly 2: Gianna Sutherland netted the game-winning goal set up by Georgia Prouty with ten minutes to go as the Falcons (4-2) held off the hard-charging Panthers (2-3) at home. Goals by Lila Doucette and Prouty in the first half got Danvers the lead but Beverly tied it up on scored by Jenna Schweizer and Gianna Pasquarelli, the second of which came with 16 minutes to go.
Swampscott 8, Salem 0: The Big Blue (2-1-1) rolled, getting a hat trick from Greta Siefken and individual goals from Fiona Keaney, Lyla Rogers, Valentine Park, Stella Stands and Jesse Ford. Assists went to Ford (2), Jane Raymond (3), Park, Mia Bailey and Maddie Goldman. Lauren Labrador had the shutout in net.
For Salem, Kate Heppner made six saves in net.
Ipswich 3, Rockport 0: Julie Huber had a goal and two assists to power the Tigers to their first win of the season. Captain Amelia Mooradd also scored as did Bradie Arnold while Lyla Greenleaf had an outstanding game on defense.
Pingree 2, Rivers 1: Moved to the road due to field conditions, the Highlanders (2-0) fell behind by a goal at half but came alive over the final 40 minutes. Cat Watrous tied the game with an assist from Hanna Jenkins and then Watrous assisted on Ariana Schwinn-Clanton's game-winner with just three minutes left to play.