GIRLS SOCCER
Marblehead 1, Peabody 0: Junior Samantha Dormer took a long stretch pass from Carlin McGowan and finished for the game's only goal with 30 seconds left in the first half to send the Magicians (2-1-2) to a big NEC win. Kate Burns earned her first 90-minute shutout in net and Marblehead's defense, led by Grace Mortenson and Talia Selby, was spotless.
The Tanners (1-3-1) got a strong game in goal from Eva Joyce plus strong defense from Branae Craveiro, Logan Lomasney and Penny Spack.
Archbishop Williams 4, Bishop Fenwick 1: Senior Kayla Carlin got the Crusaders (0-2) on the board on a well-placed corner kick from Keira Morgan. Senior Irene Caron and sophomore Caroline Salvo played well defensively for Fenwick.
Swampscott 4, Salem 0: The Big Blue (3-0-1) remained unscored upon with keeper Lilian Gosselin recording her fourth straight shutout. Four different players — Mia Schena, Laine Foutes, Abby Eichler and Ava O'Donnell — scored while Thea Spellios had two assists and Jess Ford had one.
For the Witches, sophomore Ari Silot had a great outing in one of her first games at the varsity level and Lizzy Reid and Lane Livermore also played well.
Masconomet 3, North Andover 0: The Chieftains (5-0) made it two wins in as many tries against MVC foes thanks to goals by senior captain Taylor Bovardi, Kara Lindonen and Amanda Schneider.
BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 6, Marblehead 2: The Tanners (4-1-1) continued to impress offensively, getting two goals apiece from AJ Forte and John Arruda as well as a goal and two assists from Victor Maciel. Kyle Labao added a goal and an assist while Bruno Correia and Ryan Alves each dished out two helpers.
For Marblehead, Jack Burke and Kyle Hart had the goals.
Swampscott 3, Salem 1: The Big Blue picked up an NEC win behind two goals and an assist from Lucas Bereaud and a goal from Andrew Freger. Sebastian De La Rocha added an assist in the win.
For Salem, Lucas Dias scored the lone goal while defenders Marcus Pereira and Alex Fernandez played well in the loss.
VOLLEYBALL
Danvers 3, Beverly 2: Ava Newton finished with 10 kills, five aces and a dozen digs as the Falcons outlasted the Panthers, 25-15, 22-25, 25-12, 17-25, 15-9 in a five-set thriller. Tristan Hanson had five aces and nine digs for the winners, while Jaime Walsh dishing out 15 assists along with five aces while Maxine Lapine had a half-dozen blocks as well as four kills.
Beverly (now 3-3) got a dozen kills and eight aces from senior outside hitter Natalie Reynolds, 10 kills and a team-high 20 kills from fellow senior outside hitter Mya Perron, and a combined nine blocks from middle blockers Maddie Carter, a senior, and sophomore Aleek Kuot.
Masconomet 3, Peabody 0: Camryn Wettstone had 11 kills and a like number of digs as the Chieftains ran their record to 4-1 following a 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 sweep. Vanessa Latam led her squad in both assists (11) and aces (9), while Sydney Draper added 11 digs for the winners and Abby Filmore blocked five Peabody shots.
For the Tanners, Isabel Bettencourt finished with a dozen kills and four aces; Abby Bettencourt added eight kills along with 17 assists; and Lizzy Bettencourt contributed nine kills.
Marblehead 3, Milton 2: Keira Sweetnam had a huge game with 19 kills and a pair of aces to help the Magicians (now 5-1) to a 25-19, 25-17, 27-29, 20-25, 15-5 decision. Isabel Wabno contributed 10 kills of her own along with five aces and powered Marblehead defensively with 24 digs. Setters Tamya Johnson (22 assists) and Julia Potvin also had an outstanding match.
Salem 3, Salem Academy 1: The Witches picked up their first win of the season, claiming a 25-18, 25-14, 21-25, 25-12 decision on the road. Liki Rodriguez, a libero, played well for the winners with two kills and four digs. Teammate Molly Mercier, a senior outside hitter, added four aces and one kill.
Essex Tech 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Hawks (4-2) got 16 assists, six aces and three blocks from junior setter Elsa Richards in taking a 25-15, 25-22 25-23 victory. Sophomore defensive specialist Sienna Getty added six aces and five digs, while fellow sophomore Kaylin Potter, a middle blocker, finished with seven kills.
Covenant Christian 3, Newman School 0: The hosts prevailed in a three-game sweep, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12.
GOLF
Marblehead 59.5, Peabody 12.5: All eight players won their matches for the Magicians (6-1), who rolled to an easy win at The Meadow in Peabody as Matt Weed (8-1 winner) shot a 1-under par 35 to lead the way. Christopher Locke (even par 36, won 7.5 to 1.5), Jacob Hershfield (shot 37, won 8.5 to .5), Marty Ryan (shot 36, 7-2), Jacob Aizanman (8.5 to .5), Matt Mahan (6.5 to 2.5), and Aidrian Baron (6-3) were other winners.
Salem 37, Winthrop 35: The Witches picked up a home win behind match play victories from Jon Wasserman (6-3), Jack Doyle (6-3), Diego Acuna (6-3) and Arenne Kenney (7-2).
Danvers 41.5, Swampscott 30.5: The Falcons moved to 7-3 on the season behind match play wins from Bobby Fish (7-2), Trevor McNeill (6-3), Brendan Glowik (5.5-3.5) and Nick Figueredo (7.5-1.5). Braden Coyne halved his match as well.
For Swampscott, Nate Maercklein, Dawson Dibarri and Jason Bouffard all played well in defeat.
St. John's Prep 221, Catholic Memorial 245: Freshman Jack Moriarty fired a 2-under par 33 at George Wright Golf Course to help keep the Eagles unbeaten (4-0). Senior Ian Rourke and sophomore Tripp Hollister both fired 35s for St. John's, with junior Terry Manning carding a 38, senior Eli Tripodis a 39, and freshman Jack Carew a 41.
FIELD HOCKEY
Ipswich 3, North Reading 0: Abbie Allen had a half-dozen saves for her second shutout of the season as the Tigers (3-2) picked up a road win in Cape Ann League action. Halle Greenleaf, Ashton Flather (from Casey Davis) and Natalie Whitten were the goal scorers for Ipswich.
Lynnfield 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Against a strong attacking team, the Generals (1-3-1) were caught off guard early on but got progressively better as the game went on. Riley Campbell, Alle Benchoff, and Sofie Zerilli all turned in strong performances for H-W.