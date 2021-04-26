MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
Gulls grab runner-up: With a total two-day score of 626 (66-over par), Endicott finished alone in second at the Commonwealth Coast Conference Men's Golf Championship at Beverly Golf and Tennis Club. The Gulls led the pack in Day 2 on Monday, finishing with a team-best score of 313 (33-over par). Sophomore Nicholas Grimbilas earned individual medalist honors as he tied the tournament's best round on Monday with a 73 (3-over) after firing a 76 on Sunday. Freshmen Frank and Kyle Mahoney also finished in the top-10 with matching two-day scores of 157 (17-over), good for a tie in sixth place.
GIRLS TENNIS
Pingree 9, Dexter-Southfield 0: The Highlanders got singles wins from Katherine Curry, Phoebe Thorne, Anna Souter, Caroline Mascott, Ella Comparato and Yiwen Zhan en route to a clean sweep. Doubles winners came from the tandems of Anna Souter/Caroline Mascott, Melina Kaniclides/Kelly Bludin and Ally Fleming/Marley Castner.
GIRLS SOCCER
Salem Academy 5, Pioneer Charter School 0: Emily Bridgman and Cindy Shehu each scored twice while Kylie Lundin scored her first career goal and also picked up two assists. The Navigators controlled the game start to finish and Lexi Walker picked up the shut out in goal. Salem Academy will now play in the MCSAO semifinals on Wednesday against Prospect Hill.
BOYS SOCCER
Salem Academy 4, MATCH 0: Xavier Bonser continued his strong season as he scored his fourth hat trick of the season to lead the Navigators to victory. Henry Shehaj scored the other goal to help Salem Academy advance to the MCSAO semifinals Tuesday night down in Everett.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Salem Academy 3, Boston Collegiate 1: Emely Foe continued her great season as she led the Navigators in kills while helping her team to their first ever playoff win. Also playing well was Morgan Hill, Angie Benoit and Sintia Nunez. Salem Academy will now face Pioneer Charter on Tuesday night in the MCSAO semifinals.