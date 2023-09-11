FIELD HOCKEY
Essex Tech 2, Lynnfield 1: Brooke Shaughnessy scored a goal and also assisted on teammate Gigi Barrows' tally as the Hawks (now 2-0) made two first period scores stand up. Sam McClure also had an assist for the winners, with Natalie Partelow stopping three shots in net.
Ipswich 4, Rockport 0: Estelle Gromko had a pair of goals, Maddie Hanson assisted on two others, and Abbie Allen recorded one save for her second shutout in as many games to propel the Tigers (2-0). Cairo Teheen and Bella Bruno had the other goals for Ipswich ,with Natalie Whitten and Harper Rees providing additional assists.
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Amesbury 1: Ava Baughn made her debut in goal and played well for the Generals, who got the tying goal from Ava Vautour. Viola Fazio turned in a great game offensively for Hamilton-Wenham, with Lucy Ayers generating a lot of offensive drives and Skyler McNall putting in a strong defensive effort.
Bishop Fenwick 1, Manchester Essex 1: A penalty stroke goal from Madison Moseley and a spectacular 21-save effort from Meg Donnelly in net enabled the Crusaders to pick up a point on the road with the tie. Liv Watson and Kate McPhail were excellent defensively for Fenwick, with Tess Keenan and Ava Gyllenhaal having strong games at midfield and Maddie Faragi and Kaleigh Cooke doing likewise at attack.
BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 4, Saugus 2: Gabe Franciosa netted himself a pair of goals, including the eventual game-winner, to help the Chieftains double up the NEC foes. Gabe Fales and Jack Fielder also scored and Nate Mroczek, Gavin Dupuis, and Attawulai Ayamga added assists for Masconomet, which got excellent defensive play from Aidan Colleran, Matt Sheehan, Charlie Olson, Connor Buser and Mroczek.
Peabody 3, Salem 1: The Tanners moved to 2-0 thanks to a goal and an assist from Kacper Kowalcyzk. Eli Loring and Abu Kaba each added one goal with A.J. Forte chipping in an assist. Also playing well in the win was goalie Dylan Flanagan and defenders Fabio Goulart and Jaiden Fils-Aime.
For Salem (1-2), Ian Souza had the goal on an assist from Japhet Dijmeli. Seniors Alex Lagos and Gabriel Pereira both played well in the loss.
Beverly 4, Winthrop 0: The Panthers earned a shut out win behind two goals from Wilson de Leon. Owen McCarthy and Massimo Tenaglia each scored once, with assists going to Wesley Roberts, Daniel Wilder, Connor Sullivan and Thomas O'Neil. Connor Connolly secured the clean slate in net, with Mark Beatty, O'Neil and Roberts all turning in strong all around games.
Swampscott 3, Marblehead 0: The Big Blue secured an impressive win behind two goals from Lucas Bereaud and another from Jack Fredrickson. Jack Raymond and James Kimbro each added an assist.
Covenant Christian 3, Landmark 0: Bennett Plosker, Jacob Libby and Isaac Portugal all scored to power Covenant to victory.
Gloucester 3, Danvers 2: Junior Dylan Smith fed Gino Tripoli on the right side of the Danvers net with four minutes to play for the game-winning goal as the Fishermen held serve at home and took down the Falcons. Tripoli, whose first goal came off of a penalty shot (created on his own), assisted on Gloucester's other goal as well, scored by Domenic Paone.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peabody 4, Salem 0: Junior Ally Bettencourt netted a hat trick and Connie Patturelli also scored and the Tanners (1-2) grabbed their first win of the year. Gabby Meola handed out a pair of assists, Brooke Lomasney had one and Alessandra Forgione and Eva Joyce split the shutout in net. Salem (0-2) played well in the second half and keeper Kate Heppner shone in net.
Marblehead 2, Swampscott 0: Keeper Kate Burns recorded her second straight shutout and the Magicians (2-0) shaded their rivals. Liv Carlson finished off a nice cross from Ava Machado for the game-winning goal and Taily Selby bent one in from 40 yards away for the second tally. Goalkeeper Eve Bryne, a freshman, played well in net for the Big Blue (1-1).
Beverly 6, Winthrop 0: Samantha Fogarty netted a pair of goals and Avery Fogarty had a goal plus an assist to help the Panthers (1-1) earn their first win of the year. Also netting goals were Mia Bilotti, Gia Pasquarelli and Addy Abell. Keepers Clara Kostro and Kayla Cimon split the clean sheet.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Malden Catholic 1: Kiera Morgan had a goal and an assist while Samantha Dormer, Celia Neilson, Callie Reed and Lauren Woods also scored to help the Crusaders move to 2-0. Other assists went to Jackie Dormer and Maeve O'Donnell while Carlie Salvo and Reese Spurchise played well in the midfield.
Masconomet 4, Saugus 0: Amanda Schneider registered a goal and an assist and the Chieftains (3-0) remained spotless on the season. Cate Shaffer, Kayla Scannell and Lauren Boughner also buried goals with assists tallied by Blythe McLean and Riley Bovardi. In net, Molly Cullivan and Evie Mills shared the shutout.
Danvers 8, Gloucester 0: Junior Georgia Prouty struck for a hat trick and added an assist to power the Falcons (2-1) in the rain at home. Brooke Wynott, Liv St. Pierre and Lila Doucette each added a goal and an assist while Emma Sutherland and Gianna Sutherland also scored. Maddie Dembowski earned her second shutout in three games with a solid effort between the pipes.
GOLF
St. Mary's 173, Danvers 143: The Falcons fell in a quota point match despite 34 points from Bobby Fish in the top slot. Nick Figueiredo added 21 points while Josh Henry had 19 and Bryce Clark 18.
Hamilton-Wenham 151, Essex Tech 121: The Generals (2-1) came out on top at Myopia behind Aidan Noonan's 32 points. Cooper Miller added 31 points while Evan Haughey added 25.
For Essex Tech, Aidan Gray had 29 points to lead the charge while Jake Dienstadt had 24.
VOLLEYBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Pentucket 0: Sophomore Morgan Etna had 11 of her team's 26 aces on the season as the unbeaten Generals swept the hosts, 25-20, 25-13, 25-9. Senior Hannah Ciriello (15 assists) commanded a consistently well-balanced offense for Hamilton-Wenham (now 3-0), while six other players recorded at least one kill on the evening.
Ipswich 3, Lynnfield 0: The two-time defending state champions saw Jenny White come off the bench in the third set to serve seven points in a row, highlighting their 25-21, 25-10, 27-25 triumph. Other key performers for the Tigers included Ella Stein (10 digs, 20 serve receives), Tess O’Flynn (18 assists, 100% serving, 9 digs), Addison Pillis (0.538 hitting efficiency), and Claire Buletza (15 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs).
Essex Tech 3, Shawsheen 0: The Hawks won their first match of the season as senior setter Elsa Richards (20 aces, 3 kills) and classmate Christine Mbachi at opposite hitter (11 kills, 2 aces) helped lead the way to a 25-18, 25-14, 25-15 sweep. Junior libero Morgan Costa (6 aces, 6 digs) and senior middle blocker Callie Hogan (3 blocks, 1 kill) also played well for Essex Tech (now 1-2).
Newburyport 3, Masconomet 1: Megan Brady had 11 kills while Cate Wettstone totaled eight spikes and the Chieftains dipped to 1-2 on the season. Remmi Cote and Jordan Draper combined for 23 assists and Gabby Saitta had 16 digs.