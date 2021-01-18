BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 63, Cathedral 61: The Crusaders earned a hard fought victory behind double-double performances from Alex Gonzalez (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Mike Yentin (12 points, 14 rebounds). Max Grenert added 19 points to lead the way as Fenwick improved to 3-2 on the season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cathedral 51, Bishop Fenwick 45: The Crusaders (now 3-1) fell victim to a 24-9 run by Cathedral and were ultimately unable to get back over the hump. Olivia Found was terrific in the loss, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Junior Nasha Arnold added nine points and 11 rebounds.
BOYS HOCKEY
Masconomet 8, Saugus 1: Sophomore Michael Bevilacqua scored the first two goals of his varsity career and chipped in with an assist as the Chieftains (2-0) had three goals in each of the first two periods to win going away.
Senior captain and defenseman Trevor Currier and sophomore blue liner E.J. Elkington also ripped the twine for the first time as varsity members, while Nick McMillan added a goal and an assist. Logan Campbell, Josh Brann and captain Richie Guarino also lit the lamp to help senior goaltender and captain Lucas Canelli (12 saves) earn his second win in as many starts. A.J. Sacco (3), Jason Hurford (2), Parker Defeo, Chris O'Grady, Jacob Mair, Joe Young, Ben Cohen and Elkington all had helpers as well.
Winthrop 3, Beverly 0: The Panthers (now 0-2) had a lack of quality shots against a physical and fast Winthrop squad at Larsen Rink and were kept off the scoreboard. Senior goalie Brendan Sweeney finished with 22 saves while juniors Matt Mezza up front and defenseman Max Edelstein both had solid outings for Beverly, which takes on Swampscott Thursday (6:40 p.m.) in Saugus.