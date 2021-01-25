GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 53, Archbishop Williams 32: Junior Olivia Found scored a dozen points and committed six steals as Fenwick improved to 5-2 on the season. Fellow junior Julia Loescher had 10 points and four assists in the victory while senior captain Liz Gonzalez grabbed 10 rebounds and scored five points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cristo Rey 61, Bishop Fenwick 56: Cade Buckley scored 10 points and hauled down eight rebounds, but it wasn't enough as the host Crusaders fell to 5-3 overall after the nonleague setback. Colby Browne added five points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in an all-around excellent performance for Fenwick.
SWIMMING
Marblehead 126, Masconomet 65: In a virtual meet, the Magicians captured first place in 10 of 12 events to prevail. Cole Brooks was a winner in both the 200 individual medley (2:12.66) and 100 butterfly (56.70), while teammate Jack Grady was also a double winner, taking the top spot in the 100 freestyle (53.53) and 100 backstroke (59.46). Other individual winners for Marblehead included Brian Coleman breaking a school record in the 50 free (21.62), as well as Cara Grazado (215.47 points in the 1-meter diving) and Grace Montensen (100 breaststroke, 1:16.22). All three of the team's relays also came in first place.
Masconomet saw Daniel Voner win both the 200 free (1:58.12) and the 500 free (5:22.31).
Austin Prep 90, Bishop Fenwick 72: The Crusaders had a pair of first place finishes during their virtual meet at the Greater Beverly YMCA. They came from Meredith Yuhasz in the 500 free (5:24.52) and Audrey Waldinger in the 100 back (1:07.37).
Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich split: The Generals' boys defeated Ipswich, 60-20, while the girls suffered a 97-80 loss to the Tigers in their third virtual meet of the season. Hamilton-Wenham was led by Ivy Joyal, Riley Reader, Hannah Powers, Ella Tran and Brigitte Worstell on the girls' side and Ryan Luo for the boys. The divers were led by Linnea Schenker and Micah Katz.