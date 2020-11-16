GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 2, St. Mary's Lynn 0: Ally Mitchell netted the game-winner and senior captain Mia Tsaparlis added another as the Crusaders (11-1-2) blanked the Spartans in the quarterfinals of the CCL Cup. Senior captain Elani Gikas and Kiera Morgan had assists on the goals while Jenna Durkin, McKenna Gilligan and Ella Morgan were outstanding in helping Fenwick find its game after more than a week without a practice. Junior keeper Claudia Keith was spotless to earn her third straight shutout (and eighth of the year) with Fenwick advancing to the semi's Thursday at home against Austin Prep.
Marblehead 5, Salem 1: First career goals from Samantha McKey, Samantha Dormer and Stella Monaco in the fourth quarter helped the Magicians (2-3-1) get by the Witches (2-9). Anna Rigby had a goal and an assist for Marblehead with Anne Sheridan also scoring and Josie Poulin, Ella Kramer, Cait Mullins and Grace Miller notching helpers. Salem drew even on Sierra Clawson's second quarter marker and defended well to keep it 1-1 until the final frame.
BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 1, Danvers 1: Kyle Joyce scored the lone Peabody goal on an assist from Bjorn Shurdha as the Tanners' secured a draw on Senior Night. Also playing well in the tie was defender Nick Sablone and midfielder Harrison Fisher.
For Danvers, Danny Vatousios scored his team's goal of a direct kick. Attawulai Attayamga played a great game in the midfield and Adam Mentzer stood out on defense, shutting down Peabody's Joyce for the final 60 minutes of play.
Masconomet 2, Saugus 0: Sam Brockelman and Aidan Gauvain each scored to help the Chieftains improve to 7-0-1 on the season. James Toleos added an assist, while Kevin Pelletier made some great saves in net to secure the shut out. Also playing well was Charlie Roach and Brennen Johnston. Masco wraps up its season on Tuesday against Marblehead.
FIELD HOCKEY
Beverly 2, Saugus 1: The Panthers picked up their second win of the season as Jamie DuPont and Kyra Perron-Hart both put goals into the Sachems' net. Captain Julia Otterbein made it stand up, making four saves for Beverly (now 2-7-1).