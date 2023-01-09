GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 63, Malden Catholic 36: Junior captain Cecilia Kay continued her strong play of late with 25 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four blocks as the Crusaders improved to 6-3. Freshman Anna Fertonani added 15 points with three assists and senior captain Erica Lendall had a nice outing with six points and four dimes.
Pingree 50, Lawrence 23: Danvers native Bella Vaz had 17 points and the Highlanders (8-2) had an incredible defensive night against one of the better teams in Class B. Beverly's Sam Jones had eight points while Emily Norton added 11 and Maddie Landers and Lyla Campbell had six each.
Hamilton-Wenham 45, Northeast 32: The Generals shot out to a 10-point lead and never looked back. Gaby Campbell had a game-best 17 for H-W while Abby Simon had 10, Annie Moynihan scored nine and Sadie Gamber had eight. Leah Coffey and Maren Cassidy both played well defensively.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian Academy 51, Commonwealth 17: Bennett Plosker led all scorers with 15 points as nine players scored in all for the victorious Cougars, who are now 6-1 and 5-0 against MBIL foes. Anthony Reis added a dozen points for the winners and teammate Evan Ray netted six while adding some outstanding defense.
GIRLS HOCKEY
North Yarmouth 6, Pingree 1: Senior Maddy Santosuosso faced 39 shots and stopped 33 of them and Lucia Lafauci had the lone goal for Pingree (4-7-1) with assists from Phoebe Thorne and Juju Giordano.
Medford 1, Marblehead 0: The Lady Headers played well defensively, but were once again snakebitten in the offensive zone while dipping to 1-8.