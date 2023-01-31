BOYS HOCKEY
Swampscott 5, Northeast 3: Freshman Ryan Frary had the first three points of his varsity career, all on assists, to give the Big Blue its seventh win in 11 games this season. Senior Ronan Locke added two goals and a helper in the win, with Liam Herlihy adding the other two goals. Will Roddy and Kody Langevain both had single assists and goalie Dom Pappalardo stopped 28 saves for the victory.
WRESTLING
Beverly wins CAL/NEC Meet: With its best-ever showing at the event, the Panthers had a pair of first place finishers and five others take second place to capture the Cape Ann League/Northeastern Conference tournament over the weekend at Pentucket Regional High School.
Tristan Gold (126 pounds) and Gino Sicari (182 lbs.) both stood atop the podium for Beverly after winning their respective weight classes. Second place showings came from Cooper Lang (106), Nathan Barry (120), Iuan Williams (152), Elias Mayes (160), and Mason Irwin (195). Taking third place was Bradan McNeil at 138 pounds, while Jason Knapp (145) and Connor LoColle (220) each came in fourth. Additionally, the Panthers received points from fifth place finishers Liam Donnelly (113) and Kasey Nako (170).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 70, Community Charter School of Cambridge 37: Navigators' senior Jorbert Peralta dropped 28 points and surpassed the 1,000 career point mark in the process, leading his team to a big win. Jordan Maxson added 17 points, Angel Santiago had 11 and Mark Harb had six.
James Meklis scored 20 points while Kurtis Bruch had nine points and six boards in the setback. Freshman Ben Zaniboni added five points and 10 boards in the loss while Nate Allder chipped in six points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian 43, Chapel Hill Chauncey Hall 27: Abby Chewning had 23 points (including 12 in the opening quarter) to lead CCA. Stella Leras added 13 while Julia Ray had a phenomenal game on defense.
Salem Academy 55, Community Charter School of Cambridge 18: Cindy Shehu had 34 points to raise her incredible Salem Academy career total over 2,000 as the Navs improved to 12-3.
GIRLS SKIING
Masconomet 105, North Andover 30: The Chieftains had the first six racers down the mountain led by winner Megan Riley in 23.33 seconds. Haley Serafino was runner-up followed by Amanda Schneider, Charlotte Hill, Nora Duval and Nicole Schneider.
Generals split: Hamilton-Wenham took care of Haverhill (74-61) and fell to Newburyport by a razor thin 69-66 margin. Freshman Evie Bernard was first in both races in a time of 23.99 seconds while Avery Nistil and Stewart Bernard also had great runs.