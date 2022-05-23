GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Triton 0: For the first time in program history, the Generals finished undefeated (18-0, 13-0 in CAL) following a clean sweep on Monday afternoon. Sky Jara and Naomi Provost both won 6-0, 6-0 in singles, Mathilde Gordon (3-6, 6-3, 10-5) also won, and the doubles teams of Alison Campbell/Hannah Pasquarello (6-0, 6-0) and Marley Shea/Meryn Desimone (6-4, 6-4) also came out on top.
North Reading 4, Ipswich 1: The Tigers (6-8) lone victory came at first doubles as captains Mackenzie Rokes and Zoe Forni earned a 7-6, 3-6 (10-8) decision.
Masconomet 5, Marblehead 0: Kendall Skulley (6-0, 6-0), Teagan Skulley (6-0, 6-0) and Shaylee Moreno (7-6, 6-2) won in singles to help power the Chieftains remain unbeaten at 15-0. In doubles action, the tandems of Taylor Mastrogiovanni/Maya Klink (6-3, 6-1) and Kate Scheirey/Chloe Ahern (6-1, 6-2) also came out on top.
For Marblehead, Charly Cooper played well at third singles before coming up short in a competitive two-setter.
BOYS TENNIS
Beverly 4, Salem 1: The Panthers (7-7) climbed back to .500 thanks to a clean sweep in singles play that saw Owen O'Brien (6-1, 6-0), Luca Pasquarello (6-0, 6-0) and Liam Timpone (6-0, 6-0) all come out on top. The Panthers first doubles team of Shane Thompson and Harrison Skilling also won, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).
For Salem, Jarial DelValle and Andrew Cameron won at second doubles, 6-2, 6-3, for the team's lone victory.
North Reading 5, Ipswich 0: The Tigers were swept in Monday's conference finale.
Masconomet 5, Danvers 0: The Chieftains came away with the sweep in Monday afternoon's NEC tilt.
St. John's Prep 4, St. John's Shrewsbury 1: The Eagles got singles wins from Charles Kirby (6-2, 7-5) and Alex Melville (6-0, 6-0), as well as doubles wins from Jack Prokopis/Luke Prokopis (4-6, 6-3, 6-0) and Luke Free/Ben Liptak (6-2, 7-5) en route to the team win. With the victory, St. John's Prep finished undefeated in the Catholic Conference and will wrap up the regular season against Andover on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Masconomet 8, Dover-Sherborn 7: The Chieftains stormed back from a four-goal halftime deficit to earn a tight out of conference win. Taylor Bovardi, Riley Bovardi, Kaylee Lucas, Kayleigh Monagle and goalie Mackenzie Cronin were terrific defensively to shut out D-S in the second half, while Emmy Clark had four goals and a pair of assists to lead the offense. Jolie Dalton and Maggie Sturgis each added a goal and two assists while Bella Juliano (goal, assist) and Liza Brockelman (goal) also contributed.
Swampscott 18, Hamilton-Wenham 14: The Big Blue got five goals and four assists from Abby Eichler and four goals and three helpers from Broghan Laundry en route to the win. Coco Clopton added two goals and three assists, Scarlett Ciciotti had four goals and an assists, Brooke Waters had a hat trick and an assist and Sophia Ciciotti had three assists. Goalie Sasha Divall made five saves to aid in the win.
For the Generals, Haley Hamilton exploded for 13 goals to eclipse the 100 goal mark for the season. The standout senior now has 110 goals this spring. Kara O'Shea had the other goal while assisting on five of Hamilton's markers; goalie Ava Vautour made 14 saves in the setback.
BOYS LACROSSE
Beverly 6, Hamilton-Wenham 5: Gavin Lawrence's three goals and seven saves from Dylan Hunter gave the Panthers (10-7) a road triumph. Cam Cook finished with a goal and an assist for the Orange-and-Black, who also saw D.J. Bachini and Will ten Hope score while James Silva had one assist. Defensemen Brad Griffin (8) and captain Jaxon Thomas (7) excelled at scooping ground balls, too.
The Generals (4-13) got two goals from freshman Matt Tersolo and single tallies from Will Moroney, Charlie Schibli and Lucas Hunt Goaltender Ben Woods had 10 saves, while Zack Walles, Rafi Santomenna and Morgan Glovsky all picked up assists.
Wakefield 8, Masconomet 3: The Chieftains (10-6) saw their four-game winning streak ended by a strong Warriors squad. Goalie Colin Dillon made a dozen saves for the locals, with Andrew Aylwin scoring twice and assisting on another while Cooper Haas had one of each.
Manchester Essex 5, Peabody 4 (OT): The Tanners fell just short in overtime despite a terrific defensive performance that saw goalie Derek Patturelli make 15 saves. Offensively, Cam Collins and Matthew Bettencourt each had a goal and an assist, Trotman Smith had two goals and Danny Barrett tallied an assist.
St. John's Prep 17, Andover 3: The Eagles rolled on Senior Night behind strong games from seniors Nick Bernarducci, Zach Raposa, AJ Mazziarello and Max Perault. Tommy Sarni (3 assists) and Jimmy Ayers each tallied hat tricks while Jake Vana and Noah Brown added two goals apiece to lead a balanced offensive attack. Single goals came out of the sticks of Matt Morrow, Will Sawyer, Lucas Verrier, Oliver Roselli, and Jack Doherty. Defensively, netminder Teddy Cullinane made seven saves while Gavin Kornitsky had two.
BASEBALL
Ipswich 5, Whittier 4 (9 innings): Matt McGowan came up big with a walk off double into right field to send the Tigers to victory. Jeremy Lathrop pitched five strong innings allowing only one earned while Mark Norris chipped in in relief, allowing one run over four innings to earn his first career win. Offensively, Finn Maclennan capped off a 4-for-4 day with a double in the bottom of the ninth.
Danvers 1, Salem 0: Sophomore Mike Moroney threw a complete game, three hit shutout on only 66 pitches to ensure his Falcons (11-7) grabbed a share of the NEC Dunn title. Moroney scored the game's only run in the fifth when Joe Zamejtis' single was misplayed in the outfield. Salem's Riley Fennerty pitched great in defeat, striking out eight and conceding only four hits and Moroney fanned six with no walks issued.
St. Joseph Prep 11, Salem Academy 10: Waldy Sanchez hit his first homer of the season for the Navs (7-11) while Jacoby Casinelli Tarasuik, Jacob Redican and Kegan LeClare also had nice days at the plate.
St. John's Prep 10, St. Mary's Lynn 9 (9 innings): Victor Harrington's go-ahead single plated pinch runner Carson Browne in the ninth and the Prep (10-7) survived after losing a 9-5 lead in the bottom of the seventh. Connor Remley earned his fifth win with three innings of relief and Joe Williams had a solid start on the bump. Aidan Driscoll had a triple among his three hits for St. John's, Payton Palladino and Caleb Birchem had three hits with two RBI each and Cam LaGrassa chipped in with two hits and two runs scored.
Marblehead 12, Saugus 7: Shane Keough hit a 3-run homer and had five total RBI as the NEC Lynch champs won for the 10th time in their last 11 games. Liam McIlory had three hits and scored three for Marblehead (12-7), Schuyler Schmitt had two doubles with three RBI, A.J. Andirano delivered two timely hits and Andy Titus and Brooks Keefe had RBI. The Magicians led 12-3 before Saugus staged a late rally.
MacDuffie 8, Pingree 6 (8 innings): Trailing by two in the last of the seventh, Pingree forced extra's on a rip by Chase Stafford only to lose a heartbreaker in the New England Small School quarterfinals. Cole Perkin was brilliant through five shutout innings with seven strikeouts while consecutive RBI singles by Quinn Moses, Jimmy Keck and Stafford had Pingree (13-6) ahead early. Jeff Arthur added an RBI single and Drew Botta doubled.
SOFTBALL
Beverly 14, Winthrop 4: The Panthers improved to 13-3 with a Senior Day win behind a strong performance from Noelle McLane on the mound and at the plate (3-run HR). Seniors Dabria Allardice, Raegan Redmond, Grace Coughlin and Ryann Mountain all hit safely in the win.
Danvers 16, Saugus 4: The Falcons cruised behind Sophia Papamechail's 4-for-4 performance at the plate including a double. Kaylee Marsello added a home run in the win as Danvers collected 24 hits on the day.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Innovation 0: The Hawks (4-13) rolled to a 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 sweep behind Gabe Pedrozo-Mota's 12 kills and three aces. Cael Dineen added eight kills and a block while freshman setter Barrett Cross had 21 assists.
Burlington 3, Salem 2: The Witches (8-5) battled but ultimately fell short in a 19-25, 27-25, 25-12, 21-25, 14-16 decision. Captain Jake Fritz had a strong game in the loss with eight kills, four aces, eight digs and a block while fellow captain George Alexopoulos had 10 kills and 2 blocks.
BOYS TRACK
Generals strong at CAL Open: In Friday's CAL Open Hamilton-Wenham's Cooper Blatz finished fifth in the 800, the 4x800 relay team of Eli Labelle, Clark Glidden, Ryan Gillis and Cooper Blatz were third, and personal bests were recorded by Glidden in the mile, Ben Rich in the 20mile, James Regan in the mile, Jack Crilse in the mile and Isaac Jones in both the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles.
GIRLS TRACK
Cote leads balanced performance for Generals: Competing in the CAL Open on Friday, Hamilton-Wenham's Ava Cote was sixth in the mile and sixth in the 800. Freshman Georgis Wilson was fifth in the long jump and the 100; Annie Moynihan was sixth in 100; the 4x100 relay team was fourth led by Annie Moynihan, Caroline Monahan, Gianna Randazzo and Georgia Wilson; and personal bests were made by Charlotte Madden in the mile and the 800.