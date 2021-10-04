GIRLS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Georgetown 0: Senior Jane Maguire scored twice and fellow senior Claire Nistl had a goal of her own as the Generals (7-1) made it five in a row. Nora Gamber and Lily Mark earned assists and keeper Stewart Bernard recorded her third consecutive shutout. Defenders Libby Collins, Jackie Chapdelaine, Nora Gamber, Christa Coffey and Maddie Wood all played well.
Amesbury 1, Ipswich 0: Defensively, Decha Perron, Nina Gallanis, Victoria Harper, Izzy Wetter and Amelia Mooradd had strong games for the Tigers (2-6-2), but the offense didn't crack through in a narrow setback against the Indians. Keepers Dana Falardeau and Beylan Curtis both played well in relief of the squad's injured starting goaltender.
Bishop Fenwick 0, Cardinal Spellman 0: Another shutout for Claudia Keith enabled the unbeaten Crusaders (4-0-4) to earn a home tie against the Catholic Central League rivals. McKenna Gilligan and Sam Sharp were both stellar defensively while Skyler Demsey worked hard to create chances offensively.
Covenant Christian Academy 6, Penguin Hall 2: Mari Walters had a hat trick while Isabella DeCotis stopped four shots to earn the win for CCA. Single goals came from Liza Minogue, Anne Hammond and Anna Jukanovich.
BOYS SOCCER
Amesbury 1, Ipswich 0: The Tigers had a number of opportunities at the second half equalizer, but were unable to finish their chances en route to the loss. Seth Woodbury had a strong game defensively while Brian Milano shined up top.
Cardinal Spellman 8, Bishop Fenwick 1: Although Ryan Noci scored with an assist from Mehdi Khemmich, it was a long day at the office for the Crusaders.
FIELD HOCKEY
Marblehead 3, Beverly 0: Grace MacLean scored a pair of goals and assisted on the other as the Magicians (now 4-3-1) won their third straight contest. Jacinda Peterson also scored for MHS, with Jane O'Neil and Clara Donovan picking up assists. Haley Baker earned her third shutout in the win, stopping three shots, while her defense transitioned well throughout the contest. Head coach Linda Rice Collins also noted her midfielder's ability to cut off of change-of-field passes, as well as the Magicians' offense for moving, creating and blocking space.
The Panthers dropped to 2-5-3 on the season after their setback.
Danvers 0, Swampscott 0: Sophomore goalie Megan McGinnity turned aside five shots to earn her ninth shutout of the season, keeping the Falcons (8-1-1 overall) unbeaten in NEC play. Ashley Clark and Sophie Papamechail also had standout games for Danvers.
The host Big Blue got a shutout of their own from Chloe Rakauskas (6 saves), who pitched her fifth blanking of the season as her squad improved to 6-2-2 on the season.
GOLF
Hamilton-Wenham 133, Ipswich 94: The Generals (7-3) netted a season-high in total points and qualified for the state tournament in doing so with a nice win at Cape Ann Golf Club. Peter Gordeau led the way with 23 points, Aidan Noonan had 22 and Timmy Becker and Morgan Glovski each had 21 points in the win.
Masconomet 49, Peabody 23: The Chieftains improved to 5-4 with wins by Chris O'Grady (shot shot 38) and Jack Mertz (39). Anthony Achile shot a season best 41 while Tyler Feldberg, Max DeMayo and Matt Aronson also won.
Peabody's Sammy Olivier won his bout and Matt Ryder earned a tie.
Triton 145, Essex Tech 91: Fisher Gadbois had 20 points to lead the Hawks in defeat.
VOLLEYBALL
Salem 3, Saugus 1: Senior Anna Cantone had 16 kills and two blocks to help the Witches even their record at 5-5 with a 23-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 win. Senior Autumn Cook added four kills, three aces and six digs in the winning effort and libero Molly Mercier also had a solid evening.
Beverly 3, Swampscott 1: The Panthers improved to 6-3 as junior outside hitter Mya Perron had seven kills and six aces. Fellow juniors Nikki Erricola, an outside hitter, and middle blocker Natalie Reynolds added a half-dozen kills apiece for the Orange-and-Black, who prevailed 25-6, 25-15, 18-25, 25-12.
Masconomet 3, Danvers 2: Camryn Wettstone had 18 kills and five assists while teammate Vanessa Latam finished with 35 assists and five aces as the Chieftains (now 5-5) took a five-set decision, 25-17, 19-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-11. Abby Filmore added 11 kills and Katherine Fields had 17 digs for Masconomet, which also got four blocks from Keira Gallagher.
Essex Tech 3, Lawrence 1: The Hawks captured their 10th straight triumph after a 23-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15 decision. Seniors Ariana Barrows, a libero, and defensive specialist Madison McFadden (9 aces) were excellent serving the ball, while senior middle blocker Ali Tkach had 10 kills and five aces. Sophomore outside hitter Christine Mbachi finished with a half-dozen kills, while senior setter Brooklynne McFadden had a terrific game of her own with 26 assists and four aces.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Georgetown 0: Senior middle hitter Lisette Leonard had a season high nine kills to send the Generals to a 25-12, 25-16, 25-13 victory. Captain Mia Flynn added 10 kills in the win while junior Grace Roebuck finished with five aces and eight digs.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 6, Wheaton 3: Lejla Guster/Shelby Henry (8-6), Ripley Uyeda/Olivia Berler (8-5) and Ashley Keaveney/Fernanda Trevino (8-1) earned doubles wins on the road, with Henry earning a second singles (6-4, 6-2), Uyeda doing likewise at third singles (6-1, 6-1) and Berler prevailing at fourth singles (6-4, 6-2) as the Gulls improved to 5-2 on the season.