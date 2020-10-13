GIRLS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Amesbury 0: In a meeting of Cape Ann League unbeatens Monday morning on the grass at H-W, the Generals got an early lead and maintained control to take sole possession of first place from their rivals. Junior Claire Nistl's tenth minute goal assisted by sophomore Ella Schenker stood up with senior keeper Elle Carter earned her third straight shutout. Defenders Maddy Rostad, Molly Doane, Libby Collins and Jackie Chapdelaine were outstanding for H-W (3-0), which had yet to concede a goal this season.
Bishop Fenwick 1, Arlington Catholic 0: Freshman Keira Morgan potted the game's only goal with an assist from junior captain Bella DelVecchio and the Crusaders (3-1) ran their winning streak to three. Keeper Claudia Keith collected her second shutout of the year behind excellent defense from senior Lea Bettencourt and junior Amy Hatfield.
Ipswich 1, Lynnfield 0: Carter King's penalty kick conversion in the third quarter helped the Tigers even their record at 2-2. Jennie Tarr had a phenomenal performance at midfield while Colby Filosa and Dana Falardeau played well up top. Lauren Waters had a great game at outside mid to shut down Lynnfield's attacking lanes.
BOYS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 3, Arlington Catholic 0: Jack Anderson scored a pair of goals while Keiron Murray added another as the Crusaders improved to 3-0 on the season. Aidan Dwyer, Ryan Noci and Andrew McKenzie had the assists and Fenwick got some great goalkeeping from Liam Foley, who recorded his third shutout in a row.
FIELD HOCKEY
Amesbury 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals fell to 0-4 with Amesbury picking up its first league win in nearly four years thanks to a first quarter goal.
