GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Newburyport 2: Chloe Gern kept the Generals unbeaten at 12-0 by gutting out a third singles win, 6-7, 6-2, 7-5 after trailing in the third set 4-1. Naomi Provost won 6-2, 6-1 at second singles and Nora Gamber/Brynn McKechnie pulled it out at first doubles, 6-3, 6-3.
Marblehead 3, Beverly 2: The Magicians swept doubles play with wins by Ella Kramer/Courtney Yoder (6-1, 6-3) and Aoife Bresnahan/Andrea Potvin (6-1, 6-1) and clinched the match with a third singles victory by Charly Cooper (6-0, 6-0).
Swampscott 5, Saugus 0: Veronika Isaguylan (6-1, 6-2), Clara Power (7-5, 6-1), Laine Foutes (6-1, 6-0) and Anna Ratner/Anastasia Shub (6-2, 6-0) and Victoria Quagrello/Madison Diehl (6-3, 6-1) all won in straight sets for the Big Blue.
Danvers 5, Peabody 0: Cruising to victory for the Falcons were Madison Savage (6-0, 6-0), Abby Lyman (6-0, 6-1), Amanda Tinkham (6-4, 6-3) and Sophie Sanidas/Kelly Huynh (6-2, 6-0) and Lucy Dumont/Ali Griffin (4-6, 6-3, 6-4).
Lynnfield 3, Ipswich 2: The Pioneers prevailed on a three hour third set tiebreaker in doubles with Zoe Forni and Mackenzie Rokes putting up an incredible effort. Ipswich's winners were Anastasiya Kozak (6-1, 6-0) and Maddie McCormack/Tess O'Flynn (6-3, 6-0).
BOYS TENNIS
Lynnfield 5, Ipswich 0: The Tigers' first doubles team of Charlie Jepsen and Brian Milano had a strong showing in a 6-4, 6-3 defeat.
St. John's Prep 5, Xavarian 0: The Eagles swept their rivals behind singles wins from Paul Neal (7-5, 6-3), Charles Kirby (6-1, 6-2) and Alex Melville (6-0, 6-0). In doubles action, the duos of Mark McDuffee/Nate Gasperone (6-3, 6-0) and Grant Drinkwater/Rohan Raisingani (6-2, 6-0) came out on top.
SOFTBALL
Beverly 12, Salem 0: Noelle McLane no-hit the rival Witches and struck out seven batters in the five inning 10-run rule shortened bout. McLane helped herself with two hits and an RBI, Reagan Redmond was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Beverly (8-2) and Lila Pasquarello and Grace Coughlin had key hits.
Ipswich 11, Marblehead 10: Maya Williams went 3-for-5 with a pair of singles and a double, Alexa Eliopoulos went 2-for-4 with a triple and Kate Bekeritis blasted a home run to help the Tigers fend off Marblehead. Defensively, Lexi James was terrific at shortstop while Williams, Elin Robert and Caroline Spencer also made some great plays to hold Marblehead in the final inning.
BASEBALL
St. John's Prep 4, Xaverian 2: Senior Kyle Webster and sophomore Joe Williams combined to hold the Hawks to three hits with seven strikeouts as the Eagles (7-5) swept the season series. Cam LaGrassa had two RBI to lead the offense and Shane Williams doubled with two runs scored.
Masconomet 15, Marblehead 5: After falling behind 5-0, the Chieftains (5-7) scored 15 unanswered to snap the Magicians' five game win streak. Sam Nadworny and Kevin Pelletier had two hits as Masco batted around in both the third and fifth innings. Will Dempsey and Logan Keune had two RBI each, Tyler Feldberg scored three times and Adam Kostos picked up the win with three solid innings. Craig Michalowski and Liam McIlory led Marblehead (6-6) with two hits each, Andy Titus has two RBI but the Magicians were plagued by five errors in the field.
Winthrop 12, Salem Academy 2: Waldy Sanchez and Ryker Taguiam led the Navs (5-7) offensively while Jacob Redican pitched admirably but fell victim to a tough day behind him in terms of errors.
Saugus 10, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Sachem ace Nathan Ing limited the Generals (6-6) to five hits, two off the bat of leadoff man Will Cooke. Connor McClintock's double was H-W's only extra base hit of the day.
Essex Tech 6, Greater Lawrence 5: Senior Josh Berube had three hits and four RBI, the last one helping the Hawks (4-7) walkoff after the Reggies tied it in the top of the seventh. Cole Waterman's first career RBI made it 5-4 in the sixth, senior Jacob Wells had a key triple and junior Harry Lynch went all the way with four strikeouts to pick up the win.
Swampscott 6, Stoneham 4: Cam O'Brien put out a fire in the fourth and pitched the rest of the game to help the Big Blue (8-5) earn a key non-league win. Joe Ford struck in seven over the first 3 1/3 innings with Harry Riddell collecting two RBI and O'Brien, John Cuttle, Connor Correnti and Will Roddy also scoring and driving home runs.
Rivers 16, Pingree 6: The Highlanders (8-4) saw their recent win streak snapped by a strong ISL foe. Jeff Arthur scored three times and had two hits while Chase Stafford had two hits, Drew Botta drove in two runs and Jaylon Richardson and Quinn Moses had key hits. Chris Giordano pitched well for Pingree with two scoreless.
BOYS TRACK
Ipswich 77, Lynnfield 66: Another triple win effort from James Robie (first in the long jump, high jump and high hurdles) and an impressive double dip by both Finn Russell (mile, 2-mile) and Colin Hansen (400, 200) helped the Tigers shade the Pioneers. Paul Wertz won the 800 and teamed up with Brandon Monahan, Tyler Rafferty and Russell to win the 4x400 relay.
GIRLS TRACK
Ipswich 84.5, Lynnfield 58.5: A pair of triple winners — Olivia Novello (low hurdles, high hurdles, high jump) and Colby Filosa (100, 200, 400) powered the Tigers. Amelia Stacey took both the mile and 2-mile while Amelia Mooradd won the long jump and Chloe Pszenny was first in the triple jump.
BOYS LACROSSE
Swampscott 8, Masconomet 7 (OT): Zack Pierce scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to give the Big Blue (6-6) their best win of the season. Cole Hamernick and Jack Russo also had two goals for the winners, with Jason Codispoti and Harrison Kinne also scoring. Christian Urbano (2) and Liam Keaney had assists, and goalie Aidan Breault came up big in net with 17 saves.
The Chieftains (6-4) got three goals from Cooper Haas, a goal and three assists from Andrew Aylwin, two goals from Aidan Gauvain, and one goal and one assist from Cooper Easley Michael Rossi contributed a pair of assists and goalie Colin Dillon turned aside 11 shots.
Marblehead 14, Gloucester 2: The Magicians (9-0 NEC, 10-2 overall) won their 47th straight Northeastern Conference game as Connor Cronin exploded for nine points (5 goals, 4 assists). Josh Robertson also had five scores and one assist, with Charlie Grenier (2 goals, assist), Carter Laramie (goal, assist) and Charlie Grenier (goal) adding to the offense. Finn Maniaci earned another triumph in net with four saves.
Peabody 10, Saugus 0: Seniors Eric Carredano (goal), Michael Balke (goal) and Ryan Rice (assist) all earned their first career points as the Tanners improved to 6-5. Freshmen Derek Collins and John Kritikos also had their first career goals in the victory, with fellow ninth grader Andrew Pinto earning a point for his first career point. Junior Donald Cavanaugh was another Tanner who had his first career goal and won 7-of-12 faceoffs. Sophomore Matthew Bettencourt added three goals, junior Nicholas Salvati had two goals and one assist, and junior Danny Barrett and sophomore Johnny Lucas both had one assist.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Arlington Catholic 3: Will Gibbs finished with 16 saves and long stick middie Max Vieira had an excellent game defensively to give the Crusaders (7-6) a road win. Manny Alvarez-Segee had three goals and one assist; Joey Marshall added a pair of goals; and Kevin Wood had three assists from his spot at close defense along with five ground balls. Anthony Sasso also had one helper for Fenwick.
Essex Tech 12, Shawsheen 9: Damian Biersteker (18 saves) had an excellent contest, stopping three point-blank opportunities with the game in the balance to help the Hawks improve to 10-3. Bryan Swaczyk powered
GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 11, Shawsheen 6: Junior attack Katie Comeau and junior midfielder Molly McLeod each had hat tricks to propel the Hawks (11-1) to another win. Junior defender Ava Allaire played solid throughout and helped in transition, while sophomore goalie Sam Krawitz made 15 saves.
Marblehead 15, Gloucester 1: The Magicians rolled behind a balanced attack that was led by Sydney Langton's four goals and an assist. Ramona Gillett (2 goals, 2 assists), Hadley Wales (2 goals, 2 assists), Gigi Lombardi (2 goals) and Gretchen Smith (2 goals) all turned in strong efforts as well.
Masconomet 19, Swampscott 4: Sarah Bernier and Liza Brockelman each scored three goals while Bella Juliano dished out seven assists to go with a pair of scores as the Chieftains rolled. Maggie Sturgis added a goal, an assist and six steals while Mackenzie Cronin made some big saves in net from start to finish.
For the Big Blue (6-3), Scarlett Ciciotti scored two goals while Abby Eichler and Coco Clopton each had one. Lily Johnson added an assist while goalie Sasha Divall made 11 saves.
Peabody 13, Saugus 1: McKenzie Forni exploded for five goals as the Tanners (8-2) rolled. Siobhan Smith added two goals while Lauren Woods, Katie Amico, Ally Bettencourt, Kayla Landry and Abbie Mae Nicholson each scored once. Ella Luise added her first career goal, Caitlin Snow made four saves in net and both Landry and Addy Merrill helped the defense combine for 12 turnovers.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Greater Lowell Tech 3, Salem 0: The Witches (5-4) dropped an 11-25, 20-25, 20-25 decision and will look to bounce back on Tuesday against Pioneer Charter/Everett.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Suffolk 9, Gordon 3: Cody Demers had an RBI to give Gordon a 1-0 lead but it was all Suffolk from there in the CCC tournament play in round. Pat Tevenan had two hits and Fenwick grad Tucker Destino had one for Gordon, which finishes the season 9-27.