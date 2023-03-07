SOFTBALL
Gordon earns first sweep of season: On their Southern trip to Florida, the Scots picked up victories over both Geneva (7-2) and Monmouth, Ill. (4-1) Monday in Auburndale to even their record on the season at 3-3.
Ami Rivera and Jayden Johnson both had three hits in the opener for Gordon, with Johnson blasting a two-run homer. Emily Peterson and Mara Little both added two hits to the attack, with Little also picking up the win on the mound. Emily Graham added a successful steal of home.
In the nightcap, the Scots scored twice in both the sixth and seventh innings while Graham pitched three innings of relief to earn the victory. She added two hits and an RBI, while Ami Rivera again had a big day at the dish with three more base knocks and a ribbie.
MEN'S TENNIS
Gordon 6, Lebanon Valley 3: In Hilton Head, the Scots (3-2) handed Lebanon Valley their first loss in six matches this season behind doubles wins from Ezekiel Hall and Joshua Noel (8-2) and Carleton Riester and Jeffrey Bodner (8-3). Four more triumphs from Hall (6-1, 3-6, 10-3) at first singles, Bodner (6-1, 6-3) at second singles, Noel (7-5, 6-7 (8-10), 10-6) at third singles, and Riester (6-3, 7-5) at fourth singles clinched the match.
BASEBALL
Husson 13, Gordon 3: At Day 3 of the RussMatt Tournament in Davenport, Fla., the Scots managed just five singles in falling to 1-4 on the season. Left fielder Andrew Hartman drove in a pair of runs for the locals, including an RBI single.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Lebanon Valley 7, Gordon 2: The first doubles tandem of Caroline Helmer and Annette Kim picked up a victory at first doubles (8-6) for Gordon, as did Kristin Kendall at fifth singles (7-5, 5-7 10-5). The setback dropped the Scots to 3-10 on the year.