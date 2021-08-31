GOLF
Newburyport 144, Hamilton-Wenham 108: Aidan Noonan and Tim Becker both scored 20 points to lead the Generals in their season opening setback. Peter Gourdeau added 19 points; H-W will play next on Wednesday at Ipswich.
