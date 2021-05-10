BASEBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 13, Ipswich 0: Catcher Nick Freni homered for the second straight game and drove in five runs to help the Generals remain unbeaten at 3-0. James Horgan, Ryan Hutchinson and Luke McClintock all had two hits with RBI from Carter Coffey, Ryan Monahan, Matt Botelho and Jack Zarbo. Shane Metternick went the distance, allowing two hits with nine strikeouts in the shut out win.
St. John's Prep 16, Malden Catholic 6: Pat D'Amico went 4-for-4 and the Eagles (2-0) scored 16 runs on 15 hits to mash their way to a Catholic Conference win. Nick Solitro had four RBI while Sam Beliveau went 3-for-3, scored three and drove in two. Shane Williams had two hits and scored three and D.J. Pacheco dorve in a pair.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hamilton-Wenham 7, Manchester Essex 4: Zach Walles netted a hat trick while Andrew Winch scored twice and had two assists as the Generals picked up a hard fought win. Cam Guyer added a goal and two assists while Hunter Bahr also scored in head coach Rich Cooke's debut with the squad. Goaltender Grant Landon was also strong in net, making 14 saves to secure the win.
Essex Tech 13, Northeast 7: Matthew Powers scored five times and added three assists as the Hawks (2-0) toppled Northeast for the second time in as many games. Calvin Heline (3 goals) also had a big game for the winners, whille Bryan Swaczyk had two goals and two assists, Jonathan Daley added one of each, and Dominic Tiberii also had a goal. Damian Biersteker stopped a dozen shots in net for the win.
Swampscott 15, Gloucester 1: The Big Blue rolled to their second straight win as Jack Russo found the back of the net four times and dished out two assists. Aidan Breault scored a pair of goals and, along with fellow goaltender Loukas Pantazopoulos, made three saves to share the victory. Zack Pierce and Jason Codispoti added three goals each; Vinny Palmer had two and one assist; Liam Herlihy scored twice; and Christian Pierro finished with one.
Austin Prep 12, Bishop Fenwick 5: George Kostolias stopped 11 shots while teammate Tyler Mullen had two goals and an assist as the Crusaders dropped their season opener to the powerful Cougars. Liam Hill, Brady McClung and Manny Alvarez-Segee had the other goals for Fenwick, with got outstanding close defense
Marblehead 15, Winthrop 3: The Magicians dominated behind five goals and four assists from Maddie Erskine. Molly Forbes scored three times, Sydney Langton scored four with two assists and Fehr Gillett chipped in with two.
Ipswich 11, Georgetown 3: The Tigers had eight different goal scorers including Cayla Greenleaf (4), Skyler Mosley, Maddie Duffey, Kayden Flather, Sarah Lombard, Bree Ring, Julia Mosley and Halle Greenleaf en route to the convincing victory. Riley Daly added three assists, Estelle Gromko had two, Cayla Greenleaf had two and Maddie Duffy had one. In net, Ashton Flather and Azza Lestage each made five saves.
Essex Tech 14, Northeast Tech 0: Sophomore attack Katie Comeau dominated the Hawks' offense with three goals and three assists to help her team earn a big win. Junior Molly McLeod added some terrific play defensively, forcing multiple turnovers in the midfield.
SOFTBALL
Danvers 19, Swampscott 2: Sophomore Mikayla Cunningham went the distance in the circle in her first varsity start, giving up five hits and two runs with a pair of walks and seven strikeouts to lead the Falcons. Offensively, senior Brooke Grassia (2-for-4, 4 runs and 3 RBI) blasted a three-run homer, Isabel Donahoe (1-for-2, 4 RBI and a run scored) and freshman Ava Gray (2-for-4, 2 RBI and a run scored) all performed well at the plate.
Nicolette Fraser led the Big Blue (0-2) with a 3-for-3 effort that included an RBI double.
Masconomet 13, Salem 1: Senior Liv Filmore had three hits, three runs scored and drove in three to help the Chieftains (1-0) cruise in their opener. Eliza Reimold, Sam DeMarco and Maggie Caron all had two hits and senior Alex Locke fanned five in a complete-game victory.
Winthrop 19, Salem Academy 2: The Gators had a tough outing in their season opener despite some strong efforts from Lexi Walker and Hannah Leonard. Angie Jimenez had a 2-run double for Salem Academy's only runs.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John's Prep 5, Malden Catholic 0: Hunter Wolters, Charles Kirby and Hayden Byrne all won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Eagles. The doubles teams of Jack Kiely/Scott Daley and Kurt Plakans/Mark McDuffee did the same by the same scores.
Beverly 4, Marblehead 1: A doubles sweep from senior captain Matt Mitchell and sophomore Ivan Contreras (6-3, 6-1) and junior Thomas Schroter and sophomore Ryan Dunleavy (6-3, 6-2) sparked the Panthers. Beverly also got victories in singles from senior captain Anthony Coletti (7-5, 6-3) and junior Owen O'Brien (6-6 (7-5), 0-6, 6-6 (7-5). The lone Marblehead victory came at No. 1 singles from Mika Garber (6-3, 6-1).
Swampscott 5, Gloucester 0: In singles action, Tate Greenfield (6-2, 6-3), Charles Schepens (6-0, 6-0) and Trevor Talabian (6-3, 6-1) all won their matches to help the Big Blue earn the win. Swampscott also swept the doubles play behind wins from Matt Griffin/Chris Hollenbach (6-1, 6-4) and Colin Masucci/Nick Custer (6-1, 6-3).
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Manchester Essex 1: The Generals opened the season with a sound win under first-year head coach Ian McCracken.
GIRLS TENNIS
Danvers 5, Peabody 0: The Falcons cruised with wins by Jenna Kee (6-1,6-0), Abby Lymond (6-1,6-0), Olivia Dekermanji (6-0, 6-0), Lucy Dumont/Jenny patel (6-0,6-1) and Ali Griffin/Malana Moy (6-4, 7-6).
Marblehead 5, Beverly 0: Cannan Whittier won a thrilled 6-2, 6-7 and 10-3 in a super tiebreaker to highlight the day for Marblehead. Jessie Munroe also won, 6-3, 6-3, as did Tess Keaney, 6-2, 6-2. The doubles teams of Emily Clough/Lauren Podgur and Courtney Todur/Leah Saulnier (6-1, 6-0) also swept up.
Manchester Essex 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2: Lisette Leonard and Libby Collins took their first doubles match, 6-0, 6-2, as did Nora Gamber and Chloe Gern at second doubles (8-3), but it wasn't enough for the team victory. Generals' freshman Sky Jara brought Stephanie Pratt to three sets before falling 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 at first singles while Laynee Wilkins dropped a competitive 6-4, 7-6 decision at No. 3 singles.