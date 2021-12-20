GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 44, Georgetown 41: Trailing by 11 points early in the third quarter, the Generals put the clamps down defensively and rallied back to earn a clutch victory. Kailee Whelan came off the bench to lead Hamilton-Wenham in scoring with 14 points, while Christa Coffey (12) and Jane Maguire (10) also hit double figures. Both Sadie and Nora Gamber, as well as Gabby Campbell and Kara O'Shea, were stars defensively for the Generals, who also hit 10 of their 11 free throws.
Swampscott 37, Beverly 28: Senior Sophie DiGrande scored 16 points and had five rebounds to lead the unbeaten Big Blue (3-0).
For Beverly, Lauren Caley had eight points and grabbed six rebounds while Molly Potter added five points and six rebounds. Nylah Ollivierre added five rebounds for the 0-3 Panthers.
Ipswich 35, Manchester Essex 30: Senior captain Carter King finished with 18 points to propel the Tigers to their second win in as many games to start the season. Jennie Tarr set the press defense quite well, Ava Horsman had a nice game on the glass and freshman Hazel Hoog scored her first varsity points (6 total).
Peabody 61, Gloucester 25: Emma Bloom led all scorers with eight points and five assists to power the Tanners (3-0) to an easy win. Lauryn Mendonca, Logan Lomasney, Taylor Bettencourt, Abby Bettencourt and Alli Bettencourt all scored seven points with Mendonca adding 10 rebounds to boot. Jess Richards had a team-best 14 boards while Janelle Baetzel had seven and Lomasney six.
Rockport 51, Salem Academy 43: Junior captain Cindy Shehu dropped in 23 points in a losing effort for Salem Academy (now 2-2). Kianny Mirabal-Nunez and Raizel Obrero each added eight points for the hosts.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Masconomet 66, Marblehead 55: Junior Matt Richardson had another big scoring night with 25 points to lead the Chieftains (3-0). Ben Dillon added 16 points and Jason Karas scored nine.
The Magicians (1-1) were led by senior Bo Raitto's 14 points.
Beverly 74, Swampscott 50: Gabe Copeland went off for 34 points to propel the Panthers (3-1) to victory. Zack Sparkman continued to impress on the glass, tearing down a game-high 18 rebounds in the win.
Manchester Essex 49, Ipswich 46: The Tigers found themselves down eight with under a minute to play and came all the way back to have a chance to tie it down the stretch. Ray Cuevas (22 points) knocked down a couple of big threes in crunch time to give Ipswich a chance to tie at the buzzer, while Charlie Henderson had a great all-around game and finished with 17 points.
Essex Tech 55, Northeast 38: Andrew Paulino had 23 points with five threes to lead the Hawks (2-0) to victory. Senior Patrick Mannion was great in the middle against a 2-3 zone, finishing with 13 points, while PJ Norton and David Canedo did a great job sharing point guard duties all night.
Georgetown 42, Hamilton-Wenham 39: The Generals dropped a defensive battle, falling behind by as many as 15 points in the third before getting it to one. Markus Nordin led the way with 15 points in the loss while Connor McClintock had 12, but sixteen team turnovers ultimately did them in.
Salem Academy 61, Boston Collegiate Charter 18: The Navigators (3-1) rolled behind 19 points from Dexter Brown and 11 from Jorbert Peralta. Radley Valsote added eight points in the win.
WRESTLING
Beverly drops three: Nathan Barry at 120 pounds and Elias Mayes at 160 lbs. each won both of their matches for the Panthers, who fell to Milton (48-30), Framingham (51-30) and Wayland (54-30) over the weekend.
BOYS TRACK
Ipswich 67, Manchester Essex 24: Double winner James Roble took the high jump and the hurdles to pace the Tigers (2-0). Peter Bauman won the shot and the dash with a double of his own while Paul Werz won the 300, Colin Hansen won the 600, Tyler Rafferty won the 1000, and Finn Russell won the mile.
GIRLS TRACK
Ipswich 68, Manchester Essex 25: Colby Filola's wins in the high jump and the 300 helped the Tigers move to 2-0. Other winners were Olivia Novello (hurdles), Chloe Pszenny (dash), Amelia Mooradd (long jump), Vitcoria Harper (shot put) and Dana Falardeau (1000). The 4x200 and 4x400 Tiger relays also won.