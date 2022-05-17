GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Lynnfield 0: By improving to 10-0 in Cape Ann League play and 15-0 overall, the Generals captured their first league title in 20 years. Prevailing for Hamilton-Wenham were Sky Jara (6-1, 6-1), Naomi Provost (6-1, 6-2) and Chloe Gern (6-2, 6-0) at first, second and third singles, respectively; and the doubles tandems of Lisette Leonard and Brynn McKechnie (6-1, 6-2) as well as Nora Gamber and Abby Simon (6-0, 6-0).
Ipswich 5, Triton 0: The Tigers captured 6-0, 6-0 wins at first singles from Anastasiya Kozak, the first doubles team of Mackenzie Rokes and Zoe Forni, and the second doubles tandem of Nell Woolfork and Ava Borgman. Other winners on Senior Day included Ella Borgman at second singles and Anna Vincze at third singles for Ipswich (4-7).
Fenwick drops two: The Crusaders (now 10-5) were bested in a pair of matches to a strong Bishop Feehan team, both in pro sets. The first doubles team of Aisling Hinchey and Aoife DeClerq battled in both of their matches before falling (8-5 and 8-2).
Marblehead 5, Saugus 0: Down two starters, the Magicians (unbeaten in NEC play) shuffled their lineup to sweep the Sachems. Alessandra Stafallini (6-1, 6-1), Charley Cooper (6-4, 6-2) and Ella Kramer (6-1, 6-2) grabbed singles wins for Marblehead, with the unbeaten duo of Aoife Bresnahan and Andrea Potvin winning at first doubles (6-1, 6-0), and Leah Schauer and Aviva Bornstein doing likewise at second doubles (6-1, 6-3).
Masconomet 5, Swampscott 0: Five 6-0, 6-0 matches kept the Chieftains unbeaten at 8-0 on the season. Junior Kendall Skulley, the 2021 NEC Most Valuable Player, won her match at first singles, as did her sister, freshman Teagan Skulley at second singles, and junior Nina Klink at No. 3. In doubles, it was more of the same as freshman Maya Klink and junior Shaylee Moreno prevailed, as did the No. 2 tandem of junior Chloe Ahern and sophomore Taylor Mastrogiovanni.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John's Prep 5, Catholic Memorial 0: The Eagles ran their Catholic Conference record to 8-0 this spring and 12-3 overall with the home triumph. Hunter Wolters (8-1, pro set), Charles Kirby (8-0), and Alex Melville (8-0) scored singles wins while Ben Liptak and Grant Drinkwater, as well as Nate Gasperone and Patrick Llewellyn, each scored 8-0 decisions in doubles play.
Marblehead 3, Beverly 2: The Magicians won at first and third singles and second doubles to prevail in a nailbiter. Sophomore Mika Garber took No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-2, while freshman Matthew Sherf did the same at third singles, 6-1, 6-3. Senior Kipp Schauder and freshman Jayden Janock teamed up to take down their foes at second doubles, 6-3, 6-2.
Beverly's wins came from Ryan Dunleavy at second singles, 6-1, 6-2, and Thomas Schroeter and Pablo Perez at first singles, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Masconomet 3, Swampscott 2: Tate Greenfield's three-set victory at first singles (7-5, 5-7, 6-2) over a gallant effort from Sam Brockrimm allowed the Chieftains to prevail. Both doubles teams also won for Masco, with Max Zeissig/Tex Graff (7-5, 6-2) and Ian Stadlander/Lucas Berard (6-2, 6-4) taking home wins.
The Big Blue (now 5-5) had Charles Schepens grab a win at second singles (7-5, 7-5) as well as Nick Custer at third singles (6-3, 6-1).
BOYS LACROSSE
Masconomet 10, Beverly 8: Colin Dillon finished with 13 saves while Cooper Haas and Andrew Aylwin (assist) both produced three goals to give the Chieftains (7-4) a key NEC triumph. Andrew Saumsiegle added two goals and one assist; Aidan Gauvain scored once and helped on two others; and Griffin Halecki also ripped the twine.
The Panthers (8-7) saw James Silva score three times, Mason Simpson twice, and Gavin Lawrence (2 assists), Will ten Hope (assist) and D.J. Bachini once apiece. Matt Mezza and Cam Cook picked up solo assists, and goalie Colby Vaccaro had seven saves.
Pingree 11, Landmark 1: Nick Moulison had himself a 4-goal afternoon while teammates Bodie Cannata (3 goals) and Max Kirianov (5 assists) were also explosive offensively for the Highlanders, who improved to 16-3. Dylan Feeks added two goals and a helper; Chris Kagan and Jack Broderick also scored; and Max Guertin had three assists.
Danvers 10, Gloucester 7: Sophomore Jake Ryan netted a career high four goals while Brayden Holt had eight saves in net, allowing the Falcons (now 9-4) to pick up a road victory. Colby Dunham had two goals and an assist, Jack Murphy also had two goals, and Lucas Rotker and Brady Tersolo both had a goal and one assist. Sean Rivard (2) and Jaxson Vogel had additional assists for the winners.
Marblehead 17, Peabody 4: Carter Laramie finished with five goals and Charlie Grenier added four goals and an assist to send the Magicians (11-2) to yet another Northeastern Conference win. Josh Robertson contributed two goals and four assists; Kai Contaites also had two goals; Connor Cronin had a goal and two assists; and Cole Gallup, Xander Danforth and Baxter Jennings scored once goal each. Finn Maniaci made six saves to claim the win in net.
Peabody fell to 8-6 despite 19 saves from goalie Derek Patturelli. Middies Cam Collins, Don Cavanaugh, and Danny Barrett all had a goal and one assist, as did junior defender Trotman Smith.
Ipswich 8, Hamilton-Wenham 3: Goalie Ryan Orroth (13 saves) played his best in the second half, making several big stops as the Tigers pulled away from the Generals to earn the 'W'. Henry Wright ripped home three goals while Will Harrington (2 assists) and Aiden Arnold had two apiece. Eliot Donovan also scored for Ipswich (now 6-8).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Swampscott 19, Salem 5: The Big Blue got six goals and an assist from Brodhan Laundry, four goals and a helper fdrom Sophia Ciciotti, and two tallies and four assists from Coco Clopton in improving to 8-3. Scarlett Ciciotti (2 goals, 2 assists), Abby Eichler (2 goals, assist), Lily Johnson (goal, 3 assists), Angeli D'Alelio (goal, assist) and Brooke Waters (goal) were also instrumental offensively for the winners.
Peabody 18, Marblehead 11: Caitlin Snow made 14 saves and McKayla Fisher and Ally Bettencourt both scored five goals with three assists at the other end of the field to power Peabody. Brooke Lomasney finished with four goals and a helper while Madi Barrett had two goals and two assists. Siobhan Smith finished with a goal and an assist; McKenna Forni also had a goal; Katie Amico had two assists and Lauren Woods one.
Marblehead (now 6-10) got five goals from Hadley Wales, four more from Sydney Langton, and one apiece from Isabelle Ferrante and Lucy Wales as well as one assist from Molly Cronin. Kate Santeusanio had seven saves between the pipes.
Essex Tech 16, Shawsheen 8: Kemberly Jean Louise, a sophomore making her first varsity start in net, had 10 saves to help the Hawks improve to 12-2. Junior captain Maddie McDonald continued her scoring spree with another nine goals (giving her 82 on the season) and three assists. Libby Heath added four tallies and two goals, while Ava Allaire and Amanda McLeod had excellent games at midfield.
Masconomet 20, Beverly 8: Lauren Caley led the Panthers (9-6) with tow goals and two assists while Kayleigh Crowell and Angelina Mazzone added two goals each and Lily Shea had a team-high three assists.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Salem 3, KIPP Academy 0: George Alexopoulos, a senior captain and middle blocker for Salem (now 7-4), had a terrific match with eight kills and three aces offensively. The Witches prevailed, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17.
Revere 3, Essex Tech 1: Despite 16 kills and four blocks from Cael Dineen, 15 digs from Beck Hermann, and 20 assists from Barrett Cross, Essex Tech fell by a 18-25, 19-25, 27-25 15-25 count. Gabriel Pedrozo-Mota added seven kills, a dozen digs and three blocks for the Hawks.
SOFTBALL
Bishop Fenwick 4, Cardinal Spellman 2: Gigi Aupont struck out 10 while allowing just five hits and one earned run in a complete game effort for the Crusaders (now 9-7). Lilli Boncorsi sparked the offense by going 2-for-3 with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth, allowing Fenwick to take the lead for good.
Marblehead 5, Rockport 2: Trailing by two runs in the fourth, Marblehead scored four times in the frame and added an insurance run in the sixth. Lyla McGovern finished 2-for-3 with a double, steal of third base, and coming home to plate her team's fifth run. Grace Martin picked up the win on the hill, striking out 10.
BASEBALL
Beverly 6, Salem 1: Sam Armbruster stayed hot at the dish with single, a double, a triple and two runs scored to pace the Panthers (11-4) by their rivals. Logan Petrosino had two RBI and Bradley McCafferty had two hits while Austin Bernard also stung a pair. Connor Francesconi threw 5 1/3 solid to earn the win and Josh Demers wrapped it up with four strikeouts in relief. Riley Fenerty threw all seven innings for the Witches (1-11) and struck out eight.
Bishop Fenwick 10, Cardinal Spellman 3: It was a hit parade for the Crusaders (9-9) up and down the lineup. Gianni Mercurio hit his first home run, a solo shot, while Costa Beechin had two hits and scored twice, Nick Villano had two hits and two RBI, Chris Faraca added an RBI double and Andrew McKenzie and Anthony Herbert both had two RBI. Mike Williams picked up the win on the hill.
Hamilton-Wenham 11, Manchester Essex 2: Adam Green got out of a bases loaded jam with the lead in the sixth and the Generals (10-6) batted around and poured on eight runs in the seventh to win their fourth in a row. Green helped his own cause with three RBI, Aiden Clarke drove in three and Will Cooke, Connor McClintock and Harrison Stein all had two hits each.
Pingree 13, Landmark 1: Quinn Moses had three hits and three RBI and Cole Perkin was nearly untouchable on the mound as Pingree (10-5) clinched the EIL regular season title. Chris Giordano also drove in three runs while Jimmy Keck had two hits and three RBI, Drew Botta scored twice and Chase Stafford added two hits of his own.