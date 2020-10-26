BOYS SOCCER
Essex Tech 3, St. Mary's 1: The Hawks earned a marquee victory over their CCL foes.
Bishop Fenwick 1, Archbishop Williams 1: After falling behind in the first half, Fenwick's Ryan Morgenstern booted a rocket that the keeper saved but couldn't control the rebound and Keiron Murray finished the rebound for the equalizer. Liam Foley was tremendous again in net, while TJ Genzale, Murray, Ryan Noci and Andrew Perry all played very well in the draw. Fenwick is now 7-1-2 on the season.
St. John's Prep 6, Malden Catholic 0: Evan Hannibal netted a hat trick for the Eagles (4-0-2) while Greg Pykett (assists), Declan Kelley and Ryder Vigsnes also scored in the win. Luke Surette recorded the clean sheet in net with three saves. Senior midfielder Brendan Collins played well and added an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 1, Archbishop Williams 0: Ally Mitchell converted her eighth goal of the season on a solo finish and the Crusaders (7-1-2) extended their unbeaten streak to nine with a road shutout win. Keeper Claudia Keith was spotless with great defense and general play from Katie Dunne, Veronica Tacche and captain Elani Gikas.
St. Mary's 2, Essex Tech 0: The Hawks (5-1-2) lost for the first time in five outings in a highly competitive Senior Night bout at home. The Spartans got their goals from Sophie Skabeikis and Maria Pereira.
FIELD HOCKEY
Danvers 3, Swampscott 1: Grace Brinkley finished with a hat trick for Danvers, scoring in the first, second and fourth quarters to propel the Falcons (3-1) to a road win. Emma Wilichoski had an assist for the Blue-and-White with Brigid Churchill making six saves in net. Janessa Marchegiani, Kaitlin Hess, Ashley Clarke, and Sade Papamechail were all defensive standouts.
Swampscott, meanwhile, got its goal from sophomore Brook Waters on a penalty stroke. Captains Harper Clopton and Lily D'Agostino, were honored on Senior Day. In addition, goalkeeper Chloe Rakauskas had nine stops.
Masconomet 7, Beverly 0: Sophomore Maggie Sturgis finished with two gaols and two assists while senior Kate Zamagni also put two shots into the net as the Chieftains (4-0) continued to roll. Kenzie Carey, Caylee Lucas and Lily Conway also scored for Masconomet, with Ava Tello, Cally McSweeney and Greta Mowers all contributed assists. Sharing the shutout by each playing a half were goalkeepers Ainsley Gruener (2 saves) and Mia Koutoulas (1 save).
For Beverly (0-5-1), Lily Shea, a freshman forward, played well in the setback while senior captain Julia Otterbein made 30 saves in net.
Lynnfield 5, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Senior captain Ronni Flanagan and junior Sarah McMahon played well in the Generals' setback.
GOLF
Salem 48, Peabody 24: The Witches won another match at Olde Salem Greens, getting match play triumphs from Ethan Doyle (8.5-0.5), who had two birdies and an eagle on the seventh hole to shoot 2-under par 33; Bobby Jellison (7.5-1.5), Joe Parr (5.5-3.5), Alex L'Heureux (5.5-3.5), Jon Wasserman (5-4), Jack Doyle (6-3) and Jayren Romero (5.5-3.5).
Danvers 39.5, Gloucester 32.5: The Falcons came out on top in a tightly contested match at Beverly Golf & Tennis.
Swampscott 59, Saugus 13: The Big Blue (10-2) dominated behind match play wins from Danny DiLisio, Aidan Graciale, Lou Spellios, Nate Stern, Brendan Sheehan, Connor Correnti, Will Roddy and Jason Bouffard. DiLisio's round wound up being a 1-under par 34 at host Cedar Glen Country Club, and it was Swampscott's 10th win in a row this season.
Essex Tech 136, Nashoba Tech 57: The Hawks (now 6-2) rolled thanks to 28 points from Pat Chasse and 27 from Luke Thibodeau, who recorded his first ever eagle on a par 5 during the match.