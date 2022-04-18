BASEBALL
Ipswich 4, Georgetown 0: Senior captain Finn MacLennan was the stopper Ipswich needed, posting a complete game shutout and allowing only three hits to get the Tigers (1-3) into the win column. Evan Stein and Cade Wetter clubbed RBI doubles to pace the offense and A.J. Pezza had a great game defensively behind the plate.
Hamilton-Wenham 20, Rockport 9: Captain Harrison Stein went 5-for-5, drove in six runs, scored three times and homered to slug the Generals (3-1) to their third straight win. Captain Will Cooke also smashed a homer while freshman Gian Gamelli had three hits and four RBI. Aidan Clarke drove in three and scored twice and Drew Stewart earned his first career win on the bump.
Gloucester 6, Marblehead 3: Falling behind 6-0 proved too big a hole to climb out of for the Magicians (1-4). Liam McIlroy's 2-run double in the fifth came after Schuyler Schmitt knocked home a run as Marblehead staged a rally, but the Fishermen halted it there and posted two zero's in the next two frames. Craig Michalowski had the only other base hit for Marblehead.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Masconomet 14, Peabody 13: The Chieftains (5-2) roared out to a significant halftime lead before hanging on down the stretch for a big NEC win. Taylor Bovardi, Maggie Sturgis, Emmy Clark, Jolie Dalton and Bella Juliano all had strong games in the win.
For Peabody, which trailed 10-4 at the half before roaring back, freshman Madi Barrett scored five goals and dished out three assists to lead the way. Fellow freshman Brooke Lomasney added four goals and two assists while McKayla Fisher and Ally Bettencourt both played well on the circle and had a goal and two assists each. The Tanners kept the high powered Masco offense off the scoreboard for an eight minute stretch in the second half.
Hamilton-Wenham 16, Bishop Fenwick 10: The Generals capitalized on draw control and played an aggressive offense in the first half en route to the win. Haley Hamilton continued her torrid scoring pace, dropping in seven more goals to lead the attack in the win. Kara O'Shea added four goals and an assist, Riley Clarke had three goals and Stewart Bernard two. Dylan Whitman and Hannah Ciriello each added an assist while goalie Ava Vautour made six big saves in net.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Marblehead 0: An exciting 7-6, 6-7, 10-3 tiebreaking win by Hannah Pasquarello and Sofia Montoya over Stella Monaco and Aviva Bornstein was the match of the day for the unbeaten Generals (5-0). Sky Jara (6-0, 6-1), Naomi Provost (6-0, 6-0) and Brynn Mckechnie (6-1, 7-6) won in singles play and the team of Nora Gamber and Lisette Leonard also prevailed, 6-1, 6-3.
BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2: The freshman duo of Ehan Farfel and Jayden Janock came through with a 6-0, 6-0 win to help Marblehead improve to 4-1. Matt Sherf won, 6-1, 6-4 and Mika Garber won 6-0, 6-0 to clinch it for MHS. For the Generals, Stefan Messer (6-1, 6-0) and the team of Sam Coues and Easton Lowther (6-2, 6-1) were the winners.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Salem State sweeps: The Vikings (7-19) took down MCLA, 8-6 and 7-5. Emily Carter struck out nine to earn one of the wins and came in in relief with four more strikeouts to grab the other as well. Mackenzie DeSantis homered and she and Payton Jeffers each had RBI in both contests.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Framingham State 4, Salem State 1: Despite getting six hits, the Vikings (12-13) couldn't do much to support pitcher Jack Serfino, who struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings. Tim Catalano doubled in Salem's lone run and Zach Piroh had two hits.