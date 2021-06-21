GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 15, Triton 2: The Tigers rolled in their Division 2 North opener, getting five goals and five assists from Cayla Greenleaf to lead the way. Skyler Moseley, Kayden Flather and Sarah Lombard added two goals apiece, Estelle Gromko, Bree Ring and Julia Moseley each had a goal and an assist, and Halle Greenleaf had a goal and two assists. Riley Daly added six caused turnovers and two assists while goalie Ashton Flather made eight saves behind a strong defense led by Ring, Sam Orroth, Lexi Wright, Ava Horsman and Morgan Sexton. Ipswich moves on to face No. 5 Tyngsborough in the sectional quarterfinals on Wednesday at 4:30.
Essex Tech 18, Malden Catholic 4: Molly McDonald outscored the Hawks' Division 2 North first round opponent by herself, 7-4, to help her team advance. Maddie McDonald added four goals and three assists while Katie Comeau netted a hat trick with three helpers. Kinsey Trefry and Kailey Erickson led a strong defensive effort. Essex Tech moves on to face No. 10 Manchester Essex in the sectional quarters on Wednesday.
Danvers 18, Malden 4: Following a 15-10 win over Tewksbury on Friday, Danvers continued to roll in the Division 1 North first round with a convincing road triumph. Jordan Turcotte, Ashley Curcuru and Eliana Anderson each had three goals and three assists to lead the way while Kayle Rich (goal, 2 assists), Grace Brinkley (2 goals), Bethany Donovan (goal, assist), Katherine Purcell (2 goals), Sabrina Auciello (goal), Mikayla Shaffaval (assist) and Bobbi Serino (assist) also contributed offensively. Megan McGinnity stopped three shots in net.
Boston Latin 16, Marblehead 8: The Magicians (10-4) season came to a close in the Division 1 North first round despite seven goals from senior Maddie Erskine. Sydney Langton had the other goal while Abby Kalinowski had two assists and Molly Forbes had one. Elizabeth Driscoll did her best in net to keep her team in it, making 17 saves in the setback.
Swampscott 15, Lowell Catholic 1: The Big Blue cruised in the Division 2 North first round thanks to five goals and two assists from Broghan Laundry and four goals and an assist from Harper Clopton. Elizabeth Green added two goals and four assists while Scarlet Ciciotti, Reese Robertson, Coco Clopton and Lily Johnson each scored once. Swampscott moves on to face No. 3 Austin Prep in the quarters on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
North Andover 11, Peabody 6: The Tanners (10-5) ran into a tough North Andover team in the Division 1 North first round. Despite trailing by just one at halftime (5-4), Peabody's offense couldn't quite keep pace after that in the season ending setback. Hailee Lomasney wrapped up a stellar campaign with three goals and three assists, while Amber Kiricoples did the same with three goals and two assists. Hailey Baker added one assist and the defense of Elise Staunton, Jordyn Collins, Emily McDonough, Sam Silva and McKayla Fisher were all strong in front of goalie Olivia Lavalle (15 saves).
Manchester Essex 19, Bishop Fenwick 5: The Crusaders ran into a buzz saw in the Division 2 North first round to bow out of the tournament. Fenwick wraps up the season at 10-4.
Tyngsborough 18, Hamilton-Wenham 4: The Generals couldn't keep pace with a strong Tyngsborough squad, who was seeded No. 5 in Division 2 North after a 12-2 regular season. Hamilton-Wenham wraps up the year at 5-7.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marblehead 3, Burlington 2: The Magicians earned a hard fought win in the Division 2 North quarterfinals behind doubles wins from Emily Clough and Lauren Podgur (6-4, 6-2) and Leah Saulnier and Ava Ullian (6-2, 6-1). Tess Keaney clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-0 win at third singles.
"It's a great feeling as a coach to secure wins with our doubles," said Marblehead head coach Tracy Ackerman. "They have been so consistent and also been able to adapt to different playing styles on the fly. Both first and second doubles are extremely coachable girls and have developed different tennis skills throughout the season. Tess Keaney has been a grinder for us at third singles, too. She has the ability to outlast her opponents and gives us that crucial third point."
Masconomet 3, Melrose 2: The Chieftains picked up a hard fought win in the Division 2 North quarterfinals to remain unbeaten at 15-0. Masco, a No. 3 seed, will now move on to face No. 2 Winchester in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Austin Prep 5, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Crusaders (8-5) saw their season come to a close in the Division 3 North quarterfinals.
BOYS TENNIS
Weston 5, Ipswich 0: The Tigers (7-7) were swept out of the Division 3 North quarterfinals by top-seeded and unbeaten Weston, a perennial powerhouse tennis program.
SOFTBALL
Danvers 6, Saugus 0: Lily Eldridge went the distance in the circle for Danvers, allowing just two hits, one walk and striking out eight in the win. Offensively, Brooke Grassia went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, Sophie Papamechail went 2-for-3 with a two-run inside the park homer, and Emily Goddard and Ava Gray each had a hit and two RBI. The Falcons move on in Division 2 North competition to play top-seeded Bedford in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Methuen 3, Beverly 2 (9 innings): The Panthers (4-11) nearly made it two straight upsets to open the Division 1 North tournament, but ultimately fell on a walkoff double in the bottom of the ninth. Senior Lauren King hit a 2-run single in the fourth to give Beverly the lead, while Emily Stilwell scattered six hits and three runs with one K. Senior Callie Marticio went 2-for-4 in her final game, and the all-senior outfield of King, Marticio and Caroline Foley played what head coach Megan Sudak called, "by far their best defensive game accounting for more than half of the game's putouts."
Boston Latin Academy 26, Salem Academy 1: The Navigators season came to a close in their first ever tournament appearance. Hannah Leonard had the team's lone hit while Yadeli Espinal scored the lone run for a team that will graduate just one senior (Emma Lee).
Tewksbury 13, Essex Tech 1: The Hawks bowed out of Division 2 North competition in the first round to finish the season at 8-5.
North Reading 5, Marblehead 1: Fresh off a preliminary round win over Bishop Fenwick in the Division 2 North tournament, the Magicians' season came to a close in the first round. Marblehead closes the campaign with an 8-7 record.
Northeast Tech 12, Ipswich 2: The Tigers (4-10) couldn't secure the upset in the first round of Division 3 North play.
BASEBALL
Danvers 1, Wakefield 0: Senior lefty Tyler Robinson allowed only three hits and struck out six, including two with the go-ahead run on base in the sixth, as the Falcons (11-8) upset the Warriors in D2 North action. Tyler O'Neill doubled and then scored on Adam Bridgeo's RBI single for the game's only run and Robinson did the rest for Danvers, which advances to face Marblehead on Wednesday.
St. John's Prep 4, Chelmsford 2: Pitchers Joe Gizmunt, Peter Martin and Sam Belliveau combined to hold the Lions to five hits with nine strikeouts as the No. 3 Eagles (11-3) came from behind to win in Division 1 North. Chris Dirks and Eric Wing drove in the go-ahead runs in the third and Nick Sollitro scored twice for St. John's, which was limited to four hits and now hosts Westford Academy in the quarterfinals.
Lowell Catholic 17, Salem Academy 1: The Navigators hung around for the first four innings, trailing only 3-0 before Lowell's bats came alive. Jacob Redican finished his strong season with the team's lone RBI on the day.
Bishop Fenwick 13, Brighton 0: The Crusaders rolled in their Division 3 North opener and will now move on to host No. 23 Watertown in the sectional quarterfinals. Brandon Bloom and Christian Loescher combined to allow just one hit on the mound, while the offense produced 15 hits and 11 RBI at the plate. Chris Faraca had three hits and three RBI to lead the way, while Mike Faragi had two hits and four RBI. Every player in the lineup recorded at least one hit.
Shawsheen 5, Salem 4: The Witches (7-11) nearly upset the No. 1 seed in Division 1 North, only to see the Rams scored three times in the bottom of the seventh with the tying and winning runs coming home on an error. Senior Ethan Doyle pitched great, striking out six and going the distance and helping his own cause with two hits. Fellow senior Bobby Jellison had three hits and Robert Palacios, Jack Doyle and Tommy Beauregard drove home runs.
Masconomet 5, Woburn 4 (9 innings): Freshman Sam Nadworny hit a 3-run double in the seventh to save the Chieftains (11-5) and force extra innings, then ended it with an RBI single to plate pinch-runner Tyler Feldberg in the ninth. NEC MVP Sean Moynihan threw three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win and senior Nick Cantalupo made a tremendous diving catch to save a run in the top half of the ninth. Masco now visits top seed Shawsheen in Wednesday's quarterfinals.
North Andover 5, Beverly 3: The Panthers (8-8) came close to an upset in Division 2 North action but the Knights tacked on an insurance run late and held on for the victory.
WRESTLING
Tyngsborough 46, Marblehead/Swampscott 24: The Marblehead-Swampscott co-op squad saw its season come to a close in the Division 3 North semifinal. The team finishes with a 7-3 record.
TRACK
H-W places: At the D2 North meet Sunday, the Generals' Harrison Panjawni was 14th in the mile (4:41), Cooper Blatz was 16th in the 800 (2:11), Ian Castracne was 13th in the pole vault (9-6), Cyrus Soleimani was 9th in the long jump and Ava Cote got a medal in the mile by finishing sixth in 5:30.