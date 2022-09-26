VOLLEYBALL
Danvers 3, Wakefield 0: Maxine Lapine had 10 digs and three blocks and the Falcons (3-6) earned a solid non-league win, 25-14, 26-24, 25-16. Emma Callahan picked up four kills and three aces, Ava Newton had a team-high nine kills, Jessica Walsh put down five spikes and Kaitlun Cicerone had four blocks with four kills.
Lynn Tech 3, Salem Academy 0: Kaedynce Kaugh and Darling Vicioso both played well for Salem Academy despite the straight set defeat.
Woburn 3, Beverly 2: The Panthers took the first two sets, 25-22, 25-22, but the Tanners rallied to win the next three 25-17, 25-14, 15-11. Mya Perron had 14 kills plus 10 digs and an assist in an outstanding effort and Nikki Erricola added eight digs, four kills and three aces. Abby Amoroso chipped in with 10 digs.
Ipswich 3, Georgetown 0: The Tigers (6-1) have yet to drop a set in CAL play with Grace Sorenson getting 15 kills and two digs. Addison Pillis had seven aces, 18 serving points and two kills, Alex Marino had six assists, five aces and served 14 points, Rachel Alleva had a very efficient seven kills on nine swings and Kendra Brown had 12 assists.
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lowell 0: Senior middle blocker Destinee DeJarnette-Alexandre posted a double-double with 12 kills, 14 digs and three blocks to pace the Hawks, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22. Senior Kaylin Potter had 11 kills, junior Elsa Richards handed out 29 assists to go with six aces and seven digs and junior Christine Mbachi totaled seven kills.
GOLF
Salem tops Saugus: The Witches picked up their third win of the season against an undermanned Saugus squad, getting match play victories from Jon Wasserman, Jack Doyle and Brady Tremblay.
Essex Tech 154, Northeast 76: The Hawks rolled thanks to 30 points from Aidan Gray and 29 from Fischer Gadbois.
Danvers 38, Marblehead 34: On Sunday, the Falcons got match play wins from Bobby Fish (6.5-2.5), Trevor McNeill (5.5-3.5), Connor Harvey (6-3) and Anthony Giordano (5.5-3.5) en route to the team victory.
BOYS SOCCER
Salem 3, Triton 0: The Witches picked up a convincing win thanks to senior Chris Qirjazi's two goals and an assist. Sophomore Ian Souza also scored, senior Chris Pierre had an assist, and defenders Jake Fritz and Eli Ferriera both played well. Malcolm Edwards continued his strong play in net, making 10 saves for the clean slate.
Essex Tech 1, Northeast 0: Ryan Lovasco scored the game's lone goal to power the Hawks to victory. PJ Tstoutsouros had the assist while Guido Iannalfo made four saves in net for the shutout.
Rockport 2, Salem Academy 1: Henry Shehaj scored a second half goal to cut the Salem Academy (4-4) deficit in half, but it was not enough in the competitive loss. Ateh Njinju had the assist while the Navigators also got strong play from Ivan Paredes and Allen Nyochembeng.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rockport 3, Salem Academy 2: Despite two goals by Grace Thomas and 16 saves from Cindy Shehu, the Navs fell to 3-5.
Bishop Fenwick 0, Arlington Catholic 0: Carolina Salvo and Taylor Carafa had solid outings on defense as Fenwick (0-3-2) earned its first clean sheet of the year. Keira Morgan and freshman Cecelia Neilson had strong games in the middle as well.
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Mary’s Lynn 2, Ipswich 0: Abbie Allen made eight saves in net but the Tigers couldn't muster much offense against the Spartans.
Bishop Fenwick 6, Northeast 0: Rayne Millett had a hat trick and added an assist while Maddie Faragi had a goal and an assist as the Crusaders improved to 5-1-1. Abi Bruner and Sophia Savino both scores with assists from Kaleigh Cooke and Ruby Cahill in addition to solid play by Olivia Watson, Ava Gyllenhaal and goalie Meg Donnelly.
COLLEGE GOLF
Salem State snares second: The Vikings placed second overall at the Rose City Invitational hosted by Eastern Connecticut. Salem shot 627 as a team over the two-day event, with former Salem High standout Ethan Doyle (2nd place, 82-75) and former Swampscott star Danny DiLisio (4th place, 76-82) helping to lead the way for their team. Brian Cannata was first for the Vikings with a 79-77 finish.