GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ipswich 42, Gloucester 27: Freshman Lucy Donahue had a smashing debut with 17 points as the Tigers (1-0) dropped an NEC foe. Hazel Hoog added 15 points and sophomore Autumn Foley played well at guard in her first varsity action.
GIRLS TRACK
Marblehead sweeps: The Magicians topped Danvers, 46-41, and Salem, 81-5. Winners included Devin Whalen (50 hurdles), Cate Trautman (300), Keira Sweetnam (high jump) and Ava Machado (50).
For Danvers (1-3), which also beat Salem, 71-6, winning their events against the Witches was Lily Delafano (55), Jordan Ortins (55 hurdle), Sabina Sturgeon (300), Emma Eagan (mile), Mikayla Shaffaval (600), Olivia St. Pierre (1,000), Courtney Hinchion (2-mile), Cali Abbatessa (shot put), Chloe Hertigan (high jump) and the 4x400 relay team of Katie Walfield, Bobbi Serino, Ava Newton and Shaffaval. Against Marblehead, Eagan (mile), Shaffaval (600), St. Pierre (1,000) and Hinchion (2-mile) were all victorious. Serino (mile), Sturgeon (300) and Newton (600) recorded second place finishes while Walfield was third in the mile.
BOYS TRACK
Marblehead takes two: The Magicians bested Danvers, 59-27, and Salem, 77-9. Winners included Ryan Thompson (high jump), Harrison Curtis (50), Riley Schmitt (shot put), Alexander Hersey (50 hurdles), Sebastian Pantzer (300), Ryan Thompson (600) and Gabriel Bayramian (1,000).
BOYS HOCKEY
Amesbury 5, Beverly 2: The visitors shot out to a 4-goal lead after one period at Bourque Arena, putting 20 shots on net to send the Panthers to an 0-3 record. P.J. Redman, a sophomore, came in relief between the pipes and stopped 15-of-16 shots the rest of the way. Freshman Coby Malionek and senior Declan Ryan both had goals for Beverly, with assists going to Connor Wallace, Mikey O'Leary, Henry Mills (his first varsity point) and Jonathan Mezza (also his first varsity point).