GIRLS LACROSSE
Nantucket 9, Ipswich 5: Trailing by five goals (6-1) at the half, the Tigers failed to go out without a fight in their Division 4 Elite 8 road battle. But their island foes ultimately proved too much, as Ipswich ended another fantastic season at 11-8. Carolyn Bailey had two goals in the setback while Estelle Gromko, Kayden Flather and Halle Greenleaf each had one. Ashton Flather was terrific with 11 saves as she reached 200 stops for the season. The team graduates six seniors in Maddie Duffy, Claire O'Flynn, Julia Moseley, Skyler Moseley, Ava Horsman and Azza Lestage, all of whom played integral roles this spring.
LEGION BASEBALL
Middleton/Peabody 6, Newburyport 2: Trent Balian and Anthony Hebert combined for the win on the mound and Christian Rosa drove in a pair of runs to help Post 153 begin the season with a win. Nick Hubbard had a pair of outstanding defensive plays at third to help secure the victory.
Methuen 9, Beverly/Salem 3: The defending New England champs fell behind early and never recovered in the '22 season opener. Newcomer Nick Freni was a bright spot with two hits while Logan Petrosino went 2-for-4 and Anthony Mastrianni had seven strikeouts with two hits allowed over five innings.
INTERTOWN LEAGUE
Hamilton 8, Ipswich 5: Aidan Cann went 4-for-4 with three RBI and Will Frain had two hits with htree runs scored to help the Generals outlast the Chiefs. Carter Coffey struck out five in two innings to earn a bullpen win and Sam Blizzard had two doubles to lead Ipswich.