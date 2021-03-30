Monday's area roundup: Ipswich track teams begin season with easy victories 

GIRLS TRACK
Ipswich 62, Manchester Essex 19: The Tigers began their Fall 2 season with a bang, capturing eight of the 10 events to sprint past the visiting Hornets.
Olivia Novello won the 55 meter hurdles for Ipswich, while teammates Chloe Pszenny was a winner in the 55 hurdles and Reagan Amazeen did likewise in the shot put. Other winners included Riley Daly in the high jump, Colby Filosa in the 300 meters, Lauren Walters in the mile, and Amelia Stacy in the 2-mile. In addition, Pszenny, Filosa, Daly and Lucy Harmon won the 4x400 relay for IHS as well.
BOYS TRACK
Ipswich 58, Manchester Essex 28: Jonah Orroth took first place in the 100 while Paul Wertz (300) and Colin Hanson (600) also captured their running events to pace the Tigers to a season opening win on their home track. Zephan Keach won the 55 hurdles and Marlin Dessources broke the tape first in the 55 dash for Ipswich, while also got a first place showing from Josh Mallette in the shot put.