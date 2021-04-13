VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Lynnfield 2: The Tigers won a five set thriller in the Cape Ann League playoff quarterfinals, downing the visitors from Byfield 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 16-25, 15-11. Louisa Roesler had 17 digs and a 100 percent serving percentage for the winners, while Kendra Brown finished 11 assists and nine digs. In addition, Tigers RIley Turner (5 kills, 2 blocks) and Elizabeth Linkletter (5 aces, 5 digs) were also stellar in victory for Ipswich, which plays at Newburyport in Wednesday's semifinal round.
Swampscott 3, Winthrop 0: Fayth Bascon had 5 kills for Swampscott in its victory.
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lowell 0: The Hawks (13-1) got back in the win column with a 26-24, 25-18, 25-17 sweep. Molly Wetherbee had eight kills and three aces to lead the way while Ali Tkach added five kills and two aces, Julia Ahern had four kills and five aces, Katie Napoli had three kills and Ariana Magee had a kill and three aces in the win.
GIRLS TRACK
Ipswich 46, Amesbury 40: The Tigers (3-1) got wins from Reagan Amazeen in the shot put, Olivia Novello in the hurdles, Lauren Waters in the mile, Amelia Morradd in the 300 and Amelia Stacy in the 2-mile. Decha Perron added a second place finish in the 300 for the winners.
BOYS TRACK
Amesbury 56, Ipswich 30: The Tigers (3-1) dropped just their first meet of the season despite Finn Russell's win in the mile. Paul Wertz was second in the 300, Marlin Dessources was second in the 55 dash and Colin Hanson was second in the 600 with a career best time of 1:28.4.
St. John's Prep 71, BC High 23: The Eagles rolled behind wins from Harry Portorreal in the long jump (20-4 1/2), Drew McStay in the high jump (5-6), Jarrett Young in the 55 dash (6.4) and 300 (35.3), Nathan Lopez in the 1,000 (2:39), Marco Bussone in the mile (4:42) and Paul Lovett in the 2-mile (10:28).
