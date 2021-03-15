VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Georgetown 1: The Tigers (2-1) rebounded from their first loss with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-10 sweep. Junior Maddie Duffy (7 aces, 11 assists) and Meghan Wallace (5 aces, 5 kills) did a great job at the serving line to help Ipswich stay in control. Anna Mossler had five kills and six digs, Katelyn Mossley added four kills and Louisa Roesler had a pair of aces and seven digs.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Pentucket 1: On the road, the Generals dropped the first set and then rallied to win three straight and prevail.