Junior Maddie Duffy had seven aces and a 93.8 percent serving while dishing out 11 assists as the Ipswich High girls volleyball team swept Georgetown, 25-17, 25-12, 25-10, in its home opener Tuesday night at Roundy Gymnasium.
Fellow junior Meghan Wallace also had an excellent night serving at 92.3 percent, finishing with five aces and five kills.
Anna Mossler (100 percent serving, 5 kills, 6 digs), Katelyn Moseley (4 kills, 80 percent kill percentage) and Louisa Roesler (100 percent serving, 2 aces, 7 digs) also had excellent showings for Ipswich, which improved to 2-1 on the season.
"It was a great team win from each player on our roster," said head coach Staci Sonke.