GIRLS BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian 40, Landmark 36: The Cougars celebrated Senior Night with Abby Chewning drilled a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to ice the victory. Chewning led all scorers with 16 points while Stella Leras scored nine and Ava Anastasi had a strong game at both ends of the floor.
Swampscott 35, Rockport 14: The Big Blue (7-9) made it four straight wins behind junior Jess Ford's 14 points and six steals. Lilian Gosselin added 12 points with eight rebounds for the winners.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mystic Valley 77, Essex Tech 58: Christian Federico led the Hawks (9-6) with 17 points in defeat. Colin Holden (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Shawn O'Keefe (10 points, 10 rebounds) each added double-doubles.
Marie Phillip 64, Waring 44: Colin Vellante had 22 points for the Wolfpack in MBIL action.
GIRLS SKIING
Hamilton-Wenham 80, Manchester Essex 55: The Generals swept the top five spots and took six of the top ten in a solid victory. Freshman Evie Bernard was first (and third among all racers) with her sister junior Stewart as the runner-up (and a season-best 12 among all racers). Sophomores Emma Ryan and Avery Nistl and senior Emma Happel rounded out the top five and sophomore Sophie Happell was tenth.
Masco wins two: The Chieftains topped both Haverhill (107.5-27.5) and Newburyport (92-43) led by top finished Megan Riley. Hannah Mitchell, Amanda Schneider and Charlotte Hill contributed good runs for Masconomet while Haley Serafino, Lauren Downs and Nicole Schneider had point-earning finishes as well.
BOYS HOCKEY
Swampscott 8, Minuteman 0: The Big Blue (10-4) won their sixth straight contest Monday night on the strength of two goals and two assists from Ronan Locke and 13-save shutout from Jason Bouffard in net. Freshman Jason Rothwell and sophomore Joey Pilotte both scored their first varsity goals in the victory as well. Derek Faia (2 goals, assist), Quinn Hitchcock (2 goals, assist), Will Roddy (2 assists), Ben Tolosa, Jackson Bartram, Ryan Wood, and T.J. McCarthy all earned points.
Winthrop 9, Beverly 0: Captain Dylan Hunter had 15 saves in two periods and Ryan Avila made another four over the final 15 minutes for the Panthers (1-15).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Marblehead 2, Medford 1: First period goals by Ava Schultz and Maddie Graber stood up as the Lady Headers improved to 4-11. Eighth grader Liv Doucette had another strong effort in net with the only goal she allowed coming on a third period penalty shot. Earning assists on Marblehead's tallies were Teyah Fleming, Neelie Payne and Ava Vautour.