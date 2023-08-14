NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 2, Northeast Tide 0: Ty Leavitt tossed six shutout innings and allowed only two hits while fanning six and Zach Begin came on for his fifth save of the playoffs and another perfect inning to help Pub grab a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven NSBL finals.
Peabody (25-8-1) scored both its runs in the fifth as leadoff man Jon Cahill and No. 9 hitter D.J. Brooks both crossed the plate. Nolan Hills (2-for-3) collected the game's lone RBI and Liam McIlroy and Payton Palladino each had two hits.